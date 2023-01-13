The Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) announced Jan. 12 the candidates it selected for the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate for the following village offices:
Mayor: Justin Arest of 2 Lakin Road, a Scarsdale resident for 10 years. Trustees: Sameer Ahuja of 30 Secor Road, a 22-year resident, and Karen Brew of 29 Ferncliff Road, an 18-year resident, Dara Gruenberg of 24 Hampton Road, an 11-year resident.
Cynthia Dunne of 14 Edgewood Road, a Scarsdale resident for more than 15 years, was nominated to run for village justice; she has served as acting justice since January 2022 when former village justice Juaquin “Jack” Alemany retired.
The general election will take place Tuesday, March 21, at the Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road in the Scott Room. Voting hours will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Omer Wiczyk served as chair and Janet Han served as vice chair of the CNC. In addition to the candidates for village office, the CNC selected Jared Stern as chair and Mary Pat Jones as vice chair for next year’s CNC. The CNC also elected Heath Sroka to serve as vice chair of the Procedure Committee.
“Starting in late November 2022, the CNC searched for potential candidates and then conducted extensive diligence. While deliberations and reference conversations are not shared publicly, the CNC considered and carefully researched the background, experience, and qualifications of each candidate and engaged in significant deliberation,” said Wiczyk in a press release issued Jan. 12. “We thank the CNC members for their hard work and diligence in selecting this strong slate of candidates.”
The Inquirer will interview and profile the candidates in a series prior to the March election.
