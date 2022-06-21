Growing up in the Bronx, Maria Bai was a classically trained ballet dancer her “whole life” from when she was “a little kid,” which at that time meant 7 years old, not 2 years old like it is today. Forty years ago, at age 21, she was looking to make her big break on the stage. Little did she know how the course of her life would take an unexpected turn.
“I did the whole audition scene,” Bai, now 61, said. “I studied at ABT [American Ballet Theatre] for a while. I then moved into theater. I auditioned and I performed.”
At that time, Bai’s nieces were two of a handful of dancers taking classes at the Zion Episcopal Church in Dobbs Ferry and their teacher had to step away. Bai’s sister pleaded with her to “just come teach them.” Bai wasn’t ready to leave what she dreamed would be the start of her career as a professional performer, but did have time between training and auditions — “doing the whole scene” — to teach some classes. “I was in my early 20s when I started, but it took me a while to be convinced to give up performing,” Bai said.
From five kids to double digits to dozens to a hundred, the program at the church expanded as word got around about the amazing teacher running the program.
“I just built and built and built,” Bai said. “I had taught even as a high schooler growing up. I was an assistant teacher. I knew I had a gift for teaching and it was very explosive because I gave everything every minute. I still do, though I don’t teach nearly as much. I just kept teaching and teaching and then I met him.”
Bai was pointing to Mario LaStrada, now her husband of 35 years, who was a major promoter in the Studio 54 days. He recognized that Bai had built something and that it was time to become official with a studio space, which they found at 450 Central Park Ave. in Greenburgh, the namesake of Central Park Dance (CPD), now celebrating 40 years of business, including the five years in Dobbs Ferry, where they now live. CPD started with one storefront and, as it worked out, each time they had each of their three children, who all went on to work for the studio — even their family dog was a longtime greeter — they expanded into the next vacant storefront.
“He saw what I was doing at the Zion Church and he was like ‘OK, let’s do this,’” Bai said. “We opened up here when we were still living in the city, but we knew we wanted to come here.”
The studio used to have a larger boutique, but Amazon put such a dent in those sales that is it much smaller now, which is OK because studio space — there are now four studios — is the key component with a wide array of classes seven days a week for all ages.
Like any business there have been ups and downs over the years, but Bai and LaStrada credit old school values, including stressing proper manners and behaviors, and top-notch instructors with keeping their doors open all these years, in addition to evolving and adapting without compromising the safety and well-being of the students.
Bai will not teach fifth position for ballet before a student is old enough and she will not put a student on pointe before age 12 without an X-ray and a doctor’s note that the “bones are fused enough.”
“We keep really old school values, but in a really nurturing atmosphere,” Bai said. “We don’t give in just because a parent wants it. We give really good training and at the same time we’re all about doing what’s right and making the best decisions for the kids. All the teachers we have, they know how we do things. We have many who are with us for years and years. We’re invested in the kids.”
That’s why there are multiple generations of students coming in each day. “We’ve been having a lot of the generations, which is really cool,” Bai said. “I have a grandmother coming in, saying, ‘Remember when I brought my daughter in? This is my granddaughter.’ Or these 35- or 40-year-old moms are walking in and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, it feels so weird to be here.’ I started young.”
Many teachers are former students, which also speaks volumes about the studio. Dina Carbone, 29, started at CPD when she was 2. She realized early she wanted to come back and teach and that’s what she does every late afternoon and evening.
“I remember my first hip-hop class with Nicole,” Carbone said. “I just felt so cool. I think I was 8 or 9. I just felt myself in that class and I felt good to be myself. I felt like I belonged there. It felt like home. I always said walking into a studio is special. You just get to feel good no matter what’s going on. You walk into the studio and you feel good for being who you are.”
Passing that feeling on to the next generation of dancers has been rewarding. “I feel touched and blessed every day,” Carbone said. “I’m grateful for it every day when I wake up in the morning. I love doing what I do and then I see my students so happy when they’re leaving class feeling so good about themselves and I think it’s full circle.”
The teachers are all “willing to learn,” Bai said, noting that even she keeps her “heart open” to learning new things.
For 40 years, seven days a week, with the exception of the last couple of summers taking a day or two off, Bai has been present from September through June, the heart of the year for the studio. As the artistic director she isn’t involved as much in teaching classes, but she is in constant contact with her teachers through group and one-on-one meetings to discuss curriculum and approach.
“Maria makes a special syllabus that no one around here has,” LaStrada said. “No book or college will tell you how to do that. She makes a syllabus program and it’s from experience. You see renowned teachers come here from all over the world and they say, ‘Wow, that’s something special.’”
Bai’s constant presence, and knowledge of what is going on in all four studios, is unique.
“A lot of renowned teachers come here and say, ‘I’ll teach here any day of the week,’ because we’re all about who you are as a person,” Bai said. “It may sound corny, but it’s kindness, manners, respect. And there’s not a teacher in here that I don’t know what they’re doing. That’s why I’m in here seven days a week. I didn’t even know this because Mario is more looking at the competitors and what they do and I’m here working, but I’ve had people say most artistic directors with my expertise aren’t even at the studio half the time I am.”
Bai and LaStrada could drop top names from the industry who have been at the studio and guest taught, and they can also tell you which ones were good instructors working with kids, which is no easy task.
“We have a lot of interesting people fly through here,” Bai said. “The kids get great people in here.”
LaStrada, the director of operations, is the face of the business, greeting everyone in the lobby as they come in, a friendly smile to remind them of the joy they come to the studio for. He remembers the kids from when they were in diapers and never forgets a face. He loves watching everyone grow up and become polite and observant, which is an underlying theme beyond teaching dance.
“It’s like you grow a tree right away from the beginning with the roots,” LaStrada said. “Then you grow and see how big and nice they become. The key here is the teacher, not the promoter. We did it from the beginning knowing how to teach and making sure every student is special. It doesn’t matter how many times they come here — they’re special. It doesn’t matter how old they are — they are special. From the tiniest girl to the oldest people — they are special. The vibes make you want to come again. You’ve got to love it and if you don’t you can play baseball or basketball or karate.”
Sometimes LaStrada’s ideas for the business don’t mesh with Bai’s vision, so they work together to either compromise or come up with an alternative strategy.
“If you grow a business you will go up and down, but we’ve always said that if you do the right thing by people you will prevail,” Bai said. “That’s why I could never do wrong through the art to please somebody.”
Though CPD is not a competition-based studio, the company, which puts on “The Nutcracker” every year, did take home a trophy as a Studio of Excellence from the Association of Dance Competitions and Conventions (ADCC) for 2021-22.
CPD also gives back to the community by making sandwiches for the homeless, supporting Blythedale Children’s Hospital and doing various fundraising walks over the years including March of Dimes, Make A Wish, Making Strides for Breast Cancer and the BC Walk.
Like many small business owners, COVID-19 was a challenging time for CPD, which was just about to enter recital season soon after March 2020 when the pandemic hit. The facilities were booked, the rehearsals were going well, the costumes were ordered — the stage was set, so to speak — and for once the show did not go on.
CPD held 300 classes on Zoom. They went to people’s houses. They did outside classes. There were pods. The numbers were limited and sometimes dwindled, especially for the youngest students. An at-home, online recital? “We couldn’t do that,” Bai said. “We closed when Broadway closed and the teachers were ready to take two weeks off and come back.”
But that didn’t happen as the shutdown dragged on. Bai and LaStrada made the difficult decision to cancel the recitals and despite vendors changing return policies, the duo refunded $100,000 worth of fees to their families.
“All in all we feel like we’ve always done right by people,” Bai said. “Thank God for my husband. He said to me, ‘We’re not even Broadway, what are you going to do with these kids?’ It was doing the right thing and that was refunding all the recital performance fees. That’s what we did. And that was the first time we ever canceled the recital.”
Over the summer they had a big return with a parade and other events to keep their community connection. With teens they Zoomed and didn’t even talk about dance.
“We just wanted to see them,” Bai said. “Some kids excelled through this. We wound up doing our Nutcracker as a video performance at the Capitol Theatre in 2020. We worked with The Cap, did all the COVID protocols, the whole nine yards. They were great there and we managed that even with everything.”
In 2021 the 10 recitals were held outdoors on a rented stage in the large back lot behind their building over two days in the spring with support of the town of Greenburgh, the police department and the fire department.
“I have to say, as crazy as COVID was, some really nice memories came out of COVID,” Bai said. “We were going to do it again back there, but I got SUNY Purchase at the last minute this year. We got lucky with the weather that year. We were supposed to have a tent and it didn’t work out. You never know. I feel everybody was so happy to perform, but then we did a theater performance this past company show and the parents said how good it felt to be in a theater.”
Over the last two years, families came back when they felt safe enough to return, but Central Park Dance weathered the pandemic and believe they are stronger than ever as they celebrate a milestone year with current students and alumni.
“You spend most of your time at work and if you don’t like what you’re doing, then you’re hurting yourself,” LaStrada said. “If you love it it’s not work. To me it’s not a job. It’s routine. I come here every day and see everyone. Everybody is so happy. Nobody walks in down. They love it. You feel you belong here.”
Whether you’re taking classes once a week or every day, young or old, a caregiver or a dancer, when you walk through the doors of CPD you’re part of 40 years of family.
