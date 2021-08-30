Vinny Modafferi wasn’t even born when Rich Clark started coaching at Scarsdale High School in the early 1980s, but Clark’s six-year assistant track and field coach was hired to lead the cross-country program into the future starting this fall as Clark retired from teaching and coaching this past June.
Modafferi, a special education teacher at the high school, knows he has big running shoes to fill, but he’s just looking to build on the legacy Clark has left behind. Though Modafferi had not worked with the cross-country team at Scarsdale, he was a strong competitor for Clarkstown South High School, University of Rhode Island and St. Thomas Aquinas College. He did coach the freshman boys cross-country team when he was student-teaching at his alma mater.
“I was fortunate to work with Rich over the last seven years and I’ve known him since high school,” Modafferi said. “I chatted with him a couple of times back then. I know how his system worked, I know what the kids bought into — it was a great system — and I just want to build on that and kind of make it a little different to give some more variation so that we can make it our own.”
That variation will be based on workout groups where runners are placed where they can grow and also be challenged. In addition, each group will have their own coach, to make sure that everyone gets proper attention.
Returning to the coaching staff are longtime assistants Doug Rose and Chris Mullen, while another addition is assistant Michelle Britto.
“Each group will have their own coach so they all feel like they have an identity and we’re going to try to strengthen communication between the student-athletes and the coaches so that we get as much feedback as possible so we make the adjustments to the training program as necessary,” Modafferi said.
Having Mullen and Rose return is key for Modafferi as he gets acclimated to the program, though he is familiar with they way Clark was running things and he already knows many of the runners from track and field.
“Coach Rose has been working with me the last two or three years with the middle distance program, so our coaching friendship and bond has really strengthened, which gives me a lot of confidence coming into the cross-country season,” Modafferi said. “If I have any ideas I can run it through him. He’s very detail oriented. We went for a run last week to go over a couple of things, so I feel really good about having him here. And Coach Mullin is such a great guy, he has such a presence at practice and all the kids respect him, so it’s nice to have him back.”
Modafferi and athletic director Ray Pappalardi are both thrilled to add a third assistant coach this fall in Michelle Britto, who teaches social studies.
Britto competed at University of North Carolina in the 2009-10 academic year, then four years at William & Mary, graduating in 2014, where she was an award-winning runner. In high school at Woodbridge in Virginia, Britto was the first Virginia Triple Crown winner, won the freshman mile at Nike Indoor Nationals in 2006 and was a 17-time state meet qualifier.
“We’re happy to add a female coach to that program and we’ve got pretty large numbers, 46 boys and 29 girls on the first day cleared,” Pappalardi said. “I don’t remember being in the 70 range before this early, so it’s nice. It’s been a few years since we’ve had a female coach as part of that program. We had Alexandra Cappello there at least a year and we’ve had some female coaches in track, but for cross-country it’s been a little while and I think the girls on the team made it clear they wanted some representation on the coaching staff, which was great because the students were part of the process. I think it’s going to work out really well.”
Rising senior Natalyn Kapner is excited for both new hires to the program. “I think Coach Mod is a great coach for cross-country and I have enjoyed working with him so far,” Kapner said. “He is very approachable and values what the team’s needs are and concerns people may have. I like the different type of workouts and variation of workouts we are doing. I also believe Coach Britto was a great addition because we haven’t had a female coach since the beginning of my freshman year. I think her experience with running in college will definitely be beneficial and I look forward to getting to know her better throughout the season.”
Pappalardi was impressed with Modafferi’s “enthusiasm” and “vision” for “bringing the boys and girls programs together, as well as creating a sense of identity for both teams separately.”
“The girls can feel like they have a tightknit group, but also feel like they can run with their competitive counterparts on the boys team if they’re at a similar ability,” Pappalardi said. “He had a unique perspective on how he can integrate that. He’s also got lots of strategies for increasing communication for all athletes and the coaching staff and a spreadsheet for checking in with some data that allows coaches mileage and times. It adds a positive layer.”
Cross-country is much different than track and field where athletes can explore different types of events to find their niche, so Modafferi’s goal is to keep everyone motivated and enthusiastic throughout the fall.
“We’ve got a couple of different things going on, like an injury prevention workout we’re going to stick to two days a week; we have a lifting schedule we’re going to stick to and hopefully get in the weight room with Coach [Devin] Hoover, because he’s really helped us in the past; and combining that with the variation in training and giving them the purpose of each different workout I think will give them the motivation to buy in every week and every day,” Modafferi said. “It will always be new and different to get them through the season keeping it fresh.”
With a large group of underclassmen, this fall will be individual goal oriented in hopes that each runner’s success will translate into helping the team now and in the future.
“I want everybody to find their individual goal and their individual progress so that they are confident enough to help the group,” Modafferi said. “As long as each kid is accomplishing what they want to, then they can buy into the program. That’s the ultimate goal, for everybody to feel good, to feel like they accomplished something at the end of the season. That might be a time goal, going for some kind of championship or just to finish a 5K without walking. It’s high school cross-country, so we can focus on championships, but you can’t worry about that stuff unless you take care of each individual kid first.”
Pappalardi said indoor and spring track and field head coaches have not been hired yet. He noted when Clark was retiring that it could be anywhere from one, two or three head coaches. For now, Modafferi will set the tone for the cross-country program.
“Any head coaching position is very hard to fill and in this case Rich Clark, as several applicants stated, is a legend in Section 1 track and field,” Pappalardi said. “It’s really hard for anyone to step into his shoes. I think the incredible part is that Vinny’s not going to go in that direction — he’s going to create his own path. They won’t lose any of the value they’ve had for years, but he’s looking to add some of his own philosophy and perspective on training that will set him apart because he’s different. They are different enough that those comparisons won’t be made.”
