Village attorney, Nicholas Ward-Willis of Keane & Beane, led the Scarsdale Board of Trustees in a work session Nov. 7 focusing on recommendations to revise the village noise ordinance and to establish standards for enforcement.

Mayor Jane Veron said the board views noise as a quality of life issue and is revising the law in response to residents’ recurring complaints about noise from construction, tree work, amplified music, pool equipment, air condition (AC) condensers and outdoor events.

