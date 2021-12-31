A CVS employee Dec. 27 was accused of assaulting a customer on N. Central Avenue. The employee was one of a pair of employees who ran after a man apprehended Dec. 24 for allegedly stealing from CVS and Marshalls. A store manager said the victim, a 50-year-old man, took three sodas from the back of the store and left without paying. The employee followed him out of the store; while the victim was being chased, he dropped the sodas. The employee grabbed the man near the Chase Bank on N. Central Avenue. The victim said the employee confronted him about the sodas and then punched him in the face multiple times with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. His lip was cut. He said while he was on the ground, the employee forcibly removed his sneakers and a bag he was carrying and dragged him by the arm back inside CVS. The victim told police he wanted to press charges. The employee was placed under arrest and taken to headquarters. The store manager said the store would not pursue charges against the victim for stealing the sodas. The man who allegedly took the cans was taken to White Plains Hospital to treat his lip. Pictures of his lip and bloody mouth were taken for documentation. The employee, Romeo Anderson, 19, was arrested on charges of assault in the third degree and held at police headquarters awaiting arraignment.
She said he harassed her
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Dec. 24 on a report of two people putting a television into their shopping cart and leaving the store without paying. One of the two was described as a man dressed entirely in black and driving a black Nissan with Connecticut license plates parked in the fire lane. The store manager attempted to talk to the other person, a woman, as she waited with the TV in the produce department of the store. When asked if she had a receipt for the TV, she told the manager her boyfriend had it. The manager said she became loud and accused him of harassing her. When she said she was going to call the police, he said “go ahead'' and she left the store. She got into the Nissan where her boyfriend was waiting. She was described as a heavyset woman with blond and brown shoulder-length hair wearing a black sports bra, rose-colored leggings and slippers. The store has video surveillance and the manager said he would pursue charges if the suspects were found.
“Bro, why you doing this?”
Three men were apprehended Dec. 24 on S. Central Avenue in the vicinity of the CVS pharmacy. While parked in the CVS lot, police on patrol saw a man wearing a black jacket and white jeans, later identified as Gideon Joseph, run past his car carrying two bags. Two more men were seen running after him. The police officer got out of his car to investigate and the two men told him they work for CVS and the man in the black jacket and white jeans and a woman had just stolen goods from CVS. Joseph was located, stopped, and placed into handcuffs. He said to the officer, “Bro, why you doing this, they already got all their stuff back.” A woman, later identified as Michelle Walls, walked up to the officer and said she was with Joseph. Store personnel identified Walls and Joseph as the theft suspects. They were taken to headquarters to be processed for petty larceny. Police reported the two suspects had in their possession four boxes of Calvin Klein T-shirts, seven boxes of Nike underwear, four bundles of Adidas socks and two bottles of Ensure, all with price tags from Marshalls. Police couldn’t confirm if the items belonged to Marshalls as the store was closed for the night. The items stolen from CVS were recovered by the store after Walls and Joseph dropped bags in the parking lot. Walls and Joseph were charged with petty larceny, processed and released. They are scheduled to appear in family court in White Plains Jan. 6.
Lost license plates
On Dec. 23 a S. Central Avenue resident reported his car license plates were lost after his car was flooded Sept. 1 during Hurricane Ida. He told police the car was towed, but he didn't know which tow company took it, and his license plates were not returned. Police gave him paperwork and advised him to notify the DMV to resolve the matter. A report was made for E-Justice.
Deer dispatched
An injured deer was reported on Laurel Street Dec. 26. Police saw it off the roadway. Both hind legs appeared broken. The deer was humanely dispatched with one round. The highway department was notified to clear the carcass.
Damaged pump
Police responded to the BP gas station on S. Central Avenue Dec. 26 on a report of a broken gas pump. The manager told police that a pump was damaged. Video surveillance showed a blue Subaru backing into the pump; the driver got out and looked at the damage, then got back into his car and drove away. The video showed the Subaru’s window with a U.S. Postal Service Supervisor placard on the dashboard. Police determined the car is registered to a Yonkers man. The gas station manager did not have an estimate of repairs for the pump. Police are investigating.
Activated burglar alarm
A burglar alarm Dec. 26 brought police to the Woodlands High School on W. Hartsdale Avenue. While checking the exterior, police discovered a rear door was unsecured. The inside of the school was checked and all appeared in good order. There was no broken glass or other sign of forced entry. The door was secured and a report was made.
Damage to parked car
Police responded to Marshalls Dec. 26 to investigate a report of property damage. They spoke with a woman who said when she came outside for her lunch break she saw a large, shallow dent on the hood of her car, possibly caused by an object. Camera surveillance of the lot was not available at the time. A report was made for insurance purposes.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, was compiled from official information.
