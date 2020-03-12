Members of Scarsdale’s Chinese-American community took offense at a presentation by Dr. Harish Moorjani, medical director for the Infectious Disease Clinic at Westchester Medical Center, as he made remarks about China. The infectious disease doctor was invited by village officials to present information Tuesday, March 10 at a special meeting about COVID-19, which, because of directives from the health department to avoid large public gatherings, was livestreamed from village hall.
The village’s stated intent was to inform the community about the disease and discuss protective measures for the public. However, Moorjani’s assertion that most coronaviruses originate in the “wild animal meat markets” in mainland China, including Wuhan province, where COVID-19 was first identified, led Scarsdale resident Ning Yuan to dash to village hall to speak out, while several others rushed to Rutherford Hall to listen.
Many residents who showed up late were unable to enter the room due to most seats being blocked off to be in sync with “social distancing,” which cut the seating capacity by around 80%.
By the time the regular Tuesday night board of trustees business meeting started, 90 minutes after the presentation, about two dozen people, including about 20 from Scarsdale’s Chinese-American community, had arrived at village hall to condemn statements made by Moorjani.
Chinese Americans are on edge, said Yuan. “We don’t want some rumors to damage our reputation… especially our kids in the schools,” she said. “I am worried about their safety.”
Scarsdale’s Chinese-American residents accused the doctor of spreading misinformation that could damage the community, especially because the presentation was broadcast live to the public.
“It’s not just the tone, but also the content of what this doctor presented, which [had] material misinformation that could actually damage the public health response and it can be dangerous if left unchecked,” said Caroline Cai during the public comment section of the trustees’ meeting. “Given the fact that this was streamed on the village website and presumably watched live… I’d like to suggest that the village government consider [a] remedial plan.”
A spokesperson for the Scarsdale Chinese Association (SCA) told the Inquirer Wednesday that many residents felt the presentation was “biased.” The SCA has formed a task force to respond to the “inflammatory speculation and ungrounded misinformation,” because there have been incidents of bigotry against Chinese Americans amidst the spread of COVID-19. (See letters to the editor.)
After Yuan’s public comment, Mayor Marc Samwick responded, “We didn’t have a chance to preview the doctor’s comments in advance… The views that were presented by the doctor were not the views of the village.”
Police Chief Andrew Matturro, who was at the briefing to speak about public safety, said, “If anyone feels unsafe, or needs the services of the police department to make you feel safe, please call us immediately and we will work with you.”
On March 7, Moorjani spoke to a group at an event co-sponsored by the town of New Castle and the Chappaqua library. During that presentation, which was similar to the presentation made in Scarsdale, Moorjani said he admired China for having the ability to set up hospitals at a “rapid speed” and that it was “the one positive thing out of China” and that “the rest is all negative.” To a ripple of chuckles from the audience, Moorjani added that it was his personal opinion and that he hoped “there were no Chinese” in the audience. A video of that presentation had been posted online, but was removed as of Wednesday night.
Moorjani told the Inquirer in a phone interview Wednesday that his presentation in Scarsdale was meant to be objective and scientific.
“What is actually known is that there are meat markets in Wuhan… and they [the Chinese government] have accepted the fact that the center of the epidemic was the meat and animal markets in Wuhan province,” he said. “You don’t have these kinds of meat markets in the U.S. so you are not going to see that kind of common source epidemic in the U.S.
“The point is, there is animal trade for consumption as part of Chinese culture… I did not say that the culture is right or wrong; I did not mean that. If somebody has taken that out of context, then I am sorry they feel that way… That was not my intention.”
Westchester Medical Center Health Network, in response to an Inquirer request for comment, emailed Thursday evening, “We are in the process of reviewing his contractual relationship with WMC.”
Samwick told the Inquirer that the doctor’s public comments were “unfortunate” and that he had told the doctor on multiple occasions prior to the presentation to back up the facts being presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state and the county health departments. Samwick said he had heard the doctor had addressed other communities in Westchester and that his presentation was well received.
“Right now what’s important is fact-based and what we got [at the briefing] was some facts, but we also got a lot of opinion,” said Samwick. “I made it very clear when I spoke with [the doctor] that we were seeking facts and that we didn’t want opinion.”
Samwick said the only opinion he authorized the doctor to share was regarding the health benefits of herbal supplements, on the condition that the doctor lead off his statement citing that it was his opinion.
During the 50-minute presentation Tuesday, no one on the board of trustees interrupted Moorjani, a point brought forward by Bob Berg.
“You don’t usually have a problem interrupting me,” quipped Berg. “You could’ve interrupted him and told him ‘You’re out of line, this is not what we do in Scarsdale.’”
Samwick was “owning that,” saying he was paying more attention to preparing his remarks for the upcoming village board meeting than what Moorjani was saying. “I was not fully aware of what was happening, as it was happening, and for that I’m sorry,” Samwick said. “Going forward my prepared remarks can wait.”
Prior to the public comment portion of the board of trustees meeting, Samwick addressed the community with “a heartfelt apology,” taking full responsibility and committing to finding a reasonable solution to bridge the divide the briefing created. “It was not acceptable; it is not who this community is,” Samwick said.
The mayor was met with applause from the public after stressing he wished he could undo what had occurred.
Resident Jay Wang said he appreciated the mayor’s apology in his opening statements, but wondered what the potential repercussions of the presentation would be when his kids return to school next week.
“This is a time of crisis and it is very important that people unite together in a time of crisis,” he said. “That’s why I was shocked the village aired such a divisive message on live TV today.”
Wang recommended that the village distribute an apology and disclaimer to all residents regarding the presentation, that the video be deleted and not aired again and that the village should invite a new, qualified doctor to conduct a presentation — all determinations that Samwick agreed with.
“I cannot imagine a scenario where we’re playing that again on the television,” said Samwick. (The video replay was removed around midday on Wednesday.)
Jeff Wang, who has lived in Scarsdale since 2013, also worried about the presentation’s potential effect on kids in Scarsdale and the potential for the spread of misinformation.
“Today on my way home I heard the streaming [of the briefing] and I was outraged,” he said. “Misinformation is as harmful as the virus itself, because people need to make decisions based on the information. Because we did not cut him off in time, unfortunately we have to spend some effort to really remediate the damage.”
Samwick responded that he felt he was “an accomplice” in the contentious presentation and he said he would attend any community event or visit any school to bridge the gap. “I can’t tell you how badly I feel,” he said. “I will do whatever it takes to help make amends.”
Trustee Jane Veron, the board’s liaison to the Chinese community, said the night was difficult for the entire Scarsdale community, but that a positive element that came out of the meeting was the exchange between residents and village government.
“If there was any silver lining to what I thought was an incredibly painful experience, it’s that we have come together,” she said. “We want you to see our sincere welcoming and encouragement in your getting involved in government in any way you see fit.”
After the doctor’s presentation, Veron spoke up to say Scarsdale is “an inclusive, respectful, empathetic community… and together we are grappling with an illness that is global in nature… We are here to support and lift each other up, not knock each other down. Our goal was to provide protective information, and anything beyond that absolutely is not what this government believes in.”
“We fully recognize that COVID-19 doesn’t care about your race or religion or anything else,” Trustee Justin Arest said, adding, “Be kind, please; look out for your neighbors... [The virus is] no one’s fault. Let’s just make sure that everyone has the resources they need and be assured that the village is prepared to do our part.”
The SCA spokesperson said the village leaders’ response to the community’s concerns was “very sincere.”
“I don’t believe this [bias] is from the village — it’s from the doctor,” but they should “demand an apology from him,” she said. “We were glad Mayor Samwick and the trustees denounced his presentation right after it and took comfort when village officials reassured that Scarsdale was an inclusive and welcoming community as we all truly believe.”
This is not a case of a good doctor who told a few bad jokes. This is a doctor who showed little care for his patients nor any grasp of reality. Diabetic patient - 'your blood sugar is too high. you still eat too much. you are accountable for your own action' (his own words in Chappaqua). Somebody should check his medical degree because I am no doctor and I know overeating is not the only reason that people become diabetic. He all but said bring it on about COVID-19 because he has been mixing tumeric powder into his drinks since he was 26 and hence is invincible. Who is this guy? He does not deserve to practice medicine!
I suppose PC culture demands avoiding the truth rather than facing uncomfortable facts that might prevent the next pandemic. SARS was not enough and perhaps Covid-19 will not be enough either.
Ha! How about H1N1? Comfortable enough? A person who doesn’t know any truth should NOT make up “truth”!
