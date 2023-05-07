Police went to a health club on S. Central Avenue May 1 after a patron reported $300 cash was stolen from his locker along with an estimated $1,000 in jewelry. The reporting party told police he locked his belongings in a locker using a combination lock. He swam in the pool and when he returned to his locker 20 minutes later, he saw it was broken into and his property stolen.
Stripped
A Rockledge Road resident called police May 1 to report her car was stripped of its catalytic converter and attached exhaust components. Police say her apartment complex does not have cameras in the area where she parked. The stolen equipment was valued at $500.
Cards stolen from wallet inside parked car
A woman told police her credit and debit cards were stolen April 26 from her car while she was at a health club she belongs to on S. Central Avenue. She said the car was locked. Police saw no sign of forced entry. While she was working out, she began receiving texts about her cards being used at various stores in the area. The attempted purchases were all declined and she is not out any money. Security cameras in the parking lot do not cover the area where she parked.
Item stolen from unlocked car
A Whittier Street resident April 30 told police an iPhone charger was stolen from his unlocked car parked in his driveway. A neighbor had video of the suspect’s car leaving the area. Two men can be seen running away from the car and entering a black SUV.
Quasi-abandoned car?
While patrolling the Poet’s Corner neighborhood April 30, police saw a car parked in a driveway on Longfellow Street with the driver’s side door and trunk open. On closer inspection, the glove box was open but the inside of the car looked undisturbed. The car, a 2011 BMW, did not look like it was being driven much and was possibly in disrepair. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.
Mailbox thief
On April 30, a Skytop Road resident reported mail was removed from his mailbox. He told police his Ring camera showed a black SUV pulling up to his box and then an arm reached out and removed the contents of his mailbox. The reporting party said there were no checks in the box and he doesn’t know what mail was taken.
Just took it
On April 26, a store on N. Central Avenue reported a shoplifter in custody; the alleged thief, male, 46, took seven packages of men’s underwear off a shelf and hid them in a black bag, then left the store. He was stopped outside by store security and police were called. They placed him under arrest and he was brought to police headquarters where he was processed and released with a date to appear in court May 17. The stolen underwear is valued at $77.
Police returned to the same store three hours later on a report of another shoplifter. A woman, 56, is alleged to have stolen $179 of unspecified merchandise. She was arrested and charged with petty larceny and brought to headquarters for processing. She was issued a summons to appear in court May 10. Greenburgh police drove her to the White Plains police station after they learned she was wanted for violating probation. All the stolen property was recovered and returned to the store.
What tripped the alarm?
An activated burglar alarm brought police to an upscale restaurant on W. Hartsdale Avenue on April 27. On arrival, police saw two doors that should have been locked but weren’t. The business owner arrived and said everything inside was fine. He questioned two deliveries made earlier that day, one inside and left on the floor, the other left on a bar that usually must be signed for. Both delivery companies were contacted for information about who made the deliveries and when. A report was made for documentation only.
Identity theft
A Keats Avenue man reported identity theft April 27 after his accountant notified him his taxes couldn’t be filed because an unknown person previously submitted forms using the identities of him and his wife. He said he’s not out any money; a police report was made and forwarded to the accountant.
Pallet thieves
Management at a specialty grocery store on N. Central Avenue notified police April 28 that wooden pallets valued at $6 each were stolen from the rear of the store. The manager said he saw a man loading the pallets with the help of a passenger into a white box truck with Vermont license plates. The manager said he called out a warning and one man yelled back, “I don’t care.” The manager told police he recognized one of the thieves as the same man who allegedly stole pallets in April. The store will press charges if the thieves are apprehended.
A civil matter
A Dunham Road resident went to police headquarters April 24 to report an issue that arose after he hired a construction company to power-wash his house. After the task was completed, the contractor told the man his house was more damaged than originally thought and he offered to fix it. The homeowner gave him $7,100 but later said the job wasn’t done to his standards and that $1,000 further damage was inflicted on the house since the work was completed. A report was made for documentation.
Hungry
On April 29, a grocery store on S. Central Avenue reported a man stole $166 of food and nonfood items. Some items he paid for at the register, but did not pay for others, which he allegedly hid in a bag. A witness said the man got into a black SUV with New York license plates. He was described as 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, approximately 40 years old, with a black beard.
Criminal mischief
On May 1, a foreman at a construction company on W. Hartsdale Avenue reported criminal mischief to one of his company’s cars. Police responded and saw the windshield had spider cracks as though it had been hit by rocks, and a passenger side window was shattered. Damages are estimated at around $800. Nothing was taken from inside and the business owner has no idea who caused the damage.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity and Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 24 to May 1, was compiled from official information.
