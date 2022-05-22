In the biggest pressure situation of the season, Scarsdale junior Matthew Choe took his coach’s advice on his first drive and then took over with precision and nerves of steel to qualify for the New York State championships on a playoff hole.
Coach Andy Verboys said Choe was a bit antsy at the scorer’s table awaiting the playoff hole against Haldane’s Tim Ben Adi — both shot 160 over the two-day tournament and were tied for ninth — and walked him down to the playoff hole. He told Choe to take something off his first drive to get as clean a shot in the middle of the fairway as possible to put the pressure on his opponent. He did just that.
“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be,” Choe said. “I told myself to give it the best shot and I took that to heart and came out strong with a great drive. Everyone was there watching, all lined up. Coach was there talking to me. I just tried to stay dialed in and play with the swing I know best.”
On his second shot, Choe put the ball just off the green with a wedge, a solid shot. Then came the big moment when Choe — with a large crowd watching — chipped the ball to within 2 or 3 feet of the pin.
“I had a pretty difficult next shot,” Choe said. “I took a bunch of practice swings, I looked through it over and over and I hit within 3 feet. The crowd went wild. It was an amazing feeling. My opponent felt a little pressure because of that. It was an amazing feeling. That’s one chip I will always remember.”
Ben Adi struggled with his shots and ended up conceding, so Choe didn’t even need to sink the putt.
“He’s got two weeks now to clean up his putting a little bit and I think he can do real well up at states,” Verboys said. “Nothing phases him. He doesn’t get nervous. His chip from the collar — there must have been about 30 people standing around the green — and he puts it a few feet away. That alone to stand over that ball with all those people watching in a playoff hole and to chip like that is amazing.”
On the first day he shot 38-40-78 in tough, windy conditions, scores he had been trending toward down the final stretch of the season. He was fifth heading into the finals.
“I think I started out nervous — I started out with a bogey and a triple — but then after that I told myself to calm down and not worry about past shots,” he said. “That helped me push through and succeed.”
Verboys told Choe to stop telling people he’s a soccer player and start letting them know he’s a golfer.
It was a momentous occasion for Choe, who didn’t get to play freshman year due to COVID-19, missed last spring after he broke his wrist and required surgery a week before the season and actually almost missed out on this season with a jammed thumb during tryouts.
“I had a chip on my shoulder this year,” Choe said. “I knew I had to give everything I had just to make up from last year because I wasn’t able to play. I was able to do that.”
Verboys gave Choe some time for his thumb to heal before taking him as the 13th player on the roster. Choe started out slow, but earned his spot with scores that got progressively better as the season went on. He didn’t have high expectations for sectionals. “I wanted to have fun and do the best I could,” he said. “The mindset of not putting so much pressure on myself actually helped me a lot in the two rounds this week.”
The biggest surprise of the tournament for Scarsdale was senior Jack Spitalny, who barely qualified for sectionals. He ended up taking 11th, the second alternate for the state team, shooting 82-79-161, just one stroke away from being involved in the playoff hole.
Spitalny had also been trending in the right direction down the stretch. After being a junior varsity player as an underclassman and having “cracked under the pressure” playing on varsity last spring and not making sectionals, Spitalny upped his offseason workouts and rebounded from a rough start to this season to finish with a flourish.
“Over the winter I practiced a lot,” he said. “My country club, Quaker Ridge, opened an indoor hitting facility, so I was able to do that along with going to the gym along with speed training to gain distance. I started slowly this season, but I had one really good round towards the end of the season where I shot 36, so I was able to qualify for sectionals. When I shot 36 I got the confidence I could do that again.”
The first day Spitalny shot 45 on the back and then went to front and shot 3-over 37 with some clutch putting and keeping the ball on the fairway. He made five birdies over the two days.
“Last week I was even questioning whether I would qualify for sectionals so no, I would not have pictured me being 11th,” Spitalny said. “Even on Monday I was glad I qualified for the second round. I was quite surprised.”
Verboys moved Spitalny down in the lineup late in the season so he could have everyone tee off and then walk with his group and give him some extra attention as he looked to defy the odds and qualify.
“Jack is an alternate and he struggled last year just getting in matches,” Verboys said. “He worked exceptionally hard in the offseason, got a little bit stronger, a little bit more mature and he was a rock.”
Junior Ryan Nicholl, sophomore Thomas Kronenberg and junior Brian Nicholas were also All-Section, tying for 16th place at 167.
Nicholas was part of the top three returning core with sophomores Justin Liu and Sajiv Mehta, but they found themselves on a deep team and in a deep field at sectionals.
Many of the Raiders were frustrated to struggle the first day at Waccabuc.
“When you’re used to playing on a Tillinghast course, which is Fenway, Quaker, Winged Foot, Scarsdale Golf, there’s a very distinct feel, which is the greens are fast and all sloped from back to front,” Verboys said. “You get up there to Waccabuc and the greens are a lot different in that there’s slope to them, but there’s a lot of moguls, undulations. There are ups and down and over ridges. Reading those type of greens after reading the greens we play on that are slick, fast and sloped back to front we struggled a little on the greens and had way too many three-putts. The guys who shot as high as 85 are typically 79.”
Westchester Country Club was more like what they were used to, but being back so far put the pressure on and made the Raiders more aggressive in hopes of moving up.
“If we were a touch closer we wouldn’t have had to be so risky,” Verboys said. “We had a lot of guys who had to go aggressive because they got a little too far behind with an 84 or an 85. Some of the guys were frustrated, but now they’re gearing up for the team sectional and hopefully we’ll win another section title as a team.”
Scarsdale is the four-time defending team champ in Section 1 — unlike the girls there is no state team championship — and has won the title six times in the last eight years. They are the No. 1 seed, stealing that way from Carmel in the final week of the season, earning the home course advantage.
Verboys said Choe and Spitalny are guaranteed to be among the six competing at the team event, which will be either Monday, May 23, at Scarsdale Golf Club, or Thursday, May 26, at Fenway. Verboys has some tough choices to make as his roster is deeper than ever and with fewer dominant players than usual.
Scarsdale had a record 11 qualify in the top 60 to make sectionals — they previously had nine twice — had a record nine make the finals and either had a record or tied their record with five All-Section golfers.
After graduating past state qualifiers Charlie Berridge and Steven Lee, Verboys wasn’t quite sure what the team would be like this spring and was leaning toward a rebuild.
“I got my chops busted because graduating Lee and Charlie and we’re coming out of the pandemic and I’m saying it’s a rebuilding year,” Verboys said. “I said it could go either way. Then when I put 11 in they were like, ‘Oh, I wish we had a rebuilding year like that.’”
