Police went to a spa on S. Central Avenue Aug. 7 after an employee reported a man using fraudulent credit cards to purchase gift cards valued at over $1,000. The gift cards were purchased July 24. Three cards were redeemed. Others were not. Management advised police the fraudster posted on Instagram gift cards for sale to other males saying, “Pamper your bitch.”
Shortly after their initial report, the spa told police there were more fraudulent gift card purchases after a receptionist said a man and a woman came into the spa Aug. 3 to redeem services booked under the name “Carmen Sue” for the female. While she was receiving her services, the male produced South Carolina identification to buy gift cards and spa products. He tried to use a PayPal credit card to pay for the items but the card reader wouldn’t accept them when he swiped. The receptionist asked the man if he had another card and he said he didn’t but she could manually enter credit card information he verbally gave her into the machine. She did and rang up $482 in gift cards and products.
A new woman arrived and said she wanted to purchase CBD relief cream which she charged to the man’s credit card which was also manually entered into the machine by the receptionist. All three then left the spa in a Honda.
On Aug. 5 the spa was contacted by a woman who said $1,473.67 was fraudulently charged to her credit card for spa services and products she never purchased. Spa staff scoured social media and believe they know the man’s name. Police are investigating. The spa said they would press charges if the involved parties were apprehended.
Wallet stolen while dining
A 19-year-old male reported his wallet was stolen while having dinner at an eatery on E. Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 2. At first he thought he misplaced it until his credit card company began notifying him the card was in use at a convenience store. Charges of $150 were applied to his account. He said he planned to dispute the charges. He valued the wallet at $10 and requested paperwork to obtain a new driver’s license.
Police went to a department store on S. Central Avenue Aug. 2 to investigate a theft that occurred July 27. They spoke with an employee who said on that day an elderly woman entered the store and put $464.91 worth of bedding and pet items in her cart and left without paying. She was described as wearing a yellow hat, white sunglasses, a black and white dress, and white sneakers. She left the area in an unknown direction. A report was made.
A front door was reported smashed on E. Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 2. Police knocked on the doors of two upstairs tenants of the building; one person had noticed the door was broken the evening before. The other resident said the superintendent of the building was aware and that the door was scheduled for repair. No one seemed to have any idea how it was damaged. A report was made for documentation only and no further action taken.
A small red poodle was reported off leash and defecating on private property Aug. 3 on Jean Lane. Several residents in the area said they often see the dog roaming at large. Police located the owner who admitted he walks the dog off leash. Police warned him to keep it tethered and to pick up after it or he would receive a summons if there were further complaints.
Stolen airline miles reported
Identity theft was reported Aug. 3 by a S. Central Avenue resident who said someone used his airline miles three times to book flights. This first occurred on July 20 by someone who used 13,000 miles; the second theft occurred the same day by a passenger who used 13,500 miles. The third incident happened July 21 when yet a third individual used 34,500 miles. The reporting party provided the names of these three passengers to police and said he has no idea who these people are. He said he hasn’t lost any actual money but the stolen miles add up to a loss of $1,814.25. He said he filed a report with American Airlines and a police report was made for documentation.
Police went to a drugstore on E. Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 3 where items valued at $1,734 were reported stolen. A black-haired man dressed in black was inside the store for six minutes while he put items in a black bag and left without paying. An employee first noticed him when she saw eye care products strewn all over the floor. Police looked for the thief without success.
Items stolen from unlocked car
A Sprain Valley Road woman Aug. 4 told police $90 in gift cards was stolen from her unlocked car parked in her driveway. Her Ring camera picked up images of a man approaching her car and entering it. The camera showed him trying the door of her neighbor’s car, which was locked. The camera next showed him going to the reporting party’s door and examining packages that were delivered but not brought inside the house. He looked at them but didn’t take anything. Police have the video footage.
Another Sprain Valley Road resident Aug. 4 told police he was reviewing his own security video when he saw a man entering his driveway and pulling on his car door handles, which were locked. Police believe it was the same person, described wearing a hoodie, shorts, sneakers and holding a bag. Age or race were unable to be determined by the video quality but police said the subject appears bearded.
Police went to an Underhill Road country club Aug. 5 after $3,000 of copper wire was reported stolen from the premises. Management said numerous employees had access to the area where the wire was stored and a masonry contractor was also on site. A crime scene roster was filed and the detective division notified for investigation.
Grocery shopped without paying
A grocery store on S. Central Avenue Aug. 5 reported $694 in merchandise was stolen by four suspects, three women and one man, who took shrimp, meat and other groceries the day before and left without paying. It’s unknown if they left on foot or got in a car. The theft was caught on video surveillance given to police.
A Campden Road resident Aug. 5 showed police video of a man entering his driveway and entering his car, which was locked. The alarming part was that his car was entered without damaging it. The reporting party said nothing was taken and all his keys were accounted for.
A burglar alarm was activated at a High Point Terrace home Aug. 6; on arrival, police saw a damaged window at the front of the house. The resident, who wasn’t home, could not be reached. Police saw a small hole on the window covered by clear tape. Multiple units arrived on scene to investigate and concluded the damage was old and not related to any criminal behavior. A report was made.
Car entered, cash & glasses stolen
An Andover Road resident said her Cadillac was entered and $800 in cash and sunglasses valued at $250 were stolen Aug. 6. The car wasn’t locked. Video surveillance showed a tall man wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue shorts, riding a black bicycle and carrying a blue Nike backpack entered her car parked in her driveway. After he stole her shades and her money, he walked the bike up the street.
Police went to a drugstore on S. Central Avenue Aug. 7 after two women were reported stealing $65 in shampoo products they carried out in a black duffle bag, fleeing on foot toward Planet Fitness. Police caught one of them, a female, aged 35. The other woman got away. The drugstore employee arrived and identified her and she was arrested and brought to headquarters, charged with petty larceny. She was issued a ticket to appear in court Aug. 28.
A patron at a grocery store on S. Central Avenue Aug. 8 reported she lost her phone in the store’s parking lot while walking toward a bus stop. She used a tracking device to find her phone and saw it was moving through the city of Yonkers. She locked it and sent a message to whoever had it to please return it to the grocery store. A report was made.
A male, 27, was charged Aug. 9 with arson and intentionally damaging someone’s property by fire on S. Central Avenue.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, was compiled from official information.
