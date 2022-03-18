Under a spotlight of cameras with only minutes left on the clock, Liya Chu frantically runs around a televised kitchen, adding the finishing touches to her signature spicy dumplings. Not many people have stood in Chu’s shoes as a cooking show contestant, especially not at the age of 14.
Scarsdale Middle School eighth grader Chu will be a contestant in the upcoming eighth season of MasterChef Junior on FOX, facing off against 15 other young talents in taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money. The winner will be determined by three judges, including world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay.
Making her way around the kitchen since the age of 7, 14-year-old Chu credits much of her culinary inspiration to her parents — the owners of Fantasy Cuisine in Hartsdale and Dumpling + Noodle in Bronxville.
“I was always in the kitchen and always around in an area where there was fire, and people chopping vegetables, which made me want to be a part of it,” said Chu. “Whenever my mom was cooking something, it seemed like so much fun.”
Chu also took inspiration from frequently cooking pasta with her great uncle, another restaurant owner in her family. The young chef brings her familial influences to the show with her signature dish of pork dumplings, a family recipe passed down to her from her mother.
In addition to learning from her family, Chu also obtains much of her knowledge from cooking videos on the internet.
“I love watching cooking videos on YouTube, and just seeing how people bake and make dishes, and ways and tricks that make cooking so much easier than how you think it would be,” said Chu.
Chu is particularly fond of “plating,” the process of aesthetically arranging the food for presentational appeal, a prominent factor in the realm of competitive cooking. According to Chu, the explorative and creative aspects of plating makes it her favorite part of cooking.
“It really changes how people see the dish. It could be just broccoli, chicken and rice. But you can plate it in a way that can make it seem like it was from a very top restaurant,” said Chu. “Plating is kind of like an art form.”
Stepping out of her comfort zone, Chu went on to put her cooking skills to the test in the world of reality entertainment, where she was met with an unfamiliar scene of bright lights, filming equipment and several production crews.
“In the beginning, it was definitely a little scary being around so many cameras and lights,” said Chu. “You wouldn’t expect there to be so many people there for just one person.”
However, it didn’t take long for the young contestant to become adjusted with her new surroundings and peers.
“After I got used to it and I started talking to everyone and everyone started to warm up to each other, it became like my second home.”
Despite the pressure of working in a televised environment with high-profile personalities like Ramsay and his daughter Tilly, Chu said that her time on the show was a positive learning experience that made her a better cook.
Filmed over two years ago, the show’s long-awaited eighth season was originally scheduled to premiere in September 2020 prior to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been such a long time, and I just can’t wait for the show to come out,” said Chu.
The season was slated to premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, on FOX. Chu will appear in the premiere and throughout the season.
