Golf Sc Leo Chu 1.jpg
Section 1 champion Leo Chu

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

For the first time since 2005, Scarsdale boasts the Section 1 champion in boys golf. Sophomore Leo Chu shot a consistent 74-73 over the two-day tournament to win by three strokes with a 147.

In 2005, David Gilberg won Scarsdale’s first Section 1 boys title as a junior after two playoff holes.

shs boys golf box 5-19 issue.jpg

