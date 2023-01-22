A caller reported Jan. 17 the catalytic converter was stolen off her car while it was parked in a guest parking spot at a residence on Colony Drive. She said she heard a loud machinery noise outside on the street between 6 and 7 p.m. the night before. She didn’t make the connection between the noise and her car until the next day. A report was made.
Man taking pictures
A Ridge Road resident Jan. 11 reported a man on his property taking pictures. The caller described the man as wearing a lanyard with an ID and carrying a long pole. He was reportedly on the property for some time although he did not try to open any doors or windows. He left in a black sedan without any business decals. The caller was not at home at the time and said his cleaning company had contacted him about the person. Police advised him to call back if there was any more suspicious behavior.
Car vs. garage doors
Police spoke to the superintendent of a building on E. Hartsdale Avenue Jan. 12 who reported a car drove into the building’s garage doors, damaging them. The driver told the superintendent he lost control and drove through the doors. The driver was not on scene when police arrived and the building super said he had to leave for a medical appointment. The building was not structurally damaged. A tow truck was on the way. Police said there was no crime and a report was made for the building manager.
Missing dealer plate
A dealer plate that fell off a car sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 13 was reported to police Jan. 13 by a manager at Curry Acura on S. Central Avenue. The manager said an employee drove the car to a nearby service station to get gas; when he returned, the plate, which was only loosely affixed, was gone. The dealer plate was in a clear bag. Police said no license plate readers on the roadways have picked up the plate. Appropriate paperwork was issued to the dealership.
Thieves
Police responded to a report of theft at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Jan. 13. On arrival, they spoke with the victim who was shopping in the store when she noticed her iPhone Pro Max valued at $1,200 was no longer in her handbag. She reported the theft to store security who notified the police. Security footage showed a woman dressed in black reaching into the victim’s bag and taking the phone. The suspect was seen leaving the store with a man also dressed in black and wearing red glasses. Surveillance video showed the pair walking up and down the aisles looking into shoppers’ carts. The victim said she is reaching out to her cellphone service carrier, and said her tracking device wasn’t working as the phone had been turned off. Detectives are investigating.
Police were back at ShopRite Jan. 15 after a man wearing a black and red jacket was reported leaving the store after stealing beer, frozen shrimp, meat and various grocery items valued at $272. Store security personnel tried to intercept the suspect in the parking area at which time he abandoned the stolen items, which were still in the cart, and fled on foot, running in a southerly direction.
A pickpocket thief was reported Jan. 13 at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue; police on arrival spoke with a woman with her infant and her mother who said she was shopping inside the store when she realized her iPhone 12 Pro valued at $490 was missing from her coat pocket. She said they were in the children’s section when a woman with curly dark hair in her 40s wearing a dark jacket got very close. The victim used her tracking device and saw the phone was in the Trader Joe’s parking lot and was on the move. The woman told police she would press charges if the culprit were caught.
Police went to RiteAid on E. Hartsdale Avenue Jan. 16 after a man was reported stealing items from the store and then heading toward the train station. The person who reported the incident said the theft occurred five minutes earlier and the suspect reportedly stole $248 worth of merchandise. The suspect was described as dressed all in black and wearing a mask. Police looked for him without result.
Feral cats captured
A feral cat caught in a trap brought police officers to Penny Lane Jan. 11. The gray and black tabby cat was transported to the New Rochelle Humane Society.
A second feral cat was successfully caught in a trap on Penny Lane Jan. 14. It was also transported to the Humane Society. This cat was described as black and white.
Deer euthanized
An injured deer was euthanized by an officer’s bullet Jan. 11 on a Sprain Road property. Afterward, police moved the deer to the side of the road out of the way of moving vehicles.
Odd behavior
On the night of Jan. 15, while checking stores on N. Central Avenue, patrol saw someone crouching behind trash cans behind Trader Joe’s. The individual tried to avoid being seen in the patrol car headlights and kept moving behind other cans. He was ordered to come out and walk toward the patrol car with his hands up and to sit on the curb. A 6-foot tall man wearing a hoodie and hiking boots emerged, carrying a duffle bag that he said belonged to him. He identified himself to the officer and said he was a Colony Drive resident who lived with a partner. He was unable to provide ID and had no explanation why he was in the area or crouching behind trash cans.
Additional police arrived and the man made a movement toward a back pocket that resulted in him being placed in handcuffs. He was patted down and his duffle bag searched; police said the man was carrying a small screwdriver and a Subaru key fob in the bag. A canvass of the area did not turn up any crime and the man was driven home without further incident.
Found wallet
On Jan. 15, a Good Samaritan turned in a wallet containing several forms of identification, some bank cards but no cash, which the person said they found in a parking lot on S. Central Avenue. Police attempted to contact the wallet’s owner without success and the wallet was placed in safekeeping.
Unauthorized transaction
A Ridge Road resident came to police headquarters Jan. 17 to report he was reviewing his bank account when he saw a purchase for $1,743.91 on his card that was made last September. He said he never heard of the company and did not make the purchase. He contacted his bank and was told, since the transaction was more than 30 days old, he would need a report from the police to start the process for reimbursement.
Arrested
James L. Wilson, 40, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with robbery on N. Central Avenue.
John Paul Somersall, 41, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with robbery at the same address on N. Central Avenue.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, was compiled from official information.
