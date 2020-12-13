Police returned to White Oak Lane on Nov. 30 on a report of fraud. They spoke with an Edgemont High School administrator who said two checks mailed to a contractor for services rendered were intercepted and cashed by an unknown party. The school official said the fraud became known when the intended recipient said they never received payment. One check was for $53,661.46 and the other $59,744.37 with a total value of $113,405.83. The contractor said the names used to cash the checks were not on the company payroll. The two different names handwritten on the back of the checks appear to have been written by the same person. The report didn’t specify how the checks were delivered to the post office but the checks reportedly were mailed Nov. 12. According to the school, a courier employed by the school district often picks up mail, although a mail carrier also picks up mail when he drops off new mail at the school. A report was made. The bank was notified. Charges will be pressed if a suspect is identified.
Homeless person camping in woods
Police responded to White Oak Lane Nov. 30 on a report of a person camping in the woods near the trail to Artillery Lane. The person who called police said she was walking her dog on the trail leading to Artillery Lane when she saw a tent pitched behind Edgemont High School. Two officers checked the tent, which was unoccupied, and saw survival equipment including a bow and set of arrows, several multi-use knives and hatchets, and backup survival equipment. The items were vouchered and taken to police headquarters for safekeeping. While inventorying the contents taken from the tent area, police found an ID card with a Spring Valley, New York, address. Attempts to contact the person identified on the card were unsuccessful. The high school principal was notified of the discovery.
Funky phone bill
A Ridge Road resident called police Nov. 30 to report fraudulent activity on his credit report. He said in April he opened a T-Mobile account and purchased three phones, but when he got his bill there were additional charges. When he contacted T-Mobile, he was told a Samsung phone valued at $871 was added to his plan. He said he didn’t purchase that phone. T-Mobile responded, saying the fraud department would look into the matter. When the caller checked his credit report in October, he saw his score dropped significantly. When he called to dispute the changes, he was told he would need to file a police report to rectify his credit.
Abandoned car
Police responded to Jackson Avenue Dec. 2 on a report of an abandoned car. A black Subaru Impreza was parked off the roadway with its plates missing. Attempts were made to contact the last listed owner of the car. The car is valued at less than $1,250. Arrangements were made to remove it, and police made a deposition.
Woman injured
A woman in a motorized wheelchair suffered a minor laceration to her ear at the Verizon store on N. Central Avenue Dec. 2. The woman said she did not want to be examined by a paramedic but wanted to make a report about the incident. She said she was forced to speak to multiple employees to complete her transaction, which took more than an hour. Due to her spinal condition and the length of the experience, she was forced to shift her weight in the chair, which caused her arm to slip and she banged her ear and the side of her head on the store counter. An EMT examined her on scene. No further action was taken.
A knock on a door
A Rogers Avenue resident reported a 30-something-year-old man wearing a blue work jacket knocked on her door offering roof repair Dec. 3. She said he had the word “Power” embroidered on his jacket. She was alarmed because the entire time she spoke to him in her doorway, which she estimated was 10 minutes, none of it was recorded on her Ring security system. She told police that seemed odd, as all recordings before and after had worked as expected. She said a similar thing happened the year before and her house was burgled. Police canvassed the area looking for the man without success.
‘It will get ugly’
Police assisted with an ongoing dispute at a residence on High Point Drive regarding water damage from an upstairs apartment to the apartment below as reported on Dec. 3. The upstairs neighbor said she received a telephone message from the daughter of her downstairs neighbor who said, “It will get ugly and you will not like it.” The woman who called police said she felt threatened. She said she has no desire to speak with the downstairs neighbor and prefers to communicate through their respective insurance companies. Police contacted the downstairs neighbor and communicated this information to her. No further action was taken.
Bicycle missing
An Edgemont Road resident called police Dec. 3 to report his bicycle was stolen from the detached garage at his home. He said he went to take out his recyclables and noticed the bike was gone. There were no signs of forced entry as the garage was unlocked. He said the last time he used the bike was Thanksgiving weekend so he’s unsure when it went missing. A report was made.
Accused of hitting a car
A woman went to police headquarters Dec. 4 to report an incident in a parking lot on N. Central Avenue. While pulling into a parking spot, an unknown woman approached the other woman’s car and began yelling, accusing her of hitting her car. The woman said she did not hit the car. An argument ensued. The woman told police said she felt unsafe so she left the scene and drove to the police station.
Police informed the woman the accident or complaint of an accident happened on private property, so there would have to be an information exchange between the two women.
An hour later another woman came to police headquarters. She identified herself and said she was in an accident earlier at the same location. She said minor damage was sustained to her rear bumper. She was also informed of the necessity of an information exchange. Police facilitated the necessary step for both parties’ insurance.
Woman charged with DWI
Police responded to the intersection of N. Central Avenue and S. Central Avenue Dec. 4 on a report of an accident. One of the drivers was sitting in her car. Her eyes were glassy and bloodshot, her speech slow. She responded slowly to questions and her breath had an odor of alcohol. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters where she was placed in a booking cell. She refused multiple chemical tests throughout the arrest process and was charged with driving while intoxicated first offense and was scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9. She was released on her own recognizance to a relative. Her car, which had extensive damage, was towed to a holding lot. Photographs were taken of the cars involved. A front seat passenger involved in the accident was taken to the emergency room.
Four guys beat up a car
A S. Central Avenue man called police Dec. 5 about noises outside his apartment. Looking out his window onto a parking lot, he saw four men in hoodies surround a car, which they began to kick and strike, which led the man to call police. The four scattered. On arrival, police saw the car’s side door window had been chipped. The caller said the four left the lot on foot, then got into a white car parked across the street and drove off. The lot has no security cameras. The owner of the car was identified and a report of the incident was left under his doormat.
ShopRite hit-and-run
Police went to the ShopRite parking lot on Central Avenue Dec. 5 for a reported hit-and-run. They spoke with a man who said his car was parked when a white Ford Explorer hit his car, damaging his rear bumper. A man exited the Ford and the two spoke. That person requested police not be called. The caller told police he saw four teenagers inside the car and the man had told him one of the teens was driving at the time of the collision. The caller said the man got back in the Ford without exchanging information and the car drove off, heading southbound on Central Avenue. Police looked for it without success.
Dispute at Pizza & Brew
A customer drinking alcohol at the bar, who began yelling and cursing at restaurant staff, was told not to return after the incident was reported Dec. 6 at Pizza & Brew on S. Central Avenue. Police spoke with the manager who said around 9 p.m. a customer became upset, saying the staff was being rude, and then slammed his plastic cup down on the bar and had a fit. Police spoke to the patron and advised him to leave or face trespass charges. He left without further incident.
Stolen snow blower
Police responded to a residence on Edgemont Road Dec. 7 on a report of a missing snow blower. The homeowner told police the last time she had seen the snow blower was Thanksgiving weekend. There were no signs of forced entry. The homeowner said the garage was left unlocked during the day.
Phone scam
An E. Hartsdale Avenue caller Dec. 7 reported being the victim of a phone scam. The caller wanted to cancel a TV subscription but a Google search for a customer service number led to a man with “a strong Indian accent,” claiming to be a customer support rep for the TV company. The caller was advised to pay a $50 charge through PayPal and the caller submitted payment before realizing it was a scam. The caller immediately contacted PayPal to stop the payment. Because the caller had provided the last four digits of a Social Security number to the scammer, police advised the caller to monitor bank and credit accounts for fraudulent activity.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, was compiled from official information.
