The ghosts of Scarsdale past were present on Sunday night at St. James the Less Episcopal Church, the oldest church in Scarsdale. Also housing the only graveyard in the village, St. James the Less is a who’s who of Scarsdale since the 1700s.
With the sun setting, the fall leaves crackling under footsteps and lanterns blazing to create a path through the cemetery grounds off Crane Road, Church Lane and Popham Road, the All Hallow’s Eve historic graveyard walking tour on Sunday, Oct. 30, was alive with history, but as you will see below mostly with guys named William. Many are descendants of Major William Popham, who did not join the festivities this time around.
Maj. William Popham was born in 1752 in Ireland, grew up in New Jersey, was a Revolutionary War aid to Gen. George Washington and settled in Scarsdale with his wife, Mary Morris Popham. He died in 1847 and is buried in the St. James the Less cemetery. It was Maj. William Popham’s grandson, William Hill Popham, and eldest son, William Sherbrooke Popham, who helped found the church after many years of holding services at the family’s home.
The grounds the church currently sits on was leased by William Hill Popham to the church for 1,000 years for “One silver dime, payable on the Festival of St. Philip and St James in each year if demanded.” (Tour director Pam Heldman noted that some members of the Popham family “connect with us periodically,” but had not collected the fee for many years.)
The parish was incorporated Sept. 3, 1849 and completed in 1851. The church’s interior was ravaged by a fire in 1882 on Palm Sunday and restored two years later. The Parish Hall was built in 1922, and in 1925 transepts were added to make the church a cruciform. The cloister was added in 1952 as a connection between buildings.
With diminished space, only parishioners are allowed to be buried at St. James the Less, which works with Veterans Association of America to honor those who served.
Well, it’s time for the tour to leave. Don’t worry, most of these ghosts aren’t too scary…
William Sherbrooke Popham
William Sherbrooke Popham (played by James McNally) may have been among the older ghosts, born in 1793 in Scarsdale and deceased in 1885, but he certainly was boyish in appearance. He is the son of the aforementioned William Popham and Mary Morris Popham. The ghost of William Sherbrooke Popham was proud to boast that his father had fought locally in the Revolutionary War.
William Sherbrooke Popham helped found the physical St. James the Less Church and served on the vestry for 36 years until his death. The family lived on White Plains Post Road at Popham House or “The Locusts,” which was built in 1789 nicknamed in honor of three large locust trees in front. The family used to host Sunday school there prior to erecting the church. (Fun fact: Internet sources note the house was used as the backdrop for James Fenimore Cooper’s novel “The Spy.”)
William Sherbrooke Popham, a veteran of the War of 1812, married Elizabeth Carmer Hill and they had three children, Sherbrooke, William and Alethea, whom you can meet soon, just a few headstones over.
William Hill Popham
William Hill Popham (Jim Hallowell) was born in 1817 when the area was still farmland and inherited the Popham estate from his grandparents, Maj. William Popham and Mary Morris Popham. Mary Morris Popham had inherited it from her father Richard Morris, who was chief justice of the New York State Supreme Court from 1779-90.
“I was one of the founders of St. James the Less Church,” the ghost of William Hill Popham said. “In fact, the meeting to found the church and sign its articles of incorporation took place at my home at 36 Crane Road on September 3, 1849. And until the church building was ready for use, services were held in my home. I leased the land — all the land you can see — on which the St. James the Less Church and graveyard sits for 1,000 years at an annual rent for one silver dime payable on the Festival of St. James the Less and St. Phillip every year if asked for. In recent years my family has not asked for payment of the dime on a regular basis.”
The first wardens of the church were William Sherbrooke Popham and Mark Spencer, William Hill Popham’s father-in-law. William Hill Popham was a member of the first vestry of the church, serving for 28 years until shortly before his death in 1880. Having lived a “full life,” William Hill Popham said of his looks, “As ghosts go, I can’t complain.”
Alethea Hill Popham Bleecker
It is fitting that Alethea Hill Popham Bleecker (Gretchen Reuter) was sporting the veil from her wedding as she was the first bride ever at St. James the Less Church on May 27, 1852.
“I married the first vestry member, Leonard Augustus Bleecker and I am the younger sister of William Hill Popham, who leased the land for St. James the Less,” said the ghost, who lived from 1824-1919.
William Bailey Lang
Massachusetts native William Bailey Lang (James West) was born in 1801 and became a wealthy iron merchant. He used his gains to purchase 34 acres of land near Drake Road and built a house for him and his wife, Susannah Hewes Messenger Lang. Residents of Scarsdale know that house well — it’s now the Scarsdale Woman’s Club.
“I had modeled that house after estates I had seen in England called Rowsley Estate, so it’s called Rowsley Cottage, just off of Drake Road,” the ghost of William Bailey Lang said. “When I built that house I positioned it just in front of an oak tree that complements the house. That oak tree is over 500 years old and is still standing today.”
William Bailey Lang was a painter and a painting called “Rowsley Estate” hangs in the parish hall at St. James the Less.
Though William Bailey Lang lived until 1887, Susannah died in 1863.
“I then built the Lang Memorial Chapel in the back of the church, but it was later burned down with the church,” his ghost said. “It was rebuilt in 1883, but then ultimately torn down again in 1925 to make way for the north transept of the church. The church got much bigger in 1925.”
Amazingly, William Bailey Lang was able to share a photo of himself from when he was alive. The resemblance — or lack thereof — was troublesome.
William R. Popham Carmer
William R. Popham Carmer (Neil Winward) was born in 1869 and only lived 29 years. His father, Charles Carmer, was a contemporary of William Hill Popham. His uncle, William Sherbrooke Popham, his mother’s older brother, was the first warden of the church. William R. Popham Carmer died in the Spanish-American War running up San Juan Hill behind Teddy Roosevelt in Santiago, Chile.
“I sustained some injuries,” the ghost of William R. Popham Carmer said. “I also picked up malaria and, weakened by malaria, I died of my wounds on a hospital ship called the Hospital Ship Missouri. I’m not here — I was buried at sea. This is a memorial to me and the various other people named here. That’s my story and I died in 1898 a hero and no doubt in a worthy cause.”
Lucy and Alfred Bates
There’s a very good chance Lucy Bates (Ocean Finlan) and Alfred Bates (Tom Finlan) were nicknamed “deBates” back in the day — that is an editorial assumption — due to their constant bickering in life and, apparently, in death.
Alfred was born in Scarsdale, Lucy in Vermont. Lucy introduced herself as being “a little bit mad” at her husband. After all, it was his idea to break in a new horse that led to their untimely deaths in 1889.
“He thought it was a great idea and he took [the horse and carriage] down Brook Street, because our property bordered on Brook Street where we had a quarry,” Lucy’s ghost said. “We had a marble quarry, which is now the Dunwoodie Little League, which is a sport you call baseball … The horse survived the sprint across the railroad tracks, but we did not.”
Alfred died immediately after being thrown from the carriage on Oct. 17; Lucy, who did regain consciousness, died three days later. They are the only dual headstone in the graveyard in which they both were buried underneath and their casket-shaped headstone reads, “In death they were not divided.”
“I don’t think they were quite able to separate us after the accident, so we were buried together,” Lucy said.
The one thing Lucy and Alfred could agree on was gushing about their 11 children — six boys and five girls.
“Five of the boys were smart enough and did well enough to go to Columbia,” ghost Alfred said.
“George did not,” Lucy replied. “I’m still disappointed about that. But our daughters were all raised at home and educated. They all had fine penmanship and could play an instrument and speak several languages. Our daughter started the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and most of our children became very active in the St. James Church and several are buried on grounds here with us. The horse is not.”
The Bates had a quarry on Brook Street, which was the southern end of their property. Stone from their quarry was used for the Washington Monument in D.C.
“We also had a farm, several very large pigs that were a little bit frisky and aggressive,” Lucy said. “They were dangerous and we had several complaints. We had several peacocks. We also had produce. Our sons would get up at 3 in the morning and we would take the produce to the Bronx to sell. Then they would head off to Columbia for school and then return in the evening.”
Some of the children remained active in the church for many years and were vestries like their father before them and, according to Lucy, “lovingly devoted” some of the Tiffany stained glass windows in the church to their parents.
“Not George,” the ghost said. “I’m so disappointed by him. He actually did rise up to the ranks of a local clothier for a clothing line. He was a vice president for a local clothing company, so he was not a complete slacker. But he wasn’t an engineer or a physician like my other sons.”
John Van Kuren Newkirk
Better known as “Scarsdale Jack,” John Van Kuren Newkirk (Russell Crane) has a well-documented military career online — and was even the subject of a comic book — but it’s always more reliable to learn directly from the source, even if it happens to be the ghost of a highly (posthumously) decorated war hero.
Born in 1913 in New York City, Scarsdale Jack was killed in action over Thailand on March 24, 1942. Scarsdale Jack attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, but during the Great Depression “times were hard,” so he volunteered as a Navy pilot — he had previously been in the Army and the National Guard — and was sent to Pensacola, Florida, for training. Prior to the United States getting involved in World War II, Scarsdale Jack became a squadron leader for the 1st American Volunteer Group Flying Tigers, which he said was “flying missions to support the Chinese against the Japanese before the United States entered the war.”
For the private group, Scarsdale Jack “flew a lot of missions” and overall in his career was credited with shooting down more than a dozen enemy aircraft, which made him a World War II Flying Ace.
“In 1942 I was flying a mission over a landing strip in Thailand where the Japanese had their planes,” Scarsdale Jack said. “A machine gun hit my plane and I went down. Actually there was a memorial there for me, but finally in 1968 they were able to bring my body back here to the graveyard. I’m here now beside my brother, Robert Newkirk. I was a member of the church here.”
Scarsdale Jack, who got his nickname based on geography as there were two Jacks in the family, graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1932.
“I am told that even in the 1980s some of my awards from sports were still up in the high school,” his ghost said. “I haven’t checked it out myself. I may have to float over to check it out one day.”
Memorial plaque
One of the biggest mysteries at St. James the Less is the memorial plaque in honor of those lost in the Underground Railroad freeing slaves. It reads: “This and adjoining gravestones mark the final resting places of those unfortunate slaves who despite help given them and many others in Scarsdale, did not survive in their fight to freedom in Canada prior to our Civil War.”
It is unclear when the plaque was installed on a large rock in the cemetery and what the smaller surrounding rocks mean.
“Are people buried there or not or is it just a memorial? We don’t know,” Heldman said. “Unfortunately and sadly the Pophams did have slaves and they did eventually free them, but it was part of the culture.”
And that was going back to Caleb Heathcote in the early 1700s when the local population was not very large and the slaves actually outnumbered the number of people in the families who owned large properties. Some residents in and from Scarsdale were, however, involved in the abolitionist movement much later on. (For a long and interesting history lesson, check out “Slavery in New York and Scarsdale” by Lesley Topping and Barbara Shay MacDonald, visit http://bit.ly/3T4k7M1.)
According to another Scarsdale Historical Society article by Mary Ellen Singsen from 1997:
“Daniel D. Tompkins of Scarsdale, while not a Quaker, had cousins and forebears who were, so it can be assumed safely that he was influenced by them. At the start of his vice-presidential term in 1817, the former New York governor sent a message to the state legislature in Albany advocating the abolition of slavery; the legislature responded by voting to end slavery at the end of ten years.
“Westchester Quakers were active in the Underground Railroad. Scarsdale stories tell of slaves hidden in barns and in secret cupboards on Mamaroneck Road. Joseph Carpenter, who lived just over the border in New Rochelle off Weaver Street, was a renowned friend of fugitive slaves. He gave some of his property on Stratton Road in New Rochelle for a cemetery where freed slaves could be buried, which is where he and his wife are both buried.”
Dan Zimmerman, who spoke about the monument during the tour, noted that John Jay was involved in helping litigate some of the fugitive slave cases to help them earn their freedom. Many of the fleeing slaves would stop at Carpenter’s on their way to Jay’s house in Bedford before continuing north.
“I’m a lawyer so it’s interesting to me from a litigation standpoint how they did some of these things,” Zimmerman said. “You go back and look at some of the notorious cases like Dred Scott, and of course there was a dissent that took the view that would have been considerably more appropriate in modern times and the history is very interesting. There was a really elaborate procedure legally to secure people’s freedoms.
“They helped people coming up from Virginia and Philadelphia and through the city and up through this neck of the woods and then John Jay’s place and places father north in New England and Canada.”
Zimmerman has read up on the Underground Railroad in and around New York City and said, “A lot of the city was financially connected and it was a big part of the trade, so there was a large anti-abolitionist movement also. Not entirely clear how forceful it would have been, but it was something of a mixed activity as far as the community was concerned to support fugitives and help them.”
Unlike all the other friendly ghosts, some things will haunt us forever, but thanks to St. James the Less it’s something we won’t soon forget.
