A caller reported Jan. 17 the catalytic converter was stolen off her car while it was parked in a guest parking spot at a residence on Colony Drive. She said she heard a loud machinery noise outside on the street between 6 and 7 p.m. the night before. She didn’t make the connection between the noise and her car until the next day. A report was made. 

