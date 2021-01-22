Four hours after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, some Scarsdale residents held a small celebratory car parade through the village.
The event was co-sponsored by the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee and Indivisible Scarsdale, a progressive, grassroots political organization, as a way to honor not only the changing of the guard, but the values of democracy that had been threatened by the “Stop the Steal” movement and by the mob that besieged the Capitol Building Jan. 6 while Congress was certifying the 2020 Electoral College votes.
“We have a larger message that our nation is in crisis and we would like to stand up for our democratic values in connection with the sacred democratic electoral process,” new Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee chairperson Myra Saul said. “That’s very important to all of us on the executive board. We believe in electoral politics, not in violence.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing supporters from heading to D.C. for the inauguration, hosting celebratory gatherings in their houses or having public rallies, the two organizations decided that an orderly Democracy Caravan through the village in decorated cars was the best alternative.
“The reason I’m doing it is it’s a way to candidly engage my children in the important and positive [aspects] of this moment in history,” event coordinator Eugenie Rosenthal said. “It’s hard when you’re in a pandemic and people can’t get out and there are so many tangible things that are not available to them like going to the inauguration or having an inauguration party. This will give them something hopefully they’ll remember.”
Saul was invited to the 2012 inauguration for President Barack Obama’s second term and attended with her daughter.
“The excitement, the energy, it was just a wonderful celebration of our democracy, and yes, the reelection of a Democratic president,” she said. “It’s difficult now with the pandemic and on top of that the trauma that this country has gone through from that insurrection, this is an opportunity to do something.”
Due to the pandemic, the entire election industry had to pivot from changing the way most candidates campaign to the methods available for citizens to cast their ballots. The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee worked mostly from home connecting with voters through text banks, phone banks, sending postcards and using social media. It was different than the face-to-face personal connections they were able to build for past elections.
“A lot of our campaign activities were hidden from public view in a sense that it took place in one’s home,” Saul said. “The Scarsdale Democrats supported the efforts of those on the ground in, for example, Georgia. Since New York is not a swing state we participated in numerous activities in swing states.”
In addition to helping get Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock elected to the U.S. Senate in the Georgia runoff election, which has made Vice President Harris the tiebreaker in the Senate, the Scarsdale Democrats also worked on campaigns in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Closer to home, they helped Pete Harckham defeat Rob Astorino for the New York State Senate 40th District and Elijah Reichlin-Melnick fill the 38th District seat against Bill Weber.
The group not only raises awareness about Democratic candidates, but encourages Democrats to write to lawmakers about pressing issues.
The committee saw the car parade as the first of many public interactions to come, hopefully getting involved in major community events in the future when large group gatherings are again safe.
