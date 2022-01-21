The Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) announced Jan. 20 the candidates it selected for the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate for the following village offices:
Randy Whitestone of 94 Sprague Road, a Scarsdale resident for 26 years, nominated for trustee; Ken Mazer of 47 Church Lane, a Scarsdale resident for 25 years, nominated for trustee; Jeremy Gans of 45 Harvest Drive, a 14-year Scarsdale resident, also nominated for trustee. Whitestone has completed one two-year term on the board of trustees and is running for a second. The other two candidates would be new to the board.
Two trustees currently on the board, Justin Arest and Lena Crandall, will be rolling off as they have completed two terms.
The village election will take place Tuesday, March 15. The election will be held in the Scott Room at the Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road. Voting hours will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Jill Spielberg served as chair and Jon Krisbergh served as vice chair of the CNC. In addition to the candidates for village office, the CNC selected Omer Wiczyk as chair and Janet Han-Youm as vice chair for next year’s CNC. The CNC also elected Michelle Sterling to serve as chair and Peri Zelig to serve as vice chair of the Procedure Committee, which administers the nonpartisan election system for village offices, guided by the Non-Partisan Resolution, a document that has been amended from time to time since the system was formalized in 1930. The Procedure Committee is tasked with recruiting candidates to run for the CNC, conducting the annual CNC elections in November, and proposing amendments to the Non-Partisan Resolution as needed.
In a statement released Jan. 20, Spielberg said, “Starting in late November 2021, the CNC searched for potential candidates and then conducted extensive diligence. While deliberations and reference conversations are not shared publicly, the CNC considered and carefully researched the background, experience and qualifications of each trustee candidate and engaged in significant deliberation … We thank the CNC members for their hard work and diligence in selecting this strong slate of candidates.”
The Inquirer will interview and profile each candidate in upcoming editions and online at scarsdalenews.com.
— Submitted, with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
