The Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) announced Wednesday night the candidates it selected for the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate for the following Village offices:
Justin Arest of Heathcote, a Village Resident for 7 years, Trustee
Lena Crandall of Fox Meadow, a Village Resident for 28 years, Trustee
Randy Whitestone of Edgewood, a Village Resident for 25 years, Trustee
Jack Alemany of Fox Meadow, a Village Resident for 30 years, Village Justice
The General Village Election will take place Wednesday March 18, 2020 The Village will provide further information next month on where voting will be held.
Marc Greenwald served as Chair and Ryan Spicer served as Vice Chair of the CNC. In addition to the candidates for Village office, the CNC selected Eric Lichtenstein as Chair and Steve Pass as Vice Chair for next year’s CNC. The CNC also elected Becky Bach to serve as Vice Chair of the Procedure Committee.
“Starting in late November, the CNC searched for potential candidates and then conducted extensive diligence. The CNC also received a report from the Judicial Qualification Advisory Committee for the position of Village Justice. While deliberations and reference conversations are not shared publicly, the CNC considered and researched carefully the background, experience, and qualifications of each trustee candidate and engaged in significant deliberation,” stated Marc Greenwald, Chair of the CNC.
As it has for decades, the CNC this year selected candidates without asking them one single question about their ethics or expertise or without actually verifying their Scarsdale volunteer experience. Last year, I volunteered in the Non-Partisan Procedure Committee where I, like numerous other residents before me, recommended that CNC members ask the candidates questions about their expertise and political views. My suggestions were turned down because the view was that Scarsdale residents 'would then be too afraid to come before the CNC to deliver their 10-minute speech.'
