There are no shortcuts to success in the eyes of longtime Scarsdale cheerleading coach Stacy Monteiro. That applies on the mat for her cheerleaders and on and off the mat for the coaches as the hard work pays dividends year after year.
After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually splitting into traditional and gameday squads to meet the needs of all of the team’s members and then with smaller numbers this fall, the cheerleading program continues to adapt. Monteiro decided to combine the junior varsity and varsity into one 20-member gameday team and also have a traditional performance squad with 12 of the team members.
It’s been a lot of work and a lot of hours, but both teams are thriving.
The traditional team took second place at the Section 1 fall championships Nov. 12 in the large school small varsity category — Scarsdale did not compete in gameday — and at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Northeast Regional in New Jersey a week later, gameday won the large school non-tumbling division and traditional placed sixth, with both earning a bid to UCA Nationals in February 2023.
“It feels really great to know we can take on both of these teams, which we’ve never done before, and still perform at an extremely high level and do well at both,” said senior captain Sophie Brenner, who was named All-Section along with Flora Zik and Ellie Mantzouris. “I think it’s an extreme confidence boost to know that we’re just as good as these other schools that are doing both. We never really thought we’d be doing both or capable of that like other schools, but this year has really showed we are.”
The large senior class of 14 has come a long way since modified and JV together.
“We’re all really close to begin with,” senior captain Ella Hahn said. “Seeing the girls older than us each year we always wanted to be as good as they were. This year we’ve all channeled that and because we’ve been cheering together for so long it makes it easier because we’ve already formed trust between each other.”
The captains said the team is extremely close as they maneuver any challenges that come their way, putting all of their “energy and effort into each routine because we know we’re capable of doing both and doing really well in both,” according to Brenner.
Hahn added that the team is a perennial nationals qualifier, but knew they needed to work even harder to achieve their goals this season.
“Getting first place in gameday, which is something most of us haven’t done before, was amazing,” she said. “Everyone participates on that team and we scored a 97.1 and that’s higher than what a team won nationals with last year, so it shows we could go very far at nationals.
“Both routines definitely need upgrades and more cleaning up with all the motions and everything, but within the next few months we’ll definitely be upgrading stunts and tumbling, which is very exciting.”
With a junior, a sophomore and four freshmen to go along with that large senior class, Monteiro’s balancing act included giving the seniors the best final season possible, while also building up the six girls who will return next fall.
“Two of the freshmen are on the traditional team as flyers, but it’s a very wide range of skills,” Monteiro said. “That was the challenge to get them all together on the same page with the motion work, sign work, jumps — the basic skills.”
Gameday is a three-minute routine, longer than tradition by 30 seconds. Scarsdale is in the gameday non-tumbling category, which is based more on dance and leading the crowd, in addition to some stunting and is, according to Monteiro, “exhausting.”
Traditional has the more advanced stunts and adds in the tumbling.
“It’s been difficult because it’s like two separate teams, but some of the kids are doing both,” Monteiro said. “Having gameday this year gave kids an opportunity to be on the mat, to work together and to get acclimated and work with the coaches so we can move forward for next year. It may not have been an easy process, but in the end it’s going to be beneficial for everybody.”
That meant separate routines and choreographers and all five varsity and JV coaches working in tandem during longer practice sessions.
“They have to remember a lot and practice has been extended because they’re running two routines, but in the end they’re learning a lot, they’re enjoying it,” Monteiro said.
With fall more geared toward gameday in Section 1, Scarsdale competed Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, and then the first time they competed their tradition routine was at sectionals. Next up was regionals.
“Both earned bids to nationals, which was our goal,” Monteiro said. “I told them to go out there and focus and do their jobs, not worry about the other teams, go out there and hit their routines, feel confident, feel the energy and get our bid. Now we’re on the road to upgrading.”
For traditional, Monteiro said the team is “always” upgrading difficulty, tumbling and execution.
“Execution is big all across the board this year,” Monteiro said. “In Section 1 and across the country they don’t want cheerleaders performing difficult stunts and not executing them properly for safety reasons, so they’re starting to hit you on the scoresheet. You’re not getting difficulty points because you fell and then execution you don’t get because you didn’t execute it well. They’re basically saying to do what works for your team and what you’re good at. That’s been a really big shift, especially this year, so we’ve been doing a lot of skills and drills for technique.
“We tell the kids if it’s not ready, if we think it’s not safe, if we think it’s going to fall, if it’s not consistent it’s not going in. We’re doing a lot of reps with everything. If it’s hitting maybe 10 out of 10 then we can upgrade.”
For gameday it’s a similar approach.
“We focused a lot on the perfecting of each motion, each placement and in our couple of months before nationals we want to focus on making that even more perfect,” coach Ashley Hing said. “We scored a 97.1 out of 100 at regionals, so we’re hoping for a 99 for nationals.”
Repetition is the key in preparing for the next level.
“There are a couple of dances with gameday, so we’re going over those dances with music constantly, over and over,” Hing said. “Every motion has to be in the same place, energy has to be in the same place. Gameday is funny because they want it to look natural and not so choreographed, but also be so choreographed, so it’s the balance of the kids having fun, but also looking very sharp.”
Hing cheered for Scarsdale and has been working with the program ever since graduating in 2013. She loves connecting with the newer generations, with whom she still has some teachers and her dean in common, and helping them get the same type of impactful experience she had in high school. She’s also vice president of Section 1 Cheerleading, so she has a pulse on everything that’s going on, including the rise of gameday.
“That’s a big thing in Section 1 this year,” she said, adding, “All the schools are trying to find the balance between continuing their competitive traditional routines, but also incorporating gameday so they can compete in both divisions.”
