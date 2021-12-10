Credit card fraud was reported Nov. 15 by an E. Hartsdale Avenue resident who told police he got an email from Apple stating his purchase was available for pickup at the Apple store in Yonkers. He immediately contacted Apple and said he’d never placed an order. He called his bank and canceled a credit card, which he thinks might have fallen out of his wallet recently. A police report was made for documentation.
Grand larceny
Grand larceny was reported by a Ledge Crest Road resident Nov. 15 who said her husband fell for a scam. She said he was purchasing gift cards after speaking on the phone with a person he thought was a representative of Microsoft. He purchased two cards each valued at $500 using their business account. He’s since been in contact with his bank to freeze and monitor his accounts.
That’s gross
Police responded to Trader Joe’s on N. Central Avenue Nov. 17 to speak with a woman who said while she was shopping she felt something wet hit her back. She touched it and felt a wet substance on her sweatshirt she believes was semen because of the smell. She said a man walked past her and behind her after she felt the liquid hit her back but she could not say if he was the person responsible. Other customers in the aisle saw nothing. The store manager was made aware of the incident.
Unauthorized tree removal
Police responded to Heath Place Nov. 17 on a report of unauthorized tree removal. The reporting party who represents Community Development said he spoke with the tree cutter and told him he had to stop working until he showed a permit. The caller has paperwork showing a stop work order issued to both the tree company and the homeowner of the property where the tree was being cut; the tree cutter refused to accept the paperwork. Police saw logs being removed from the homeowner’s property. The tree worker said he was done for the day. His associate remained on scene and was told the logs had to be removed from the roadway. He did that and then left the scene.
Cryptocurrency confusion
A 27-year-old Stoneleigh Close resident went to police headquarters Nov. 17 to report fraud. He said he was part of a group of nine people investing in crypto currency. That day, he realized $572,000 was withdrawn from the group account; he said the money was transferred into an FTX.US cryptocurrency account. He said the transaction was made by a group member he named. He said he doesn’t know the person personally and could not provide more information. He contacted FTX.US who said they needed a police report to freeze the account. The reporting party said all the funds are run through the Ethereum platform and he personally had invested $200,000.
Identity theft
A Hartsdale Avenue woman reported identity theft Nov. 18; she said it happened Oct. 28 when she received notification from the post office about a request for a change of address. She said her address had been changed without her permission to an address in Worcester, Massachusetts. She also received information that two bank cards were opened in her name. She was able to cancel the new accounts and Massachusetts police have been informed of the fraudulent address change.
A Stoneleigh Close caller Dec. 1 reported he was notified by the U.S. Postal Service of a change of address made by him to reroute his mail to an apartment in Houston, Texas. He did not request this change. He’s since submitted paperwork to his post office to correct the situation and notified his credit agencies of the incident.
Storage area woes
A Wildwood Road woman Nov. 18 told police property was missing from a storage unit located at her residence. On Nov. 11 she saw in her apartment complex dumpster some glass panels she recognized from a shelving unit stored in her storage area. She talked to a maintenance worker who told her he’d found glass trinkets in the dumpster he recognized from her storage unit. The worker said her things were removed from her unit after they were deemed hazardous material and she told police she did have a container of kerosene in the unit that would be considered hazardous. The caller said she believes action was taken against her property by one of the building’s board of directors. She had a previous altercation with that person and had received a formal cease and desist letter from that person advising her to avoid contact. She said she would follow up with her lawyer regarding the removed items.
A Highpoint Drive resident told police Nov. 23 items were missing from her storage unit. She said her unit was cleaned out and when she asked management if they removed the items, they said they didn’t know anything about it. She said she’s the only one with a key. Police saw no sign of forced entry to the unit, which was empty. They spoke with a manager who said the caller was originally assigned a different storage unit. The caller would like to know the whereabouts of golf clubs, holiday decorations, a snow shovel, a broom, a moving dolly and her collection of baseball cards. Management said they were looking into the matter as several people had recently moved in and out and the items might have been mistakenly removed.
Missing plates
A Rockledge Road resident Nov. 19 reported he lost two license plates in Long Island in October after he was in a collision where his car was towed to a salvage yard in Nassau County. He said the yard couldn’t find his plates. A report was made for eJustice stating the plates were lost.
Elderly woman targeted
A 98-year-old woman who lives on Beverly Road was reported by her daughter as someone frequently preyed upon by scammers. She said her mother has dementia and there have been problems with her financial accounts. She said unknown parties have obtained her mother’s information and are using it to make transactions that are showing up on her mother’s bank cards. She was unable to provide specific information regarding the accounts. She said someone wired $18,000 from her mother’s bank account. She has since frozen her mother’s accounts and said she will provide bank statements to police when she returns to New York.
Hit by a tractor trailer
Police responded to the Midway Shopping Center Nov. 21 on S. Central Avenue for a report of a collision in the parking lot. They spoke with the caller who said her car was hit by someone driving a tractor trailer who left the scene. Her front bumper was damaged and pictures were taken. The tractor trailer was identified as having an Indiana registration. The caller was advised to contact her insurance company to make a claim.
Strange noises inside the house
A Poe Street resident told police Nov. 22 she hears footsteps and paper rustling inside her house. She said she moved in last August and began hearing the noises two days earlier. Her husband, who was present, said he didn’t hear anything. She also said her garbage cans have been rummaged through, and she finds items that were inside the cans scattered on the street. Her husband agreed. He also said their driveway, which was previously damaged, was further damaged recently. She said she found a hammer on a rock outside her garage. Someone had been doing work at her house and they might have left it. Police said her driveway might have been further damaged by the landscapers she hired to do work on the property. They checked her residence for anything suspicious but found nothing.
A Birch Hill Road woman Nov. 26 told police she was in her bathroom when she heard a door open and shut. She said she called police because she was alone in the house. They arrived and found the home secure inside and out.
Was he from Con Edison?
An Old Cedar Road resident Nov. 22 reported a security guard at her residence allowed a man inside who showed identification saying he worked for Con Edison. She said she wasn’t expecting anyone from Con Edison. The man was at her meter for a few minutes when she decided to contact Con Edison. She was told there was no appointment for work at her home and she should contact the police. She said the man, described as being between 50 and 60 years old with short hair, left before she could speak to him. A report was made.
This sounds scary
While on patrol Nov. 22 in the area of Central Park Avenue, police saw a gray Honda idling in the parking lot of a dark gas station that was closed for the evening. The car abruptly left the lot. Police followed and when the car stopped on Marion Avenue, as the officer was noting the license plate information, the car drove off. A traffic stop was initiated on Keating Place and the driver, wearing a black ski mask, approached the patrol car. Police said the driver was agitated and began yelling and cursing, making verbal threats and punching the officer’s car window. He showed the officer his valid New York State driver’s license and was not given any tickets.
Car fraudulently registered
A Moorland Drive caller Nov. 23 reported he and his mother had received mail from an insurance company about nonpayment for a BMW allegedly registered to the caller who is a college student. He said he thought at first it was junk mail since he does not own a BMW. He later learned a BMW was purchased in October for $9,000 from a dealership in Newark, New Jersey. The caller said he was in Boston attending college at the time of the purchase. An employee of the dealership said two men wearing masks were at the dealership and one purchased the car using the Moorland Drive address. The caller said he’s been receiving toll violation notices in the mail from NY and NJ E-ZPass. Police have been attempting to contact the person at the dealership without success.
Wallet thieves
Larceny was reported Nov. 24 by a woman who said her credit card was stolen while she was shopping at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. She said her wallet must have fallen out of her pocket after she checked out. When she realized it was missing, she returned to the store and reviewed video with management. The footage showed a woman picking up the complainant’s wallet. That suspect is known to the loss prevention officer who stopped her that same day for shoplifting. In that incident, the store merchandise was recovered and the woman was released. Police contacted her, and she said she would return to the store, but she didn’t. The woman who lost her wallet said inside were her driver’s license, her car registration, a debit card, a credit card, her social security card and $360 in cash. The Street Crime Unit is investigating.
A woman told police Nov. 27 she was at Pizza & Brew on S. Central Avenue getting food for her husband when her wallet was taken from her purse. She said she’d hung her bag on the back of a chair while waiting for the food. She immediately canceled her credit cards but not before learning $3,000 was charged to her card at an Apple store. Additional purchases were attempted but declined at Walgreens.
Another woman told police Dec. 3 her wallet was stolen while she was at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. She said she used the self-checkout and thought she left the store with her wallet. She later asked the store if her wallet had been found in the parking lot, but it had not. Inside the wallet was $700 cash, multiple credit cards and her driver’s license.
Almost scammed
An Ardsley Road caller Nov. 25 reported getting an odd message on his computer that said the computer was locked. The caller, who is elderly, called his sons who told him to wait until Thanksgiving Day when they could take a look. Meanwhile the man got a message in his email junk mail folder advising him he would have to pay $5,826 or pornographic videos of him would be sent to people on his contact list. The man said he doesn’t watch porn and has no webcam. His sons fixed his computer when they visited on Thanksgiving and changed his password. He did not pay the money and is monitoring his accounts.
Flag waver arrested on a warrant
A bench warrant was issued Nov. 26 on N. Central Avenue to Dean Tommarello who was reported waving an American flag and following people around a store. When police arrived after receiving a complaint, they arrested Tommarello who had an active warrant for his arrest out of New Rochelle. Officers from that jurisdiction arrived and took him into custody without incident.
Who released the raven?
The Greenburgh Nature Center reported Nov. 26 an African White Breasted Raven was stolen after its cage was broken into. Police said the latch was broken and the cage was forcibly opened. A detective arrived on scene and the area was searched. The raven was located. Information was not available regarding its condition.
Road rage
A woman who had been driving on Old Army Road called police Dec. 1 to report another driver began honking at her after she pulled through the stop sign at Henry Road before the other driver. She said she wasn’t sure who arrived at the stop sign first. She said the other driver began following her, driving aggressively as she pulled into the Edgemont High School campus where she was dropping off her son at school. She said the other driver was still shouting at her and following her until she got to Withington Road. The other person drove off and the caller was unable to give a description other than to say he was male.
Tablet thief
A larceny in progress was reported Dec. 1 at the AT&T store on S. Central Avenue. A sales associate said a man entered the store and provided a phone number asking permission to access an account he said belonged to his mom. While the associate was searching for the account, the man grabbed a black Apple iPad Series 8 valued at $800 out of the associate’s hands and ran out of the store and through the parking lot. The associate described him as about 19 years old and 6 feet tall, wearing silver earrings and black shoes and with a beige hoodie with the word, “Essential” written on the front. The store will pursue charges if the person is found.
Don’t ever come back to Best Buy
Police responded to Best Buy on N. Central Avenue Dec. 2 on a report of an unwanted person. They saw a man walking toward Central Avenue with Best Buy employees following him. The man was identified by the store manager as someone known to be stealing from Best Buy stores in Yonkers and Paramus. The manager told police he does not want the man in his store. Police advised the man not to return and to stay out of the Yonkers store as well.
Harassed at work
A S. Central Avenue woman told police Dec. 2 she was harassed while working at The Fountain Diner by her co-worker. She said the other woman attacked her, attempting to hit her in the face, but other employees separated them. The reporting party asked police for an order of protection. The other woman denied any physicality and said she was upset because the reporting party wanted to leave work early, making more work for her. That woman is still employed by the diner. The reporting party no longer works there.
A taste for Valentino
A TJ Maxx loss prevention officer told police Dec. 3 a couple entered the store and stole five Valentino handbags valued at $1,700. Both the man and the woman were wearing face masks. They left in an unknown direction in an unidentified car. The loss prevention officer did not have access to security cameras at the time of the report.
Police returned to TJ Maxx Dec. 5 when an employee said a man in the store the day before took $249 worth of men’s apparel. He was stopped by the store’s loss prevention officer who retrieved items the man placed in his shopping cart, but the thief did get away with other things he placed in his book bag. Video surveillance of the theft will be given to police when it becomes available.
Stuck deer
A Ledge Crest Road caller Dec. 4 reported a deer stuck in plant netting. On arrival, police saw a buck, quite agitated, with its antlers caught in the netting. A dart gun with a tranquilizer was deployed three times to subdue the animal and two sergeants were able to free it from the netting. Once freed and revived, the buck ran back into the woods.
Stolen car
An E. Hartsdale Avenue caller reported Dec. 4 her car was stolen from the parking lot of her building. She thought it might have been unlocked and maybe her spare set of keys was inside. The car was last seen traveling on E. Hartsdale Avenue, headed westbound.
Don’t feed the stray cats
Police went to the Mobil Service Station in E. Hartsdale Avenue Dec. 5 in response to a call from a manager who was upset because someone has been feeding stray cats on the gas station property and the cats leave their feces everywhere. He identified the person, who owned up to feeding the cats. Police advised the cat feeder it’s not his property and he has to stop or be charged with trespass.
She’s laughing at me
An elderly Highpoint Drive resident told police Dec. 5 that while he was in the building’s trash room throwing away his trash, his neighbor, who is not young herself, laughed at him and made animal sounds. Police spoke to the woman who said she laughed because her neighbor was putting bottles into the trash. Police told them to avoid each other in future and a report was made.
This report, covering Greenburgh police department activity from Nov. 15 to Dec. 5, was made from official reports. The Inquirer just received the mid-November reports this week.
