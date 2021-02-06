The Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) announced Feb. 1 that Karen Brew has been selected to replace Ellen Plum, who previously withdrew her nomination, for the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNPP) slate for village trustee. The 2021 SCNPP slate includes Jane Veron of Fox Meadow, a resident for 23 years, running for mayor — she is a former trustee and deputy mayor; Sameer Ahuja of Heathcote, a resident for 21 years, running for trustee; Karen Brew of Edgewood, a resident for 16 years, running for trustee; and Jonathan Lewis of Edgewood, a resident for 19 years, who is currently on the board of trustees and is eligible for a second two-year term.
The village election is scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 16, at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road.
The Inquirer will interview and profile each of the candidates prior to the March 16 election.
In a press release announcing Brew as its new candidate, CNC chairman Eric Lichtenstein said, “I am extremely proud of the hard work and effort that the CNC put forth after receiving Ellen Plum’s withdrawal letter. In addition to soliciting candidates from the entire village, the CNC sprung to action and contacted numerous individuals from the Scarsdale community to submit their names for consideration. Despite the tight timeline, the CNC conducted a wide search and performed extensive due diligence.”
Lichtenstein said the additional candidates reviewed by the CNC were all “very strong” candidates, some of whom previously contemplated running and some new names as well. After Plum withdrew from the slate, a call for potential candidates went out to the community through articles in local media, including the Inquirer, a CNC press release and outreach by the CNC’s 30 members, who represent all five neighborhoods in Scarsdale.
Lichtenstein served as chair and Steve Pass served as vice chair of the CNC. In addition to the candidates for village office, the CNC selected Jill Spielberg as chair and Jon Krisbergh as vice chair for next year’s CNC. The CNC also elected Richard Pinto to serve as vice chair of the Procedure Committee.
— reporting by Valerie Abrahams
