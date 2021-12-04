At a Nov. 30 public meeting, members of the Scarsdale Committee for Historic Preservation (CHP) accused developer Eilon Amidor of Brite Avenue Development Corp. of circumventing the CHP to partially demolish a 90-year-old home at 41 Hampton Road, violating the “spirit and letter” of the Scarsdale village code, according to CHP chairperson Adam Lindenbaum.
In a tense conversation with the CHP that lasted more than an hour, Amidor and architect Miguel Sostre repeatedly insisted that they had not violated any Scarsdale laws. Amidor and Sostre did not dispute that they had sought partial demolition permission from the Scarsdale Board of Architectural Review (BAR) after the CHP declined to vote on the matter in an earlier meeting, but said that such a course of action was permitted according to current laws.
But Lindenbaum called their attention to Section 182-4 of the Scarsdale Village code, which, he said, prohibits the demolition of any property under consideration by the CHP.
“I reject what you say,” Lindenbaum said in response to Amidor’s insistence that the demolition was lawful, advising the developer to “retain counsel.”
Speaking to the Inquirerafter the meeting, Amidor said, “I think I did everything with proper permission. I got a building permit from the building department, and so they checked the legality of everything. It’s not up to me to interpret and enforce the law.”
Amidor initially sought permission to demolish the house in June 2021, when he filed an application with the CHP on behalf of Brite Avenue Development Corp. The application did not disclose that the house was designed by noted architect W. Stanwood Phillips, a historically significant figure “known to the committee,” according to Lindenbaum.
Amidor denied attempting to mislead the CHP in the initial application, saying he only discovered the connection between Phillips and the property after the CHP shared the findings of its research.
Upon discovering the connection to Phillips, the CHP solicited input from Andrew Dolkart, a professor at the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation and an expert in historical preservation, who argued that the home should be preserved. The property was once again discussed at the CHP’s July meeting, with CHP members discussing Dolkart’s opinion as well as an opposing opinion from Sostre “in depth,” said Lindenbaum. The discussion touched on multiple criteria for preservation, Lindenbaum elaborated, including Phillip’s status as a master architect, the home’s importance to the historical development of Scarsdale, and its high artistic value.
However, that meeting ended without the CHP putting the matter to a vote, with Amidor saying that he intended to go to the BAR to seek permission to construct a home in front of the existing structure at 41 Hampton Road, which would block its visibility from the street.
“Ultimately, the applicant said if he was denied by the CHP he would go to the BAR, and so the matter was not decided that night,” Lindenbaum said.
The BAR heard Amidor’s application in August and granted permission for a partial demolition, without input from the CHP. The CHP did not meet in August. The CHP had intended to further discuss 41 Hampton Road at its September and October meetings, but the application was adjourned on both dates by Amidor “without explanation,” according to Lindenbaum. “During that time, the house was substantially demolished,” Lindenbaum said.
Speaking to the Inquirer, Amidor explained that, after being approached by village staff about the open application, he had decided “to just leave it on the docket” in case it might be needed in the future.
Amidor and Sostre claimed that only 41% of the home has been demolished, basing their estimate on an assessment of the total square footage of the structure, including the garage. But CHP members, including Wendy Goldstein and Mark Behr, pointed out that most of the home’s historic and aesthetically significant elements have been destroyed, including the stone driveway, trim and other details. “They have not merely knocked down half the house, but they have also made sure to remove all fixtures, trim, and anything that makes the remainder of the house attractive,” added CHP member Kevin Reed.
Amidor claimed that his original intention was to heed the CHP’s advice by maintaining as much of the original structure in place as possible. “I did really want to preserve this. I heard your voices, that you guys are interested in preserving it,” he said. “I spent a lot of money on gutting this house,” he said, noting that it had been done by hand rather than with demolition equipment. “If I had the intention to demolish everything all at once, I wouldn’t have spent the money and time to do this,” Amidor said.
But in partially demolishing the house, Amidor said, he and Sostre discovered “defects in construction that any architect would notice right away.” Building inspector Frank Diodati confirmed that Amidor had raised these concerns with his office, and that he had seen photographs of alleged defects in the property, but that the property had not been officially inspected since the partial demolition, and so no official determination had been made. Speaking during the Nov. 30 CHP meeting, Amidor suggested that the building inspector might determine that the entire structure should be demolished for the sake of public safety.
Amidor told the Inquirer that, in conducting the partial demolition, “we saw that the structure is no good.”
“If I were to judge this construction, I would give it a C — and I’ve been in construction for 20 years,” he said. Amidor elaborated that steel plates helping to support the structure are rotten; that the structure was built with a rubble foundation, rather than proper footings; and that previous builders had cut the structure’s joist to accommodate plumbing. “As a builder, I think this structure has to come down,” Amidor said.
“It is not credible in my view that what we’re seeing here is a regrettable result of structural damage. This was all designed to create a fait accompli,” said Reed. He elaborated that, in his view, Amidor and Sostre had intentionally destroyed the historic and aesthetic value of the building by demolishing it“until there is only a stump left, which we have to allow to be taken down.
“I don’t think the village code should be construed to allow that kind of circumvention,” he added.
While CHP chairperson Lindenbaum and CHP member Reed made it clear that their opinion was that Amidor and his associates had violated the Scarsdale village code as written, other CHP members suggested that the demolition, while inappropriate, had been lawful — and, for that reason, called upon the village board of trustees to implement changes to the existing code to ensure that such a situation does not arise again.
“I think technically, legally, you did what you are entitled to do. Morally, that’s a different story. I think that lends itself to this committee asking its trustee advisor to perhaps revisit some of the current laws on the books,” said CHP member Jonathan Lerner, addressing Amidor directly.
Alluding to the July meeting, when the CHP declined to bring the matter to a vote, Lerner added, “Shame on us. The vote that night would have probably said the home was historic. We all have to live with the consequences of what occurred.”
In his new application to the CHP, Amidor requested permission to entirely demolish what remains of the house. The CHP adjourned the matter to its upcoming Dec. 14 meeting, to allow time for further discussion and consultation with village trustees. In the meantime, the CHP resolved, “The applicant will take the direction of the building department to retain an engineer to present a study of the existing structure in support of the applicant’s assertion that the structure is non-salvageable.”
As the meeting was ending, Amidor said, “I just wanted to tell the board that I have two people interested in the completed house on condition of total demolition.” He further said that he intended to “preserve my right to claim hardship,” meaning he would consider pursuing civil legal action, adding, “If that’s the case, I’m going to have a claim against the village, too.”
Reed countered by pointing out that pursuing such a course of action was Amidor’s legal right, but that relevant laws “are not generally designed for you to create your own hardship.”
