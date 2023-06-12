At the close of their Sunday worship service Sunday, June 4, the youth of the Scarsdale Congregational Church (SCC), with volunteer teachers and the Rev. Joya Colon-Berezin, led the congregation on a Procession for Justice and Peace from the front door of the sanctuary to the corner of Heathcote Road and Route 22.
Every year in June, the church hosts “Children’s Sunday” and is led in worship by some of its youngest members. This year the theme of the service was “God’s Invitation to Jubilee Justice.” The biblical concept of Jubilee represents a holy year (once every 50 years); a year of forgiveness, restoration and equality; the way God intends for things to be.
From music to prayers to scripture to the message of the day, the children and youth were the authors of the service, which “did a wonderful job of highlighting many of today’s important moral issues such as poverty, gun violence, racism, the climate crisis, and war,” the Rev. Kelly Hough Rogers of SCC said in an email to the Inquirer June 7. “The annual march is a symbolic way to publicly proclaim moral outrage and to share a message of hope in the midst of despairing circumstances.”
According to Rogers, the youth of Scarsdale Congregational Church have been “living out and embodying the scripture by ‘loving their neighbors,” through volunteering with Grassroots Grocery, Midnight Run, the United Interfaith Food Bank and the Emergency Ecumenical Food Pantry plus other worthy organizations. They have been exploring the intersection of faith and institutional injustices, and learning how acts of service and social justice are ways to put their faith into action. “In a sense, the children prayed with their hands and feet through action and service this whole year,” she said.
A goodwill offering was collected during the June 4 service to support one of SCC’s ministry partners, the New York State Poor People’s Campaign. The Rev. Colon-Berezin is a leader with the Poor People’s Campaign, which seeks to continue the work that Martin Luther King Jr. and others began more than 50 years ago to “put an end to the systemic injustices that threaten many Americans’ very survival.”
During Sunday’s event, many community members honked in support of the church’s peaceful procession and offered words of encouragement as the congregation marched and sang “We Shall Overcome,” which SCC member Bill Greenawalt, who attended the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, took time to teach the children.
“The children of this community continue to inspire us and offer hope for the future. These young people are growing into leaders who will help to further social justice initiatives in our communities and combat the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism that we see today,” said Rogers, adding that at Scarsdale Congregational Church even the youngest are taught that God’s love is all-inclusive and never ending.
The SCC community plans to continue its seasonal Justice Jubilee with its annual Pride Celebration Sunday, June 11, at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join.
