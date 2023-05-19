When Scarsdale High School seniors retired their roles in the elementary school production of “Annie Jr.” back in third grade, many believed their short-lived acting careers had come to a close. However, the opportunity to reprise former roles (or make up for that missed opportunity) arose earlier this year when “Annie Jr.” was chosen as the 2023 senior class play. Now, 50 students are preparing to showcase their hard work and perform this weekend.
Brooke Suzman, Hana Pitchon and Henry Nova have each taken on the mantle of student director. All three directors are veterans of Scarsdale’s Drama Club; they have also all been involved in numerous productions outside of school. The play is directed, choreographed, produced, designed and performed exclusively by seniors. As a result, organizing the play has been a simultaneously rewarding and challenging experience.
“Annie Jr.” tells the story of an orphan, Annie, who lives in an orphanage with a large group of other children. She escapes the cruel woman who runs the orphanage when she is taken in by Warbucks, a wealthy billionaire who transforms her life.
Explaining why they selected this particular show, Suzman said that the COVID-19 pandemic played a role. “Because we’re the COVID class, we didn’t have as much time to fundraise. We couldn’t do any of those big movie production numbers like “Grease,” because the [production] rights were so expensive,” she said. She further elaborated that “Annie Jr.” possesses a large ensemble and is age-friendly. Pitchon was also excited about how the songs in “Annie Jr.” are “super catchy and people know them.”
Suzman has experience directing smaller casts, but working with a larger, less experienced cast brings its own unique set of challenges. “People don’t realize how important it is to have everyone here no matter the size of their part,” she explained. Pitchon continued, detailing that “getting a group of 50 seniors who are semi-checked out to listen to us has been really difficult.”
Although the senior play is a time for seniors to reunite and enjoy themselves, Nova said that “there are some points where we need to be professional and we need to not talk.” Speaking to the lack of experience of the majority of the cast, Suzman mentioned that “telling people to smile all the time has been challenging.”
There’s also been some confusion concerning different stage queues, with Pitchon pointing out that “people struggle with directions such as stage left, stage right, upstage and downstage.” The cast as a whole has also had to dedicate time to perfect their timing with the beats of the music.
Directing the play has been a positive experience for the student directors. Suzman has been part of many casts, but this experience has provided the opportunity for her to “to show [her] best friends [a] side of theater that [she’s] been experiencing for so long.”
“It’s been incredible,” she remarked. Pitchon and Suzman both explained that seeing the show evolve has been fulfilling. For Pitchon, “the most fun part has been seeing the dances in their final form, and seeing the cast with a smile on their face during the songs and really seeing the transformation from Day One to rehearsal to now.”
Suzman said she “wasn’t really seeing the story come together until watching the run-through … but seeing it all come together has been very rewarding.”
The cast rehearses every weekday, recently increasing the duration of practice to approximately three hours. All SHS seniors are currently busy with their senior options, a six-week program through which students are able to explore an interest outside of school. Running the play during senior options has made it especially impactful, and Suzman described “Annie Jr.” “as a place where people can reunite.” The cast has been spending each day together since February break, and Pitchon noted that people are “learning together.”
“The senior class play has offered a new opportunity for connection,” said Nova. “You don’t think about all the small little conversations that you have in the hall during school that you just don’t get when you’re off doing senior options.”
The play has allowed seniors to interact with new people and explore theater. Thomas DiLorenzo, a member of the cast, spoke of a memorable game of duck, duck goose he played with “people he [probably] wouldn’t have talked to without the play.” He’s also “grateful for the opportunity to put [himself] out there and learn something new,” as the play serves as an “opportunity for people to get on stage that they won’t have elsewhere.”
The class play has been a bonding experience for many, with Suzman pointing out that “it makes [her] happy when people send videos with their friends practicing the choreography.”
To purchase tickets, visit MySchoolBucks or linktr.ee/kviviano. The cast will perform “Annie Jr.” Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m.
