Scarsdale Congregational Church peace parade photo

Members of Scarsdale Congregational Church march from the sanctuary with prideful and peaceful posters on June 4.

 Contributed Photo

At the close of their Sunday worship service Sunday, June 4, the youth of the Scarsdale Congregational Church (SCC), with volunteer teachers and the Rev. Joya Colon-Berezin, led the congregation on a Procession for Justice and Peace from the front door of the sanctuary to the corner of Heathcote Road and Route 22. 

Every year in June, the church hosts “Children’s Sunday” and is led in worship by some of its youngest members. This year the theme of the service was “God’s Invitation to Jubilee Justice.” The biblical concept of Jubilee represents a holy year (once every 50 years); a year of forgiveness, restoration and equality; the way God intends for things to be. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.