The Scarsdale High School (SHS) Women for Women Club (WFW) hosted a videoconference April 14 featuring former Secretary of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Kathy Boockvar to raise awareness of the club and to support the work of WFWI.
The club’s mission is to raise awareness and support the important work of Women for Women International (WFWI), an organization that seeks to bring women around the world together in a safe space to learn life, business and vocational skills. The club was formed in 2020 and currently has 50 members, according to club founder and president Julia Silk. Jessica Pulford is the SHS faculty adviser for the club.
According to Silk, the club’s goal is to build a sense of women empowerment in the community.
“The WFW Club is committed to building the next generation of future women leaders who hopefully can further the important work and mission of WFWI,” she told the Inquirer.
As a global organization that seeks to change the world one woman at a time, WFWI invests in women survivors of war and conflict, connecting them with each other, resources and support to realize their own power, according to information on its website, www.womenforwomen.org.
Once a woman is enrolled in the program, she will receive a monthly stipend, which she will spend to support her family or invest in her own business to further her career. Women in the program learn how to utilize important work skills that are in demand and learn about their legal rights and ways to improve their nutrition and health.The program has helped more than 500,000 marginalized women in countries affected by war and conflict in order to create stronger and more self-sufficient women who are able to create sustainable change for themselves and their community.
“We asked Secretary Boockvar to speak at our event because we believe she is an example of a strong woman who stood up for the rule of law and reached a prominent position in government as a woman,” Silk wrote in an email to the Inquirer, adding that the webinar was deemed a success with more than 50 people attending and raising donations of more than $10,000 for WFWI.
Fielding questions from the officers of WFW and speaking about her experiences as a woman in politics, Boockvar discussed “how our generation is the future and how we have a responsibility to create change,” Silk noted.
“She discussed ways that we as high schoolers can be activists in our community, and the importance of fair elections. She also told us what drove her to get involved in politics. She also made a point in noting that women can sometimes be reluctant when entering politics, as it is a male dominated field, but to not let their gender stop them from pursuing their goals. She also touched how although the statistics of women in politics is at an all time high, there is still much work to be done to level the playing field.”
Silk said the new WFW Club has been “an excellent addition to the SHS club community and I have heard firsthand from many of our younger members and people in the community that it has been a source of inspiration for them as they confront challenges.”
