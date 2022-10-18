About 10 people sat at desks Friday, Oct. 7 in the Scarsdale High School’s Little Theater, their eyes scanning the room. “They used to teach Russian in here,” remarked one member of the group, Linda Lane. She and her cohorts had assembled that afternoon for the purposes of learning — but not to take a lesson. They were members of the SHS 50th reunion class, eager to hear how their alma mater has evolved in the decades since they said goodbye.
By all measures, 1972 — their graduation year — had been a tumultuous one. The wiretaps that would lead to the Watergate scandal were stealthily affixed, while in Northern Ireland the violence that would later be lamented in the U2 song “Sunday Bloody Sunday” unfolded. Yet there were also changes for the better: The last U.S. ground troops left Vietnam, and swimmer Mark Spitz won a record seven gold medals in the Munich Olympics. Just months before Lane and her classmates launched, so did the NASA Space Shuttle program.
After a few minutes of chatting with one another, the classmates said a warm welcome to current SHS Principal Kenneth Bonamo, who came in to speak with them. “We appreciate you took the time to be here,” he said. Their continued bond with the school, he explained, “validates the work we do and reminds us that it carries on.”
As he shared the current state of affairs at the school, the Class of ’72 learned — not to their shock — that the present era is as full of upheaval as their own had been. When the COVID-19 lockdown first ended, Bonamo explained, “Kids were having a hard time finding their way.” Besides having missed out on some social and developmental opportunities, virtual education had gotten students used to using their cellphones constantly rather than interacting with their classmates. “We tell them, ‘We care about your learning, so your cellphone has to be off and away.’ With the slightest touch, they have been using them less,” he said.
Talk turned to the high school’s incredibly sought-after teachers. “I remember when one teacher’s salary crossed the $20,000 mark,” an attendee shared, to general laughter. “It was a huge discussion in the community,” Lane added. Her classmate Debbie Swaim volunteered that one reason she ultimately earned a Ph.D. in chemistry was because an SHS teacher had inspired her fascination with the subject.
Debra Berk informed Principal Bonamo that drugs had been prevalent at the Brewster Road entrance to the school back in their day. “Everyone used to hang out and get high,” she said, while stressing that she personally had never dabbled. A fellow classmate countered she had no recollection of this being the case. “Well, why don’t we go visit it and light up a joint?” Berk quipped. (Ever the professional, Bonamo’s face showed no sign of a wince nor consent.)
After a further discussion of the school’s current challenges and triumphs, in which Assistant Principal Andrea O’Gorman also participated, the group set off for a student-led tour. For some, it was a chance to reconnect with a well-loved place and bask in the memories. For others, though, the memories were far less fond. “I was alienated and I hung around with people who were alienated too, so I thought that was normal,” recalled Mark Harfenist. And yet, he added, he has come back to every one of the reunions: “I feel like I never really got to assimilate my experience here,” he said.
He mused about some of the notions he’d held as a high school student. “I thought the whole world was changing. It was about rock and roll, it was about Vietnam. I thought that parents weren’t going to have any more trouble with their kids because we were all going to do it right,” he said, adding that those ideas now seem to have been naïve.
Yet as the band of alumni wound their way around the school, their reminiscences took an upbeat turn. “They’re the same lockers!” one woman shouted, putting a hand on a row of them. Passing by a language classroom, Douglas Weisberger paused and beckoned several classmates over. “That was the computer room,” he said. “As in one computer. It was hooked up to a big one at Rockefeller Center. I made a hockey game on it using BASIC [computer language].” As the tour progressed to a laboratory with 3D printers and robotics equipment, a woman gasped, “This is beyond!”
Berk recalled making beaded necklaces and participating in a march in White Plains to protest the Vietnam War. “We also protested a certain bombing during the war,” she said. “We mailed postcards to the president.”
And as Ruthanne Weaver paused in a classroom, she marveled at how well the high school has been maintained. “So much looks just the same,” she mused. Another thing hasn’t changed either — her gratitude for having spent her high school years in Scarsdale. “I feel proud to have come from here,” she said. “I felt confident.”
