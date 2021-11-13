Barbara Josselsohn found a way to keep her readers happy and herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s released four books in her Lake Summers series, the first in March of 2020, the latest coming out on Monday, Nov. 15.
It’s quite a change from the 15-year process of getting her first book, “The Last Dreamer” (Lake Union Publishing, 2015) published, between writing 10 minutes here and there while caring for her three now-grown-up children, doubting herself, learning the business and finding an agent and a publisher. Since then it’s been a smoother process in every way as she completes her second two-book deal with Bookouture, an imprint based in London. “The Lilac House,” “The Bluebell Girls,” “The Lily Garden” and now “The Cranberry Inn” all have secondary characters in common, while the main characters change from book to book in the fictional Adirondack Mountain town of Lake Summers.
All five of Josselsohn’s books are standalones, though the last four are set in the same place, making Lake Summers a character unto itself. After three stories set in the summer, bringing winter to the town for the first time allowed for an even greater dive into the community from “putting snow on the ground” to ice skating extravaganzas to the simplicity of drinking hot chocolate on a cold winter’s eve, in addition to the usual romance and family dilemmas for main character Laurel Hanover.
“The idea of imagining this town that really exists in my head — and it’s kind of an amalgam of every wonderful small town I ever vacationed in all my life in the northeast — and suddenly you’re putting snow there … I wanted the whole town to come together and people she hadn’t seen since high school are showing up and families or people who’ve moved are coming home for Christmas,” Josselsohn said. “It was fun to imagine.”
Josselsohn was looking to tell an “authentic Christmastime story,” which she said was a challenge as “a Jewish girl from Long Island,” so she decided to make Hanover half-Jewish.
“She kind of has the same perspective on all of this … in that it’s partially her world,” Josselsohn said. “I’m a Jewish girl, but I love Christmas and so does she. I also found it really exciting because I was able to also incorporate elements of Kwanzaa and Winter Solstice, so it’s a big celebratory winter story.”
While Josselsohn, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, is proud of all of her works, she’s beaming at her latest work. “The Cranberry Inn” is a holiday feast for readers that “came from deep inside.”
Receiving her advance copies was the perfect way to ring in the holiday season. “That box comes in the mail and each cover is different, each story is different,” Josselsohn said. “For me each story becomes your favorite when you’re working on it and when you’ve got it. I think that I worked so hard for so long to have this, so it’s just so exciting every time I think back on all the years that I really wondered if I ever would write a book.”
Josselsohn started out as a journalist for a small weekly trade publication writing about home furnishings and eventually became an award-winning writer for major publications. Every step of the way she dreamed of being a novelist. She didn’t know if it would ever happen, but she continued taking classes and building a community of fellow writers, eventually running workshops for her peers, including at the Scarsdale library.
“I think in the last two years I was so lucky to find an editor who understood what I was doing, what I was about, what my books were about, how to make covers that would support what I was trying to do,” Josselsohn said of Bookouture’s Jennifer Hunt. “It’s like a marriage — I found somebody who gets me.”
Finding Agent Cynthia Manson, who is based in Bronxville, was another key to Josselsohn’s success. “She’s so smart and also she gets me and my stories, too,” Josselsohn said. “So the two of them it’s really been an incredible team for me. I guess it’s just really finding the people who get you.”
Each of the Lake Summers protagonists are mothers who are “facing a crossroads in their life and looking for a new direction,” according to Josselsohn, who added, “And normally there’s a bit of romance in there and a lot of soul searching.” It’s about the balance of trying to be a “great” parent and not losing oneself in the meantime. There is often a childhood experience that comes into play, “a memory of something that was transformative, either in a good way or a bad way, but the past is always revisiting itself,” Josselsohn said.
While the books aren’t autobiographical in any direct way, there are pieces of Josselsohn throughout.
“I think that the books feel very relatable to me,” she said. “I’ve always found that I don’t really write about my own life, but I do write about my own true emotional truth and my own things that I wrestle with. I teach writing and I always like to say that if there’s something that bothers you more than other people, that’s your story, the thing you can’t get out of your mind, the thing you can’t resolve, that question that feels unanswerable. That’s where your story is.”
In “The Cranberry Inn,” Hanover goes back home because of a family crisis and she is reminded that the theater community growing up was her true home. Josselsohn pulled from her own kids’ experience where one found a home in sports, another in theater, another in dance. It’s about finding your place, even as an adult when “you feel like you should have it all squared away and you don’t … The idea of this character going home kind of awakened all those memories for me. It’s the emotional experience.”
To write two books from scratch and publish them back to back in July and November of this year still makes Josselsohn giddy.
“I kind of feel like no matter what else is going on in the world … there’s always this cast of characters who just want to come out and play with me,” she said. “And they’re sitting there in the computer and the minute I sit down, they’re like, ‘Yay, she’s back! We get to play, because we’ve been thinking and I want to do this and he wants to do that.’ It’s really fun for me and I’m really grateful for it.”
