Engines roared and horns honked as residents and passersby browsed the eclectic group of cars parked in Scarsdale’s village center Oct. 3 for the 18th annual Scarsdale Concours d’Elegance. Last year’s car show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buicks, BMWs, Porsches, Jaguars, monster trucks and more preened in spaces on Spencer Place, Chase Road, Harwood Court and Boniface Circle as the car owner’s showed off their exquisite modes of transportation. Local children got a chance to sit in the drivers’ seats, while adults marveled at the immaculate interiors and clean engines. The charity event started years ago by two then-Scarsdale High School sophomores, brought in more than 60 cars this year, with music, food, drinks and ice cream. Donations from attendees and fees collected from the car exhibitors will benefit local charities.
