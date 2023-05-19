Annie 31.jpg
When Scarsdale High School seniors retired their roles in the elementary school production of “Annie Jr.” back in third grade, many believed their short-lived acting careers had come to a close. However, the opportunity to reprise former roles (or make up for that missed opportunity) arose earlier this year when “Annie Jr.” was chosen as the 2023 senior class play. Now, 50 students are preparing to showcase their hard work and perform this weekend. 

Brooke Suzman, Hana Pitchon and Henry Nova have each taken on the mantle of student director. All three directors are veterans of Scarsdale’s Drama Club; they have also all been involved in numerous productions outside of school. The play is directed, choreographed, produced, designed and performed exclusively by seniors. As a result, organizing the play has been a simultaneously rewarding and challenging experience. 

