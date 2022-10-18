SHS Reunion group IMG_0454.jpg
Contributed Photo

About 10 people sat at desks Friday, Oct. 7 in the Scarsdale High School’s Little Theater, their eyes scanning the room. “They used to teach Russian in here,” remarked one member of the group, Linda Lane. She and her cohorts had assembled that afternoon for the purposes of learning — but not to take a lesson. They were members of the SHS 50th reunion class, eager to hear how their alma mater has evolved in the decades since they said goodbye.

By all measures, 1972 — their graduation year — had been a tumultuous one. The wiretaps that would lead to the Watergate scandal were stealthily affixed, while in Northern Ireland the violence that would later be lamented in the U2 song “Sunday Bloody Sunday” unfolded. Yet there were also changes for the better: The last U.S. ground troops left Vietnam, and swimmer Mark Spitz won a record seven gold medals in the Munich Olympics. Just months before Lane and her classmates launched, so did the NASA Space Shuttle program.

SHS reunion 1972 organizers Teri Pfeffer Perlstein (reunion chair person) Bill Fraser, Denise Forte Beniamino.jpg

SHS reunion 1972 organizers Teri Pfeffer Perlstein (reunion chair person) Bill Fraser and Denise Forte Beniamino.
SHS reunion tour at QRS IMG_5696.jpg

A few members of SHS Class of 1972 on tour at Quaker Ridge School Oct. 7.
SHS reunion cheer group IMG_5772.jpg

Members of the 1972 SHS cheer squad, still cheering after all these years.

