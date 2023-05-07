Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police went to a health club on S. Central Avenue May 1 after a patron reported $300 cash was stolen from his locker along with an estimated $1,000 in jewelry. The reporting party told police he locked his belongings in a locker using a combination lock. He swam in the pool and when he returned to his locker 20 minutes later, he saw it was broken into and his property stolen. 

Stripped 

