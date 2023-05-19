For the first time since 2005, Scarsdale boasts the Section 1 champion in boys golf. Sophomore Leo Chu shot a consistent 74-73 over the two-day tournament to win by three strokes with a 147.
In 2005, David Gilberg won Scarsdale’s first Section 1 boys title as a junior after two playoff holes.
Chu was two strokes behind leader Tommy Mangan of Harrison after the first day of play at Waccabuc Country Club on May 15. Chu’s 73 at Trump National Hudson Valley two days later was tied for the best score of the day, while Magnan shot a 78 to fall out of contention and take runner-up with a 150.
Chu has been a standout player all season for the Raiders and had the lowest scoring differential out of any player on the team heading into postseason.
“I think my putting and short game have improved tremendously, resulting in better scoring and fewer mistakes,” Chu said.
Chu’s dedication to honing these aspects of his game paid off with a championship. Senior captain Matthew Choe applauded Chu’s exceptional work ethic and precision.
“Leo is always working really, really hard,” Choe said. “He prioritizes precision, and it shows in the way he plays and the scores he shoots.”
By being in the top nine, Chu qualified for the New York State Championships, which will take place June 3-5 at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira. With some extra time to get his game into peak form, Chu says he will be “practicing my putting, as I could’ve shot way better, but my putting is still holding me back.”
This spring, the Raiders were hoping to have all 12 players on the team qualify for individual sectionals after sending a record 11 last year. That didn’t pan out and eight members of the team — seniors Choe, Brian Nicholas, Ryan Nicholl and Ryan Philips, juniors Cole Gerson, Justin Liu and Sajiv Mehta and sophomore Chu — qualified for the deep field.
Half of the Raiders made it to the finals as four players missed the cut of 85 for the top 30 by one, two or three strokes. Chu (74), Liu (82), Gerson (83) and Choe (84) advanced to the second round, while Nicholl (86), Mehta (86), Phillips (87) and Nicholas (88) did not make the cut.
“The greens played very difficult yesterday, and the four that missed the cut struggled with them,” coach Andy Verboys said. “The four moving on played solid, and I feel like they will do much better at Trump Hudson Valley [on Wednesday] as the course plays more like the courses we play on during the season.”
Nicholas, the lone senior to have qualified for sectionals for the past three years — there was no tournament in the spring of 2020 their freshman year — reflected on his performance, noting, “I just did not hit the ball well off the tee.” He also mentioned that this was the first round of the year where he felt nervous. Despite dealing with nerves decently well and making a par on the first hole, Nicholas struggled to find his swing for the remainder of the round.
In addition to Chu’s 73 in the second round, Gerson and Choe both earned All-Section honors by making the top 20, with Gerson shooting 83-86-169 and Choe shooting 84-85-169. Liu struggled from the first round to the next, shooting 82-94-176.
Choe made states last year. “Since I clinched the last spot to qualify for sectionals, I came in with an underdog mentality,” Choe said.
Choe attributed his success not only to his golf skills but also to his mental game and course management. Choe acknowledged that a strong mental game played a vital role in his triumph, particularly when dealing with challenging elements like wind.
Regular season
Prior to individual sectionals, the Raiders finished their last two matches of the regular season against Byram Hills and Harrison. These matches held crucial importance for the Raiders as they sought to secure home course advantage for the team sectionals.
Heading into the match against Byram Hills on May 10, the Raiders held a slim .28-stroke advantage over Rye. The Raiders tied Byram Hills 213-213 at Fenway Golf Club, but claimed victory due to their lower six-man score, a 44 by freshman Reece Schneider compared to 50 by Max Margolin.
Byram Hills’ Mike Torre earned the medalist honors, shooting a 36. For Scarsdale, Nicholas shot 37, Phillips 42, Choe 43, senior Matthew Steuerman 44, junior Thomas Kronenberg 47, Schneider 48.
Following this round, Scarsdale trailed Rye by a mere .26 strokes.
The Raiders closed the regular season the next day against Harrison at Old Country Club. Coach Verboys fielded his “strongest lineup” aiming to surpass Rye as the top-ranked team.
The Raiders emerged victorious with a 195-212 win. Mehta secured the medalist title with a score of 37. Nicholl posted a 38, while Chu and Nicholas each shot 39. Liu recorded a score of 42 and Gerson finished with a 46. For Harrison, Tommy Mangan and Henry Hurvitz both shot 39.
Despite their best efforts, the Raiders narrowly fell short to Rye by 0.1 strokes, resulting in home team advantage for team sectionals, which will be held May 23 at Rye Golf Club. The match will feature Rye, Scarsdale, John Jay-Cross River and Bronxville.
The Raiders are determined to reclaim the team sectional title after a tough loss last year despite being the top seed. Players like Choe, Chu and Nicholas are eagerly preparing and practicing intensely to secure victory in the upcoming team sectionals.
“The great thing about high school golf, compared to regular golf, is that it’s a team sport,” Nicholas said. “So, winning team sectionals was our team’s main goal coming into this season.”
Choe echoed Nicholas’ sentiments, expressing hope for the team’s success. “Hopefully, we can go out to Rye Golf Club and reclaim the sectional title,” he said.
The Raiders, playing in their 11th final, are looking to add to titles from 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
