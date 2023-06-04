On May 25, a pet store on S. Central Avenue reported a Cymric (Manx) kitten valued at $5,000 was stolen by a man, 31, who pretended he was going to buy it. A store employee said he walked out of the shop with the cat after playing with it in the shop’s pet-play area. A witness outside the store reported the thief getting into a gray Honda, headed for the Bronx River Parkway. The vehicle information was placed on a police hotline and Harrison police nabbed the alleged thief, taking him and the kitten into custody. Greenburgh detectives arrived. The store said it will press charges.
Car stolen from country club
Police went to an address on Chedwith Road May 27 to discuss the resident’s stolen car. He said it was stolen from a country club on Underhill Road while his son was swimming at the club. The son told police he put the keys in his sandals and covered them with his shirt before entering the pool. When he finished his workout, the keys were gone and so was the car. He called his dad who tracked the car through an app, which showed the car was in a parking lot in Yonkers. Detectives were notified and went to that location. They waited until a man, 18, returned to the car at which time he was arrested. The car thief was brought to Greenburgh police headquarters for processing. The car was impounded. The alleged thief was processed and released with a June 2 court date. The Chedwith man said he would like to pursue charges.
Window shattered, valuables stolen
Police went to a parking lot May 30 on N. Central Avenue after a woman said she parked in front of the Christmas Tree Shop and, when she returned an hour later, her passenger-side car window was shattered and a bag containing $1,300 of other recently purchased items was stolen from inside the car. Pictures of her damaged car were taken and a report was made.
Possibly sleeping in his car
An officer patrolling Parking Lot F by the Metro-North train station in Hartsdale May 24 was approached by a man who reported his 1995 Jeep Wrangler, which he had parked on the second floor level on May 19 covered and with the windows closed, possibly was used as a temporary sleeping spot by an unknown person. He said when he returned to the car the following day, the cover was still on it but the passenger side window was halfway down and dirt and leaves were all over the floor mats. He said the car can’t be properly locked and nothing was missing. Police looked at security footage but saw nothing suspicious.
Stealing made her sick
On May 24, a grocery store on S. Central Avenue reported a middle-aged woman wearing a black hoodie and white sweatpants was heading for a nearby bus stop after stealing $107 of merchandise. Police apprehended the woman, 53, at a northbound bus stop directly across the street from the store. She was identified by store security and placed under arrest.
As she was being transported to headquarters, the woman said she was ill and might vomit. The car was pulled over and an ambulance was summoned and, instead of going to jail, she was taken to White Plains Hospital. In her backpack police found a credit card belonging to another person. They are investigating whether she had permission to use the card or if it was stolen. She was left in the care of hospital personnel after police issued her a ticket to appear in court June 26.
Came in through an unlocked window
Police responded to Paret Lane May 25 when a carbon monoxide alarm activated. No one was at home and police summoned firefighters to gain entry to the residence through an unlocked window. They said the problem stemmed from a problem in the basement. The house was ventilated and police were released from the scene.
Package stolen
On May 25, an E. Hartsdale Avenue man reported a package delivered to his residence was stolen from the package room of his apartment building. Surveillance video showed an unknown man, wearing a black shirt, black pants and white sneakers, taking the package and heading off in an unknown direction. The suspect appears to have just delivered food to another person. Police tried contacting Grubhub for details but they declined to provide information. The complainant said he’s in contact with his bank about getting a refund.
Fallen branch
A S. Central Avenue resident May 25 told police a tree branch fell on his Toyota while it was parked in front of his residence. He reported extensive damage to his car and asked for a report to send to his insurance carrier.
Almost scammed
An Underhill Road resident May 30 told police he was out $1,000 after falling for a phone scam. Earlier in the day he received an incoming call from what he thought was his elderly parents in Michigan. He picked up the call and an unknown person answered and said he had his mother and his father hostage and would kill them if he didn’t pay $1,000. Several modes of payment were discussed and the reporting party agreed to use Bitcoin to complete the transaction. Police called the number used by the scammer who answered by saying, “Yo,” before passing the phone to a woman. After she realized she was talking to a police officer, the call was cut off. Caller ID showed the number was from New York. The scammed man phoned his parents who said they were fine and not in any danger. A report was made for documentation. Police were unable to talk to any representative for Bitcoin.
Rude threats made
On May 31, an overnight attendant at a 24-hour fitness club on S. Central Avenue reported a man whose name is known to the attendant entered the club around 1 a.m., requesting a guest pass. When his request was declined, he made rude threats before leaving. The attendant did not want any follow-up but asked for a police report for documentation.
Other arrests
A male, 28, was arrested May 30, charged with attempted burglary and illegal entry for criminal acts that happened at a residence on Fox Glen Drive.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 23 to May 30, was compiled from official information.
