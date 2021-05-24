It has been almost a year since George Floyd’s murder was the catalyst for a national racial reckoning decades in the making. “George Floyd died on May 25th, [a Monday],” said the Rev. Astrid Storm, rector of the Episcopal Church of St. James the Less in Scarsdale.
“That Sunday after Floyd’s death I gave a sermon [on what happened].” By the end of the service, it was decided that a task force would be created to work toward addressing issues of social justice, particularly with regard to the issue of racial justice. Shortly thereafter, the church formed The Racial Reconciliation Task Force, divided into three subcommittees.
St. James the Less is only one of many Episcopal churches, and Christian groups more broadly, to begin to seriously grapple with the church’s complicitness in both overt and covert racism over the centuries. Indeed, in addition to her role as the St. James the Less rector, Storm serves on the Diocese of New York’s Reparations Committee. Established in 2019, the committee’s primary goal is to collect and document evidence of the ways in which the Diocese was complicit in, and/or has benefited from, the institution of slavery, and later, segregation. The group plans on using the information uncovered to “discern a process toward restorative justice,” with the Diocese committing $1.1 million of its endowment to fund the work.
“Churches are reckoning with their history,” Storm said. “In the wider Episcopal church [these conversations] have been going on for years,” she continued, citing the 2019 installation of a plaque by St. James Episcopal Church on Madison Avenue that acknowledged the “enslaved persons whose labor created wealth that made possible the founding of St. James’ Church,” according to the plaque.
For Scarsdale’s St. James the Less, racial reckoning has most recently taken shape in the form of the removal of a United Daughters of the Confederacy plaque and footstone from the gravesite of Leonora Schuyler, located in the St. James the Less graveyard.
“After a whole year of discussion, this is the first [tangible] thing to come from our historical investigation,” Storm said. While it was discovered that the plaque and footstone were placed by members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, not a Schuyler family member, and thus could be removed as per church rules and regulations, a statement to the St. James the Less vestry written by Storm made sure to also establish the moral grounds upon which it was decided to remove the symbols.
“It’s well-established practice in Episcopal graveyards not to allow memorials of overt social or political advocacy, even given clear evidence of the decedent’s desire. Additionally, and in this case, the memorials were placed there by an outside group, in direct contravention of our established rules, which permit only the plot’s owner to erect anything on the site,” read the statement. “These memorials were installed by an outside group decades after Ms. Schuyler’s burial and are clearly in error. They’ll be removed. That alone is justification for this decision. It also happens to be — and is notable — that the markers in question here advocate a position contrary to Christian teachings and abhorrent to the Church.”
In a closed Racial Reconciliation Task Force meeting Sunday, April 11, discussion regarding the specifics of how to proceed with acknowledgement of the symbols was preceded by three presentations given by members of the task force’s History Subcommittee. The presentations, one of which outlined a brief history of the relationship between Black Americans and the Episcopal church in the United States; the second, focusing on Scarsdale’s St. James the Less’ history and its relation to the town’s Black community members; and the third on Leonora Schuyler and the history of the United Daughters of the Confederacy plaques, were presented before the task force as background.
Of note from the second presentation was the history of enslavement in the church’s founding. The land upon which St. James the Less stands belonged to the Popham family before it was gifted to the church for its construction in 1851. While the practice of enslavement was abolished in New York in 1827, it is public record that the Popham family continued to benefit from the labor of people they had enslaved until at least 1822. William Sherbrooke Popham and his son, William H. Popham, went on to serve on the church vestry that they founded for 36 and 28 years, respectively.
Leonara Schyuler, upon whose grave the confederacy symbols lay, died in 1952 and was the president general of the National Society of the United Daughters of the Confederacy from 1921-1923. She is interred in the graveyard beside her husband, Livingston Schulyer, who was rector at the church from 1901-1908.
While the History Subcommittee initially presented the option of leaving the symbols up but adding a plaque that denounced the ideology behind them, the task force ultimately voted almost unanimously for the plaque’s and footstone’s removal as a clear statement and affirmation of the church’s beliefs.
Storm removed the plaques and placed them in church archives without fanfare one spring afternoon in order to not attract the attention of confederates, she said, nor to present the act as self-laudatory.
“This is simply a reckoning of the church’s history and an acknowledgement of history,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.