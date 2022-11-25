SHS Scarsdale cheerleading photo

The Scarsdale cheerleaders took first for their gameday routine at the UCA Northeast Regional.

 Contributed Photo

There are no shortcuts to success in the eyes of longtime Scarsdale cheerleading coach Stacy Monteiro. That applies on the mat for her cheerleaders and on and off the mat for the coaches as the hard work pays dividends year after year.

After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually splitting into traditional and gameday squads to meet the needs of all of the team’s members and then with smaller numbers this fall, the cheerleading program continues to adapt. Monteiro decided to combine the junior varsity and varsity into one 20-member gameday team and also have a traditional performance squad with 12 of the team members.

