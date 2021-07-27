“Summertime Blues,” a group exhibition featuring work of 11 artists, is the centerpiece for a summer happy hour on Wednesday, July 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art gallery in Scarsdale, where an array of themed photographs and paintings will be on exhibit through Aug. 28.
Because July 28 will also be the beginning of the sidewalk sale in town, the studio is using the opportunity to stay open late, have an open house and host a reception.
“We invite the town to come in to see the show and enjoy a summer drink,” said studio owner Madelyn Jordon. “We’ll have some wine and beverages and just make it a party. We decided that it would be a good time to do our reception and invite people to come, while they are shopping and after their shopping, we’re going to stay open and everybody’s invited to enjoy the evening.”
Most of the works that Jordon received were tied to the color blue and the summertime spirit, which is how she chose the name of the exhibition.
“We call it summertime blues because I’d say half of the artworks actually have in common the theme of the color blue, which we associate with summer and summer time,” Jordan said. “Images of water, and being outdoors in beautiful places. When we put together a group of these pieces, we noticed that they had in common, kind of a certain summer spirit that we associate with it.”
Another unexpected connection that Jordon observed among some of the paintings was the messages that the pieces of art portrayed about climate change.
“We have a painting by Perdy Eato called ‘The Coming Storm,’ which is a beautiful scene of the Hudson Valley … but [it] also has a message of climate change because it shows a herd of cattle in this beautiful Hudson Valley landscape,” Jordon said. “[The artist is] making commentary about climate change and how we are being threatened [as] we raise cattle and carbon is released to the atmosphere.”
Photographs are among the pieces featured in the exhibition, including an image of an ice cream cone by Akiko Ida and Pierre Javelle called “Canicule,” which means heat wave in French.
“Especially with the weather in New York and in America, having this heat wave, we thought that was very appropriate for the season and what we’re experiencing,” Jordon said.
Elissa Gore, one of the artists whose paintings are showcased in the exhibition, does much of her work en plein air, or painting outdoors.
“When I have the choice, I like to go anywhere that I could paint in a beautiful area,” Gore said. “I often find myself sitting on the edge of the stream, or the edge of a body of water and just transfixed by not only how the light falls on the water but especially at certain times of the day, like at dawn when the water turns into mist.”
In addition to the fresh quality of a work painted en plein air, Gore feels that painting outdoors lends a meditative aspect to the art.
“I feel like painting is a form of meditation, whether I’m doing it in the studio or whether I’m working outside,” Gore said. “I can say that I tried to meditate, but the times that I completely lose awareness of that particular moment are while I’m painting because I’ve become involved in the mechanics. If I’m outdoors, as soon as I set up and I start painting, I feel tremendous relaxation and concentration.”
Madelyn Jordon Fine Art is at 37 Popham Road, Scarsdale. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit madelynjordonfineart.com; phone 723-8738 or email info@madelynjordonfineart.com.
