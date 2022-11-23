You wouldn’t know it if you showed up for school on Monday mornings, but Sundays during the school year are an extremely busy day at Edgemont Junior/Senior High School. In addition to the fields being used by youth sports teams in the fall and spring, most of the buildings throughout campus are occupied for about four hours by the Huaxia Chinese School of Greater New York.
“When we leave each day it looks just like it did before we came here,” principal Xiaochuan “Paul” Yuan said. “That’s very important. We want to make this a good relationship with the school. Last year we came here and had no issues. The volunteers check every classroom, take pictures and make sure everything is in the original position. That’s important.”
The three-hour preschool to grade nine program that runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. has great appeal to the local Chinese community, mostly from Scarsdale and Edgemont, offering not only classes in Chinese for the students who are mostly born and raised speaking English in the United States, but with other cultural and community-building elements that draws hundreds of families to enroll around 500 students each year.
“This is really the heritage of our Chinese culture and Chinese language,” said vice principal Vivian Lin, who has two middle schoolers enrolled. “Most of our kids are born here and raised in a similar way to American families here. But we are Chinese and we have our own culture and language, so we would like our kids to learn that. It’s part of their identity.”
According to the school’s website, the goal is for students to become “competent in listening, speaking, reading and writing in Chinese, as well as being appreciative of Chinese heritage.” In 2014, the school was certified by Chinese Language and Culture Education Foundation of China as its first collaborating school on the East Coast.
Families are eager to enroll their children as young as possible.
“When teaching language you don’t want to wait,” Yuan said. “Young kids, they are geniuses with languages. Whatever you teach them they will remember.”
Added Lin, “[For] ages 3 to 5 it’s more like a nursery school program. We do standard Chinese education from K to ninth grade and after that we also offer an AP class in Chinese language to prepare for the test.”
As the kids get older it can be harder to keep their interest, but the school prides itself on its student retention.
“Chinese study is not easy,” Yuan said. “Chinese is a hard language to learn, so once they get to the middle school and high school they are a lot busier and it’s harder for them to maintain this. Some of them have conflicts and we understand that.” In many schools, there are a lot of younger students, “but as they get older it’s like a pyramid,” Yuan said, adding, “[at] our school we try to have a good bond with all the students and once they have a good foundation they tend to stay with us. Our school has all the other activities and the teachers and parents work together to build this good environment and they want their kids to finish the whole study.” He said last year the ninth grade had 27 students. “We still keep a good percentage.”
There are three class periods per day, each 50 minutes long. There are two periods of language and a period for other cultural activities like martial arts, crafts and calligraphy. The gym space is used for badminton, basketball and martial arts. Each class has 15 or fewer students with a teacher and an assistant.
“We try to provide as much as possible and we have three systems for Chinese language itself,” Yuan said. “We have all different culture classes and that’s why the parents want [students] to come here — because they know the kids not only study language, but they have plenty of choices.”
The nonprofit school was originally founded in 1996 and got so big it split in 2012, with the Huaxia New York Central Chinese School staying at Westchester Community College in Valhalla and the new Huaxia Chinese School of Greater New York (www.hxgny.org) relocating.
“The origin of the school is basically a place for the students to study Chinese and their culture,” Yuan said. “We want them to understand the culture and gradually our school became the largest in the tri-state area. The school also became a kind of community center. We have grandparents here, we have parents here and they have their own activities, too. For the students we have a lot of different Chinese curricular classes.”
Yuan got involved with the school about eight years ago when his children started attending. He got the lay of the land as a parent at first and then joined the Parents on Duty (POD) squad to help out in hallways or with traffic flow and soon he began taking more of an active role before becoming principal.
Everyone is a volunteer except for the roughly 70 highly qualified teachers. The main costs are the building rental, teacher stipends and supplies. Regular tuition is $775 for the entire 31-week school year.
“The teachers are very devoted to these classes,” Yuan said. “Our teachers are paid, but this is a nonprofit organization, so the tuition is pretty low. We have so many volunteers come here to work for free. [They] are doing this for their purpose or their goal, not to get a payment. One of our teachers is a really well-known piano teacher in the area and she is booked with classes, but she loves to do this. Her husband also helps. Chinese education is not her major — she just loves to do it. We have other teachers just like that. That’s how we keep it running.”
There are also seasonal traditional American and Chinese activities that happen throughout the year from September’s Moon Festival, which was also the open house, to Fall Fest to Halloween to Lunar New Year to things like speech contests and talent shows run by the volunteers.
The school celebrated Halloween on Oct. 30. It’s not traditionally celebrated in China, but over the last decade it has become more popular. And it’s certainly a great way to mix the cultures in America.
“We respect everything,” Yuan said. “For Chinese culture there’s no religious limitation. In the culture itself it’s open to anything. China doesn’t have a very strong religion, so there’s no dominant religion. It’s kind of open to everything. All the religions are welcome here. We’re more about cultural things. In general I think Chinese people are very easy to get used to the culture here because American and Chinese cultures are similar in that they are open to everything, to embrace different cultures.”
Huaxia Chinese School of Greater New York is the largest weekend Chinese school in the tri-state area and had previously been at SUNY Purchase prior to the initial epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States hitting New Rochelle in early March 2020. The school, keeping a close eye on what was happening overseas in China with COVID-19, shifted to virtual classes in February 2020 and did not return to Purchase for the 2020-21 school year due to increased restrictions at the campus.
The school spent a year and a half on Zoom.
“We were actually the first one to switch to Zoom,” Lin said. “Back in 2020 when there were concerns from Wuhan, and it was also Chinese New Year time, we have relatives in China, so we had heard about this virus there, so we were very cautious. Well before the outbreak happened in New Rochelle we had decided to switch over to Zoom classes on February 1. Later on when the schools were exploring the options I wrote the schools a letter and offered some suggestions because at that time we already had some experience with it.”
The leadership of the school decided, “a high school campus is better for our kids,” according to Yuan, and this is their second year utilizing about 35 classrooms, the teacher’s lounge, cafeteria and gyms at Edgemont.
“This is our normal daily life on Sunday,” Yuan said. “It’s quite busy and a lot of activity here.”
Having a strong local Chinese school is a bonus for a community that values education.
“As always, education has probably the biggest value for the families,” Lin said. “That’s the top reason for Chinese families to move into Scarsdale and Edgemont. They [have] the best schools. And most of our parents are working mostly in Manhattan. Scarsdale and Edgemont both provide a good commute.”
A majority of the parents speak English, but many are immigrants with higher education who came to the United States to study and work. In addition to parents, the grandparents also get involved in the school. There are more than 20 classes and clubs for adults, including sports, choreography and vocal.
“This is for the community,” Yuan said. “It is a Chinese school, but it’s beyond a Chinese school. The grandparents and parents have their own activities. On Sundays they want to come here not only to drop off the kids for study, but it’s also a connection for them with their friends.”
When anti-Asian sentiments were brewing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school community made sure to not only check in on its members, but also to be part of the conversation.
“We worked with other organizations to have activities and to make people aware … and to say no to the hate crimes,” Yuan said. “We want to try our best not only for the students with their Chinese study, but also as a part of the community to try to help to make this a better place.”
Edgemont’s Jingqing Zhang has a kindergartner attending the school this year and another child who will be eligible next fall.
“I just want my kids to be able to speak Chinese,” Zhang said. “Then they can communicate with my parents, who don’t speak English, and we’d like to be able to go to China and have them speak like a native. That’s what I’m hoping for. They may not be able to speak it the way I do, but I think it helps to learn the language and culture. It’s also for them to be here and play with other friends.”
Zhang’s husband, who is American, is also taking classes at the school, so it’s truly a family-friendly environment. He has started taking the Chinese as a Second Language class and now studies the language with the third graders.
The family moved to Edgemont from California more than two years ago and was pleased to find such a welcoming and robust community through the school.
“It’s our first year and it’s so close to come here on a weekend,” Zhang said. “It’s five minutes from my house, very convenient. I also met all the parents here I didn’t know before. It’s a very good, supportive community. We exchange our contact info and talk about other things, too. They also make it very fun. They’re learning through playing, which is helpful.”
Amy Chen from Scarsdale has a fifth grade girl and a second grade boy enrolled in the school, both since they were in kindergarten. Her daughter logs in on Saturdays for remote classes because her soccer activity conflicts on Sundays and she is able to follow the same curriculum as the in-person students.
“It’s a very good school program, a very good curriculum for American-born Chinese,” Chen said. “We speak Mandarin at home, but it’s not enough for them to develop their language, so I think the Sunday activities at the school help to give them an environment so they can make friends here, speak Chinese here — sometimes they speak English here — but they learn from the teacher and do homework together, so it’s a very good community here.”
The short drive from Greenacres to Edgemont has been a bonus since the school left its former location in Purchase.
“The campus is very cozy and everything is nearby, everything is connected,” Chen said. “We see a lot of parents and friends coming here every week … It’s nice to connect Scarsdale and Edgemont and other towns nearby. It’s a fun place for kids to learn Chinese. My kids have made a lot of friends here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.