Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.