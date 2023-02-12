Animal control went to Washington Avenue Feb. 2 to set traps for feral cats. One of the traps caught a gray tabby, which was taken to the Humane Society for evaluation. Animal control returned a few hours later to the same location to check the traps; caught this time was an orange tabby, which was taken to the Humane Society.
A brown tabby caught in the feral cat trap was transported to the Humane Society Feb. 3 as well.
A Stoneybrook Lane resident Feb. 2 reported a black dog had appeared on her back deck the day before. She described it as a female bulldog mix, white with tan spots, cropped ears and wearing a pink collar. She took it to be scanned for a microchip; there was none. She thought the dog might be pregnant. Animal control arrived to retrieve the dog and took it to the local Humane Society.
Animals in trouble
A sick raccoon was reported Feb. 5 on Ferndale Road. Upon arrival, police saw the animal was sick and not moving. Police dispatched it with one round and bagged the carcass for the homeowner who said they would take care of its removal.
Police responded to a report of a collision involving a car and a deer on N. Washington Avenue Feb. 6. The deer was mortally injured. Police dispatched it with a firearm. Paperwork was filed and the officer returned to headquarters to refill the gun’s ammunition.
Just checking
Police conducted a late night premise check Feb. 1 at the rear of a commercial parking area on South Central Avenue where they saw a parked, unoccupied car. Two restaurants are undergoing renovations; a rear door was found unsecured. The officer suspected construction supply theft might be happening so police entered the building. Soon after, police saw a contractor exiting the rear of the other restaurant. He said the tools and the building supplies were his. Police saw there was no problem and left the area.
Driving with suspended license
While routinely patrolling W. Hartsdale Avenue on Feb. 2, police saw a blue Dodge Ram driving unsafely. A traffic stop was conducted. Police checked the driver’s identification and found he was driving with a suspended license. He was issued tickets including one to appear in court Feb. 27. He was told not to drive with a suspended license.
Big tree down
On Feb. 3 police responded to a location on Sheridan Road where a tree was reported down; on arrival they saw a fully grown 8-inch diameter tree blocking both sides of the roadway. A police sergeant arrived with a chainsaw and cut up the tree; the cut pieces were moved out of the way of traffic. The department of public works was notified to put parts of the tree on a particular property. A report was made.
Alarm activated
A burglar alarm was activated Feb. 3 at a large retail store on N. Central Avenue. The exterior was checked but no doors were found open. Police said there were no signs of forced entry. A report was made.
Fraudulent charges
An employee of a restaurant on S. Central Avenue went to police headquarters Feb. 4 to report thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges were made on her credit card. She said her last purchase was at a restaurant in White Plains Jan. 27; beginning Feb. 1, fraudulent charges have been racking up. She has been in contact with her bank, which requires a report to refund her money. The victim said she would press charges if a culprit were apprehended.
Two loose screws
A Colony Drive resident Feb. 4 reported his front license plate went missing after he’d parked his car earlier that day in the Bronx. He said two out of four screws securing the plate were missing. He was given paperwork to obtain a new plate from the DMV.
Paid for some items but not all
Police went to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Feb. 4 for a reported theft in progress. The loss prevention officer pointed out two women loading stolen merchandise along with paid for merchandise into the trunk of a tan Hyundai. Police stopped and identified them. After reviewing footage of the pair shopping in the store, police and store management determined which items were paid for and which weren’t. The women were accused of stealing merchandise worth $168.81. The items they paid for were returned to them.
The store said it would press charges and Shayonia Ross, 29, and Erica Lightfoot, 31, were placed under arrest, charged with petty larceny. Police took them to police headquarters for processing. The two women were released with a court date of Feb. 24. Lightfoot was found to have a suspended registration for the Hyundai, which police impounded and towed to police headquarters. Both women were trespassed from returning to the store.
Burst pipes
A water condition Feb. 5 on S. Central Avenue brought police and firefighters to assist Hartsdale firefighters in gaining entry to a commercial building where a pipe had burst, probably due to the freezing temperatures. The water flooded the floor of one business. Firefighters also entered an adjacent business as water was suspected to be leaking there. No forced entry was needed as keyholders to both businesses were on scene. Water had leaked into the adjacent business.
Speeding
While patrolling W. Hartsdale Avenue Feb. 6, police saw a blue Ford Mustang speeding while driving south on Hillside Avenue. Police followed the car and conducted a traffic stop on Hartsdale Avenue. The driver was identified and found to be driving with a suspended license. He was issued a desk appearance ticket for March 27.
Next time, pay for the beer
Police responded to a restaurant Feb. 6 on S. Central Avenue after receiving a call about a man wearing a purple sweater and tan pants who asked the bartender for a job. He ordered and consumed three beers before trying to leave without paying; the bartender said he stopped the man three times, telling him to pay his $25 bill for the beverages he drank. The man left anyway.
While police reviewed video of the encounter, they were alerted that the subject had returned. The manager and the bartender identified the man as the drink-and-dasher. They said they would press charges and Glenn Davis, 35, was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters for processing. He was released without incident and given a ticket to appear in court March 1.
Didn’t open new account
A Masefield Lane resident Feb. 6 told police she received credit cards in the mail she had never applied for. She received information from a bank welcoming her new account. She’s been in touch with the bank and police advised her on steps to take to safeguard her identity. A report was made. She’s not out any money.
That doesn’t sound right
Lost property was reported at a different address on Masefield Lane Feb. 7 when a resident went to police headquarters to report missing license plates. He said he’d been in a collision December 2022 in Louisiana while driving his car with New York plates; his car was towed from Louisiana to Hartsdale, but when it arrived it had no plates. His plate number was entered in EJustice and he was given paperwork to obtain new plates.
Lost wallet
A man went to police headquarters Feb. 7 to say he lost his wallet while working out at a gym on S. Central Avenue. While talking to police, he said he wasn’t sure when he last had his wallet, as he’d been to the bank to withdraw money and then drove with his wallet in his lap. The wallet contained $520 in cash and multiple cards, which he has since canceled. A report was made for documentation.
Attempted entry
Police went to Scarsdale Golf Club on Club Way Feb. 7 after an employee reported seeing a tan Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida plates pull into the parking area and park next to another car; two men got out and, using a tool, tried to enter that car. The employee approached them and they got back into their Jeep and fled. The car wasn’t entered, although the door was damaged. The employee said he didn’t get a good enough look at the men to be able to identify them. The owner of the damaged car was not on scene; when contacted he said he would press charges if the would-be thieves were apprehended.
Traffic violation and no interlock device
While conducting traffic enforcement at Fort Hill Road and Jackson Avenue Feb. 7, police saw a black Honda Accord violating the left hand turn restriction at Jackson Avenue. The driver was listed with a restriction on his driving for an interlock device. There was no interlock device on his car, so Andres Herrera-Angon, 36, was taken into custody and taken to headquarters. His car was secured and keys were given to his cousin. He was released after being given a desk appearance ticket to return to Greenburgh Town Court March 1.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, was compiled from official information.
