CNC candidates 2023

The Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) announced Jan. 12 the candidates it selected for the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate for the following village offices:

Mayor: Justin Arest of 2 Lakin Road, a Scarsdale resident for 10 years. Trustees: Sameer Ahuja of 30 Secor Road, a 22-year resident, and Karen Brew of 29 Ferncliff Road, an 18-year resident, Dara Gruenberg of 24 Hampton Road, an 11-year resident.

