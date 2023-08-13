Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police went to a spa on S. Central Avenue Aug. 7 after an employee reported a man using fraudulent credit cards to purchase gift cards valued at over $1,000. The gift cards were purchased July 24. Three cards were redeemed. Others were not. Management advised police the fraudster posted on Instagram gift cards for sale to other males saying, “Pamper your bitch.”

Shortly after their initial report, the spa told police there were more fraudulent gift card purchases after a receptionist said a man and a woman came into the spa Aug. 3 to redeem services booked under the name “Carmen Sue” for the female. While she was receiving her services, the male produced South Carolina identification to buy gift cards and spa products. He tried to use a PayPal credit card to pay for the items but the card reader wouldn’t accept them when he swiped. The receptionist asked the man if he had another card and he said he didn’t but she could manually enter credit card information he verbally gave her into the machine. She did and rang up $482 in gift cards and products.

