If there was a message from the Scarsdale High School counseling department’s “The College Admissions Landscape: Trends and Implications for SHS” presentation it was, as Bob Dylan wrote, “The times they are a-changin’.”
In coming to Scarsdale High School 15 years ago, Oren Iosepovici, now the director of the counseling department at the high school, recalls “a sense that admission to highly selective colleges was all but assured.” In more recent years, stakeholders have been reacting “with surprise at the changing nature of college admissions,” which Iosepovici says has merit as close monitoring by his department shows the past few years have revealed “some of the most significant changes in the college admissions landscape that we have witnessed in our careers.”
The most notable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was many colleges and universities remaining test optional for SATs and ACTs and the elimination of the not widely considered SAT subject tests. Still, that doesn’t mean more changes and impacts won’t soon be felt.
“The uncertainty generated by these and other developments has raised the already high level of anxiety many of our students and families experience around the college process,” SHS Principal Ken Bonamo said. “This is entirely understandable given that we have no track record to refer to to determine how these changes will affect admission decisions in general and specifically for our students.”
Bonamo recalled a dinner with college admissions officers about a decade ago — he wasn’t naming school names — and there were two comments made to him that stood out:
- · One told him, “I could fill my incoming freshman class two or three more times from the applicant pool without lowering the standards of admission.”
- · Another said, “I could fill my freshman class with students from Nassau and Westchester counties exclusively and our average SATs score and GPA would be the same as they are now.”
The conclusion was, “We know that these competitive schools have always had more qualified applicants than available slots,” Bonamo said.
Bonamo urged parents to take a step back in their approach to college, and not to get hooked on big name schools and the Barron’s list of top schools. He said the “most important thing” teachers, counselors and parents can do is “to ensure that our students are getting the most out of their high school experience, engaging with learning genuinely, becoming acquainted with the various disciplines, exploring different activities, so they can begin to have an idea of what majors and interests they might like to pursue in college and what impact they would like to have on the world and to view the college process as one of exploration and discovery with an open mind, excited by the possibilities and prepared for unexpected outcomes.” He added that students “will find success because of who they are and what they make of the opportunities before them, whatever they may look like.”
Iosepovici followed up with the bulk of the presentation for “a topic that we recognize as a frequent source of conversation in our community” following the introduction from Bonamo and provided a lot of information and data for community members to sift through and digest.
“As counselors first and foremost, we see our role as one that supports students throughout their high school journey, and that the college process is simply a culmination of that,” he said. “Nevertheless, we understand that our students and parents look to us for guidance and counsel.”
Iosepovici recalled quite some time ago when his own college process included applying to two schools by filling out an application and writing an essay “about a topic I cannot recall,” and getting accepted that winter. “I’m sure that many of you can recall your own process, and perhaps remember a simpler time when things did not seem so complicated,” he said, also noting that most adults know they would now struggle to be accepted to the colleges or universities they once called home.
While the deans are observers of the process — having no influence in college admissions at any school — all they can do is provide “context” and “insight” into their own work, how they support students and what is actually happening in admissions offices around the world.
The COVID-19 test optional movement “accelerated” changes and has been “the primary driving force of this shift,” and has helped lead to a “substantial” rise in the number of applications schools are receiving. Whereas there were 1,070 test optional schools before the pandemic, that number is now 1,815, a 70% increase.
“Across the country, those who may have shied away from applying to a specific school due to having lower test scores than the published average now felt more empowered to apply,” Iosepovici said. “For the colleges themselves, this was an opportunity to see students in their applicant pool who may not have previously applied and to fulfill a promise they have long made to their own constituencies, that is to enroll a student body that is broader in every respect: socio-economic, geographic, and one that includes students from diverse backgrounds.”
This is all happening with a trend toward fewer high school grads nationwide and without an increase in enrollment numbers. Or as Iosepovici put it, “More applicants, same size for an entering class.”
More changes could be on the horizon with the Supreme Court considering a “landmark case regarding affirmative action,” Iosepovici said.
“Any impact on a school's ability to factor diversity into their process will likely increase the pressure to take a closer look at other factors, such as the advantage given to children of alumni at some institutions, something that some colleges have already done away with in recent years, most notably Amherst College, Johns Hopkins University and MIT,” he said.
Using schools that are “among” the top 20 schools that Scarsdale students apply to the most, Iosepovici showed that overall applications comparing the 2016-17 school year to 2021-22 showed an average increase of 53% with an average decrease in admissions of 36% at those schools.
“There are a variety of reasons for this, and some are unique to the institutions themselves,” Iosepovici said. “In some cases, schools have made it easier to apply, foregoing supplemental essays and increasing marketing efforts. There is some truth that the more selective a school becomes, the more sought after it is, leading to increased interest and applications. The fact that most of these institutions are now test optional has undoubtedly helped them increase their application volume.”
Early action (student can apply to multiple schools with no commitment), restrictive early application (student cannot apply early to other schools) and early decision (a commitment to attend and withdraw all other applications) are all up as well. Iosepovici said “the vast majority” of Scarsdale students apply by Nov. 1, with about 50% applying early decision, which they think will give them an advantage.
“As many of us on the counseling side have learned, though there continues to be an admissions advantage to this at some schools, the reality is that the changing admissions landscape has had an impact on the early round as well,” Iosepovici said. “We often have conversations with seniors, encouraging them to be thoughtful if they do choose to apply early decision somewhere. There are financial implications for sure, because students who are accepted are unable to compare costs with other schools.”
The counseling department made three charts that were later retracted from the presentation slide deck — those with specific knowledge might figure out the actual students who were represented — comparing 2009 and 2021 Scarsdale High School application data from Vanderbilt, Tulane and Northeastern that showed Scarsdale students needed significantly higher grade point averages and ACT or SAT scores to gain admission to those schools in 2021.
Iosepovici said the “needs of the individual institutions” play more of a role than the students themselves, which he noted “has always been the case.”
“To build an incoming class, colleges consider a variety of different factors,” Iosepovici said. “The pool of applicants that apply to any one school may be different and the same can be said for how institutions choose to approach that pool.”
Among those factors are: special talents, rural students, geographic diversity, DEI, U.S. students going abroad, religious diversity, LGBTQ+ identity, development cases, managing discount rate, from our neighborhood, low income, faculty/staff students, gender balance, CBO relationships, POSSE, public/private school, early decision/action, first generation students, academic major priorities, recruited athletes and legacies.
The list “highlight[s] a reality that while the admissions process may seem random and opaque to outsiders, for the colleges themselves it is actually quite purposeful and intentional,” Iosepovici said, adding, “At the end of the day, colleges are also a business that must address their bottom line …”
There is no way to know how any qualified student will fit into a college or university’s master plan.
“That is why we always emphasize for students to first reflect on their academic profile, how that matches the schools they’re applying to and then build a list that is balanced in terms of selectivity,” Iosepovici said. “The reality is that an admissions rate of 60, 40, 20 or 10% of a school does not actually tell the story of a specific student and whether or not their personal situation makes the likelihood of admission higher or significantly lower than the numbers indicate.”
Early discussion on AP exams
Although the Scarsdale Schools administration has indicated a deep dive into Advanced Topics vs. Advanced Placement courses will take place in the spring, Iosepovici decided to address the issue with a large and captive audience already on hand. The district decided in 2005 to switch from AP to AT to allow faculty the freedom to design courses that don’t align with tests and test topics, and within a year AP exams were something students could sign up for and prepare for on their own if they felt they needed to take them to bolster their admissions chances.
“It is true that at some institutions, AP exams can offer the advantage of college credits or other benefits due to advanced course standing and we continue to consider how to thoughtfully provide students and families with relevant information about their usefulness in that regard,” Iosepovici said. “For this presentation, however, I hope to address their relevance specifically in the context of the college admissions process.”
Iosepovici said that colleges look at the high school a student is applying from and colleges know Scarsdale’s AT courses are the “highest level” offered at the school.
“Colleges understand our curriculum, know our students are exceedingly well prepared and as I will explain in a few moments with respect to our outreach to our colleagues in the admission side, they are supportive and applauded our academic programs through both formal and informal conversations,” Iosepovici said.
Iosepovici said there has been “increased interest” in taking APs over the last few years. In 2018, 294 students took 491 exams and in 2022 the numbers rose to 318 students taking 583 APs. From 2018 to 2022, no less than 92.4% received a 3 or higher on the exams. (Iosepovici told the Inquirer in a follow-up that he does not have figures as to how many students were enrolled in APs prior to ATs, but noted that any student enrolled was required to take the exam at the end of the AP course.)
Iosepovici said, “There are those who believe that adding AP exams to their academic portfolio would enhance the college application. The reality is somewhat different.” He said students from a school “not as competitive” and not as “highly regarded” could in fact receive a boost from APs.
“Institutions recognize that our students can be successful given a long history of achievement once they are enrolled,” Iosepovici said. “The majority of our students here who decide to test do so at the conclusion of the admissions process once they see the value that a particular exam would confer at their intended college with respect to credits earned or other benefits. Those students from Scarsdale who test prior to senior year and score well on AP exams are also those who tend to do well on other standardized tests, and AP exams simply reinforce that part of their application …
“Simply put, at highly selective colleges and universities, the admissions process is much more art than science and it is often nuanced in a manner that is not comfortably aligned with data, statistics and our human need to figure out the magical metric or test that will provide the proverbial keys to the kingdom.”
He did note that international schools might value APs more, but said that “with respect to the admissions process, the vast majority of our students would benefit from devoting their time and energy on other things than additional exams and we continue to believe that a thoughtful approach that recognizes the overall context of the individual student’s school experience should always be at the forefront of these decisions.”
Class of 2022 data
One of the most popular questions asked of Iosepovici and the eight deans in the counseling department is, “How did Scarsdale do this year?” which translates to, “How many are going to Barron’s most competitive schools?” Iosepovici said the numbers of students accepted to a particular school fluctuates year by year and he called educational rankings “inherently flawed,” though for a historical comparison the counseling department does keep track.
Scarsdale’s most recent graduating class featured 382 students. Sixty-one percent were accepted to the most competitive schools, while 45% matriculated at one. Both numbers are slightly lower than 2013, 2016 and 2019. In 2010, 59% were accepted, while 49% actually matriculated at those top ranked institutions.
“While it is true that the admissions landscape is becoming more competitive at the most selective institutions, and we certainly continued to see that last year, it is also true that much more often than not our students find their home — a place where they can be challenged intellectually and personally to fulfill whatever their aspirations may be,” Iosepovici said.
The Class of ’22 processed 6,234 applications, up 17% from 2021, submitted 4,096 to 383 unique schools, matriculated at 130 schools, with 75% out of state or international (Canada, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom).
Those numbers reflect the “incredible diversity of priorities and interests found in our graduating classes,” Iosepovici said.
No matter the year, Scarsdale’s students have great success in the college admissions process, but the district’s pride is centered more around students finding “that fit that truly allows a student to flourish and an institution that is right for them, and one that will propel them to even greater success once they graduate.”
Students are aware of the changing landscape of admissions and for some it serves as added pressure to work harder, add tougher courses, take more tests and overextend their extracurriculars, which can negatively impact their mental and physical health.
“We recognize that there are many that see a student’s college destination as the ultimate prize, and that for them getting into the ‘right school’ is the sign of a successful high school career,” Iosepovici said. “However, as counselors we continue to believe that high school should be seen as an opportunity to grow, develop lifelong skills and gain the personal and academic attributes that will make an individual succeed regardless of their ultimate destination. When it comes to that process, we also believe that the best school for an individual student may not be the most selective one on their list.”
Over the last three SHS graduating classes, the most-applied-to colleges and universities were Binghamton University, University of Michigan, Cornell University, University of Wisconsin, Indiana University, New York University, Northeastern University, Penn State, Boston University and University of Maryland. The top five states applied to over that time: New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Michigan and Indiana/Connecticut. Highest matriculation: University of Michigan, Binghamton/Cornell/NYU, Lehigh, Syracuse, Indiana, Boston University/Villanova, Tulane, UPenn/University of Texas, Washington University (St. Louis) and Fordham/George Washington/Penn State.
Iosepovici found University of Texas to be an interesting school as less than 10% out-of-state students are accepted, Scarsdale has 10 or 11 students there and it’s “not on any of these [prestigious] lists.”
“We can take a look at the student, their academic profile, the list that they are applying to and then sort of we look back at the end of the process and it is not often that we are surprised,” Iosepovici said. “Yes, there is some variability and a certain degree of chance at some places, but the reality is, if a student applies to a balanced list of schools, they’re going to have a successful process …”
Dean Michael Hiller noted during Q&A that the department can tell based on the low numbers of transfers that students are finding what Bonamo called the correct “fit and match,” which Bonamo said are “qualities that are not quantifiable.” Hiller said the “vast majority” of students “embrace where they are and thrive.”
“None of us, when we are talking to students about schools, are looking back and looking at how schools are ranked or … the prestige value in that particular school,” Iosepovici said. “We are looking at the student in front of us, we are hearing about what they are communicating to us about what their needs and their aspirations [are] … and we really try to help them come up with a list that is balanced and that is supportive of their needs and that is going to be a good fit for them. That’s always been our goal.”
At the business meeting that followed, board of education member Suzie Hahn Pascutti was pleased to see the presentation was “data driven, informative and timely.”
“Our teens already face immense learning and emotional challenges coming up from the pandemic,” she said. “A more competitive nationwide admissions process is just about the last thing our students need, but this is the reality our students face and the more we can understand and speak openly about the process, as was the case tonight, the better equipped our students and families will be to navigate these challenges.”
Informative article. Good job Todd.
