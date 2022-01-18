For a musician, recording an album is a labor of love, and for Scarsdale music teacher Connie Grossman it was quite literally a labor of love — and life.
It was a journey that took almost two decades to complete, but Grossman finally saw her dream fulfilled when her first solo album was released last month in December titled “Chasing the Sunset” by Connie Grossman on Mayimba Records.
“All these years I’ve been wanting to put six more tunes down to make it an LP, but my life changed, the world changed, the industry changed,” explained Grossman. “My friends were like, ‘Just get these out there, don’t wait, you have four songs ready and put them out there.’ I had the label behind me, encouraging me, and it really does feel great to have them out there.”
The dream almost became a reality 18 years ago when Grossman was in the recording studio laying down tracks for her first solo album as a jazz flautist.
Grossman (known in Scarsdale as Connie Leviatin) has taught music for 16 years in the Scarsdale district, currently at Edgewood Elementary School, and has had four tunes recorded at Skyline Studios with legendary jazz bass player John Benitez as producer.
She was at the recording studio working on the album when her life changed suddenly as she went into labor and her son Sam was born soon after.
“I was teaching in Yonkers and after a full day at school I would drive to the Bronx, pick up musician Yomo Toro, then go to the recording studio. One night as food was arriving for our dinner at the studio, I went into labor,” she recalled.
By then she had completed four songs for the project but put it on hold to focus on teaching and being a mother. For years, her schedule was full with teaching and parenthood, but she continued to play at a high level among the Latin jazz music world.
Fast forward 18 years and she has brought the project full circle. Her son, now a high school senior and a jazz trumpet player, joined her on the fifth song recently recorded to complete the EP.
Grossman, whose mother was a concert accordion player and a music therapist, began her musical adventure playing the flute in the fourth grade. In the fifth grade she started playing oboe as well. Then she had to make a choice. She was offered a full scholarship to Juilliard as an oboe player to study classical music, but she turned it down and went to SUNY Purchase instead.
“My first instrument love was always the flute, and I really love jazz.”
That passion for flute and jazz music has taken her around the world to play with the top jazz musicians and groups whenever possible.
“Travel wasn’t an option for me growing up. I’ve been fortunate with music to travel throughout Europe, South America and the Caribbean” and even to Africa and Senegal, she said. “Travel really shows you the global effect of music as the universal language. Anywhere you go music inspires unity and harmony and opens up a wealth of opportunities.”
Through diverse cultures she experienced while performing with various bands, Grossman discovered new forms of music.
“That travel directed me to the Latin-jazz path, and there really wasn’t much in jazz flute at that time,” she explained. “Then I found charanga, a type of Afro-Cuban dance music originally from French contra music that brought the French flute over to Haiti, then Cuba and led to mambo, cha-cha and modern day salsa. Originally it was for flute and violin before salsa with saxophones and trumpets. I finally found a type of music where the flute was a major instrument.”
Her EP is a perfect example of what is possible with the flute as a leading instrument for jazz music. The upbeat rhythm in the title song “Chasing the Sunset” reflects what she describes as the inspiration she felt to write the song.
“The story is, I love sunsets. That feeling when you see it starting to set and you’re not in a vantage point to enjoy it and you want to get to the right place,” she said. “One day driving in Florida we knew it was going to be an amazing sunset and we kept trying different spots chasing the sunset until we finally found the right spot. It was totally worth it.”
That song was one of two original compositions on the album by Grossman. The other original composition is titled “Mr. Valentin” and is a dedication to one of her biggest inspirations in her music career, legendary jazz flautist Dave Valentin.
“That was actually the first song I ever wrote,” explained Grossman. “Dave Valentin was a phenomenal jazz flute player. He started as a mentor and we became good friends and ended up sharing the stage together. I had the skeleton song and wanted to dedicate it to Dave. John Benitez actually came up with a bomba rhythm to tweak it a little bit. We added an ocarina with a little octave sound imitating a tree frog typical of Puerto Rico as an honor to Dave’s roots. We were just trying to do homage to Dave’s style and spirit.”
The song “People make the world go round” is her interpretation of the song originally by the Stylistics (she once had the opportunity to tour with a band that opened for the Stylistics).
“That one is just dedicated to people who make my world go round, because I really do think people make the world go round for all of us.”
The other song from the original four recordings is titled “Cantalá” and was composed by pianist Israel Tanenbaum and features jazz legend Yomo Toro on the cuatro.
The plan at that time was to continue recording and come up with 10 songs to complete an LP, which she put on hold while parenting and teaching.
“I never intended to go into teaching,” she said, “but I found another mentor in Michael Vinas, who had a full-blown performing and recording career while also having a full teaching career.”
Through Vinas, she returned to the idea of releasing her songs and recording again to complete an album. With Vinas and other musicians, she found an outlet to keep playing during the lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.
From those sessions she was able to record a version of the Chick Corea composition “Crystal Silence,” which became the fifth song on her new EP, with Vinas playing bass, recording and arranging the song.
“That was with a totally different group of musicians recorded during the pandemic. Mike held these monthly jam sessions online where people would bring their own arrangements and just play during the lockdown. He would email each of us our parts. That was also different because it was my first recording ever on my alto flute.”
Sam Grossman, who plays trumpet on that song, has developed the same passion for jazz music as his mother and is looking to study music in college.
“My son before the pandemic went to Cuba with his jazz band. He had always studied Spanish, but never spoke the language. In Cuba he made a friend who didn’t speak English … he had to speak Spanish and they have kept in touch,” which shows how “music gives you an appreciation of other human beings and cultures around the world.”
Grossman also appreciates her relationships with the students she has taught over the years in Scarsdale.
“It’s been great keeping in touch with my students. It’s really wonderful to see how music continues to be an important part of their life,” she said. “One student went to Yale for science, but he played tuba in their orchestra and he came back to Edgewood and gave a class to my fourth graders. A mother came up to me the other day and said her daughter is now a composition major in college, and it’s so cool to see that.”
And now she looks forward to a future filled with teaching, performing, recording, and watching her son follow his own musical interests.
For her next gig, Grossman said she plans to have an EP-release party this year if the pandemic cooperates, and she wants to get back in the studio to record more songs and complete an LP. And through music, she hopes to keep chasing sunsets around the world.
