Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Snow likely. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.