Greenburgh Police blotter logo

On May 25, a pet store on S. Central Avenue reported a Cymric (Manx) kitten valued at $5,000 was stolen by a man, 31, who pretended he was going to buy it. A store employee said he walked out of the shop with the cat after playing with it in the shop’s pet-play area. A witness outside the store reported the thief getting into a gray Honda, headed for the Bronx River Parkway. The vehicle information was placed on a police hotline and Harrison police nabbed the alleged thief, taking him and the kitten into custody. Greenburgh detectives arrived. The store said it will press charges. 

Car stolen from country club 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.