Village attorney, Nicholas Ward-Willis of Keane & Beane, led the Scarsdale Board of Trustees in a work session Nov. 7 focusing on recommendations to revise the village noise ordinance and to establish standards for enforcement.
Mayor Jane Veron said the board views noise as a quality of life issue and is revising the law in response to residents’ recurring complaints about noise from construction, tree work, amplified music, pool equipment, air condition (AC) condensers and outdoor events.
In advance of the work session, Pozin presented the board with a 25-page memo from Keane & Beane, the village’s legal counsel, which outlined and explained recommended changes and included a draft of the revised noise law.
The memo stated that governments have a “legitimate interest” in protecting the “well-being, tranquility and peace” of the community, but such regulations must not restrict or restrain speech. The regulations cannot be “unconstitutionally vague” or fail to give “fair notice” that the prohibited conduct is illegal. Arbitrary enforcement is also not allowed under legal precedent, so enforcement officials must be guided by “clear standards” that are never subjective or discriminatory.
Given those parameters, the board is taking careful consideration as it reviews changes to the existing noise law. The current code is based on decibel measurements and various standards that determine whether the noise is “unnecessary.” There are separate standards for the use of outdoor power tools and construction, mechanical equipment, AC units and generators. In 2021, the village amended the code to restrict the use, and thereby the noise, of gasoline-powered blowers.
The current law defines a noise disturbance as “any excessive or unusually loud sound or any sound which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of a reasonable person of normal sensibilities, or which causes injury to animal life or damage to property or business.” But that is problematic because it lacks detail and definitions that would “better inform the public and enforcement officials,” according to the attorney’s report.
The proposed law lists 13 standards that can be used to determine whether noise is unnecessary in various settings, with ways to objectively measure decibels — with specifics for indoors and outdoors, night and day, weekends and holidays — and to guide clear and equal enforcement.
A chart prepared by the attorneys for the trustees’ work session compares the current noise regulations and the proposed ones; it specifies how various categories or sources of noise would be dealt with once the new code is enacted. The attorneys recommended that the police and building departments review the proposals, evaluate enforceability and then train personnel regarding enforcement. The attorneys also recommended the village hire a noise consultant to help evaluate and establish sound level limits for the proposed law.
The draft noise regulation provides specific decibel levels allowed during daytime hours (8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends and legal holidays). For nighttime hours (7 p.m.-8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekends and legal holidays), the following sources of noise would be prohibited:
• Sound production devices;
• Loudspeakers and public address systems mounted outdoors;
• Construction, repair and demolition. Operation of any tool or equipment used in construction is also further prohibited at all times on Sundays and legal holidays, excluding the operation of any tool or equipment that complies with the maximum permissible sound level limits. (Blasting is not regulated based on the hours set forth in the proposed local law; it is prohibited between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday through Friday or any time on weekends or legal holidays.);
• The use of gasoline powered blowers from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 (currently also prohibited during all days/hours from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30);
• Power tools for landscaping and yard maintenance;
• Operation of a standby generator for regular testing;
• Repairing, rebuilding, modifying or testing any motor vehicle, motorcycle or motorboat;
• Music performed in conjunction with any military or civic parade, funeral procession or religious service.
The trustees plan to continue their review of the noise restrictions and the penalties for violations, giving special attention to options for regulating outdoor music. Loud or heavy bass music has been an ongoing concern for residents who live within earshot of clubs or other venues that host outdoor celebrations.
The board plans to schedule a public hearing prior to finalizing and enacting changes to the noise law.
Note: This article has been updated to correct the name of the village attorney.
