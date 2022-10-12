Three people were arrested Oct. 3 when police responded to Secor Road and Hazelton Drive in the early morning hours on a report of a car stopped in the roadway. The driver of the car was described as being asleep behind the wheel and slumped over. On arrival, police saw three people inside a Dodge Charger. They were all breathing but otherwise unconscious. The car was locked and police suspected there might be a possible hazmat situation. After multiple attempts by police to rouse the people in the car, the three did wake up and police asked them to get out of the car.
The driver, Peter R. Eichie, 22, from New Rochelle, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Police said he appeared disoriented. Eichie was placed under arrest and police searched the car and its occupants. Cocaine, Percocet and Xanax tablets were found, seized and entered into evidence. Also arrested were Erin Garces, 19, from Port Chester, and Ricci Johnson, 21, from Yonkers. Garces and Johnson were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Eichie was charged with highway violations, operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt and for having two open and empty glass bottles of beer inside the car.
All three men were seen by a judge and released on their own recognizance and taken by EMS to a hospital for evaluation. No return date was given for court. The car was towed by R&D Towing to police impound.
Another arrest
On Oct. 10, police arrested a 54-year-old Yonkers man at Heathcote and Duck Pond roads for driving while intoxicated. Two empty glass bottles of beer were found inside his car. Police responded to the scene after receiving a report that a car had left the roadway, hit a yellow road sign, and then hit a telephone pole and a stone wall. The man wasn’t injured. His car was towed to the impound lot by R&D Towing and he was given a ticket to appear in court Oct. 26.
Who stole the money?
Police are investigating a theft reported Oct. 3, believed to have occurred some time between November 2018 and September of this year. A Ridgecrest West resident said two checks, each for $4,000, were stolen and then forged and money was taken from her bank account. The woman told police she’s been in touch with her bank.
Unlocked cars
On Oct. 3 a Bradley Road resident reported two cars parked in his driveway had been entered illegally. The caller said he just wanted the incident noted. A report was made for documentation.
He’s legal
A Meadow Lane resident called police Oct. 3 to report a man had been ringing her doorbell for two days. She said he was wearing a royal blue rain jacket and had curly hair. Police met up with the man who showed a valid solicitation permit and no further action was taken.
Lost passport
On Oct. 3 an Axtell Drive man reported he lost his passport but didn’t know where. Police issued paperwork so he could obtain a new one.
Sideswiped at school crossing
Police went to the intersection of Post and Burgess roads Oct. 3 on a report of a sideswipe accident between two cars at a crosswalk near Scarsdale High School. No injuries were reported and police assisted both parties with an exchange of information.
Lots of water
Flooding was reported Oct. 4 at the bottom of Sprague Road near Wilmot Road. Police taped the area off due to the traffic hazard and advised the New Rochelle Police Department as it was in its jurisdiction.
Tracked by a device
A Carman Road resident Oct. 4 told police she keeps receiving reports from Apple Air Tag about the location of her car and feels all her movements are being tracked. She said she doesn’t own an Air Tag device and the situation is disconcerting for her. She told police she was going to the Apple store to speak to them about it. A report was made for documentation.
Grandkids home alone
On Oct. 5 a Brite Avenue grandparent told police his grandchildren were home alone when a house painter unexpectedly arrived and said he was there to work on a job. The grandfather met police at the door and told them the children’s parents were on a plane and could not be reached to determine if the painter was supposed to be there. He said he told the alleged painter to go away and come back another time. Police took the caller’s report and no further action was requested.
Legally parked
A Brewster Road resident Oct. 6 reported a car with Connecticut plates was parked in front of her house for a week. Police arrived and said the car was legally parked and there was nothing suspicious.
It’s a civil issue
On Oct. 6 a Fox Meadow Road caller told police three people were outside his house, kicking doors, making noise and refusing to leave. Police arrived and spoke to the alleged trespassers who said they had recently purchased the property and had an appointment scheduled with the tenant regarding some electrical and gas issues that potentially needed to be addressed. The people said the tenant wouldn’t let them enter the residence. The tenant said he was unwell and wanted to cancel the appointment. Police advised the new property owners this was a civil issue and they should contact an attorney.
Suspicious male, unlocked doors
On Oct. 6, a Brittany Close resident reported that a man who seemed suspicious had driven a Nissan Altima into the neighborhood and was then seen walking around. Police found an unlocked side door at one house. They contacted a woman on the second floor of the house, and told her to stay in her room with the door locked. More homes in the neighborhood were checked and another unlocked door was found. That home was searched but nothing seemed out of order. All doors were locked and police said they would continue to monitor the area.
Can’t find my car
A caller Oct. 7 reported she couldn’t find her car, which she thought she parked near Kingston and Brewster roads. Police helped her find her car.
More mailbox woes
A woman went to police headquarters Oct. 7 to say she’d put a check in the mail at a U.S. postal box at Greenacres and Huntington avenues and afterward something fraudulent happened. Details were not provided. She said she’s been in contact with her bank and requested a police report be made for documentation.
Just a scratch
Police said no crime happened after a Nelson Road resident went to police headquarters Oct. 7, to say the day before a poodle or a labradoodle had scratched her when she tried to greet it. She said the dog became overly excited and bit or scratched her lip with its teeth. She said the dog is up to date on its vaccinations and was not aggressive. The woman said she got the wound treated; her attorney advised her to make a police report about the incident. Police spoke to the owner of the dog who confirmed what the woman said. An animal scratch form was completed and faxed to the health department.
Transformer on the ground
A black box was reported on the ground on Wildwood Road Oct. 7. The person who reported it thought it might be a transformer. On arrival, police saw downed fire optic wires, which police removed from the roadway and taped to the nearest pole. The condition was reported to Verizon and no further action was taken.
Barking dog
A dog was reported barking for more than an hour Oct. 7 on Fayette Road but the person who called police wasn’t sure where the barking was coming from. Police arrived and found a dog chained in a backyard, barking. Police were unable to contact the dog’s owner. A summons was filled out and left in the records box. The dog remained chained outside, barking loudly and continuously, disturbing people in the area.
Teens making noise
On Oct. 7 a Birchall Road resident reported teens were making noise and running through her property. Police arrived and advised the police dispatcher that the teens were leaving by rides from parents or by Ubers.
A Brewster Road caller Oct. 9 told police there were teens outside making a lot of noise close to midnight. Police went to a house nearby and spoke with the young hostess who said her friends were just leaving and everyone was outside waiting for a ride.
Shared driveway
A Brewster Road resident went to police headquarters Oct. 8 to report an ongoing issue with her neighbor with whom she shares a driveway. The neighbors repaved their side and placed caution cones nearby. She said the driveway was paved nearly two weeks earlier so she thought it was about time to take down the cones. Police called the neighbor who said he would take the cones down when the contractor said to do so. He thought it would be by the end of the weekend. Police relayed that information to the complaining party who accepted the compromise.
Car in driveway
On Oct. 8, a Hanover Road resident called police to report an unfamiliar car pulled into his driveway. While he was on the phone with police he realized it was someone dropping off his daughter.
Found property
A caller Oct. 8 said she found a wallet on the premises of Chateaux Circle. She said she would hold it and meet police at the residences’ guardhouse. The owner of the wallet was contacted and said he would come to the police station to recover his property.
A caller Oct. 8 said a bicycle was left blocking the entrance to the tennis courts on Mamaroneck Road. An attendant at the court told police the bicycle was there all day. He said if no one came to get it, he would put it in his office and leave a note.
Dog troubles
Police responded to Montrose Road on Oct. 7 for a report of a loose black dog. The dog had a collar and police were able to contact the owner to retrieve the dog. Police gave the owner a summons for having a dog at large.
Police responded Oct. 8 to a park on Mamaroneck Road where a man reportedly had an off-leash Doberman pinscher. As police were arriving, they saw a car leaving the area with what looked like the described dog inside the car. No further action was taken as the dog and driver were leaving.
A Post Road caller Oct. 9 reported she found a dog at the Scarsdale High School athletic track near Post Road. She said she would be waiting by her car for police to arrive. Police found the dog’s owner and the two were reunited.
On Oct. 9 a caller reported a golden retriever was running loose at Crane and Carstensen roads. The dog was last seen on the north side of the street. Police looked for the dog but could not find it.
Tire marks
Tire marks were reported Oct. 9 on the field behind the Heathcote School rear lot. Pictures were taken.
Collisions
One person was injured Oct. 8 in a two-car collision on Cornell Road and Weaver Street, in which a parked car was struck by another car. No one was taken to hospital.
Fire
Firefighters went to Whig Road Oct. 3 for a reported malfunction of a fire detector in a house under construction. The homeowner arrived and the house was checked throughout. The homeowner was unable to reset the alarm and police told her to contact the alarm company.
Construction dust set off an alarm at a home on Crossway Oct. 4; no fire was found.
Firefighters were dispatched to a group home Oct. 4 on Post Road for a report of smoke in the basement. On their arrival, they saw steam and water from the boiler creating mist and condensation. The heating unit was metered and the boiler shut down. Management was advised to have the system serviced.
A burning tree and wires down were reported Oct. 4 outside a residence on Brewster Road. Firefighters on arrival saw burning wires in the crotch of the tree. The utility company was notified and the area cordoned off until they arrived and did their work and power was shut down to the line.
A leaking bathroom sink brought firefighters Oct. 5 to a house on Lockwood Road. The leak dripped through to the basement and into a primary alarm panel. Firefighters shut off water to the sink and the leak stopped. Power was also shut down to all circuits affected by the water. There wasn’t enough standing water for firefighters to remove by pump and the resident was advised to call a plumber, an electrician and the alarm service in use.
A house on fire was reported Oct. 5 on Black Birch Lane. First responders on arrival reported seeing smoke coming from the roof. The two residents and their housekeeper were reported out of the house. Smoke was seen coming from the roof as well as soffits and gables. The front door was open and the fire was confirmed to be coming from the attic. Inside a high heat and smoke condition with fire was visible at the ridgeline. The fire was located at the center of the attic and firefighters created a vent on the roof. The fire was extinguished with flowing water. Once the fire was knocked down and under control, mutual aid units were released. No injuries were reported. Fire investigators remained on scene.
Cooking set off an alarm Oct. 5 at a house on Dolma Road.
Construction activated an alarm Oct. 5 on Colvin Road. No fire was found.
Construction also activated an alarm Oct. 5 at a residence on Myrtledale Road. Workers confirmed they accidentally set it off.
Firefighters went to a house on School Lane Oct. 5 after steam from a shower activated a smoke alarm. As firefighters were leaving the house, an older resident from across the street, who came over to watch the commotion, fell in his driveway and injured his face. Firefighters helped the man back onto his feet and then inside his house. He declined medical assistance.
Floor sanders working at a house on Heathcote Road activated a smoke detector on Oct. 6. The contractor was unable to reach the homeowner to reset the alarm.
Food burning in a microwave Oct. 6 set off an alarm that brought firefighters to a house on Mamaroneck Road. The house was checked for more heat/fire via a thermal imaging camera; all appeared in order. The homeowner removed the microwave from the house prior to firefighters’ arrival. They helped him reset the alarm.
Firefighters went to another house on Heathcote Road Oct. 6 for a problem the homeowner reported with a bathroom outlet that kept making a clicking noise and would not reset. Firefighters removed the faulty outlet, capped hot and neutral wires with wire nuts and secured it with electrical tape. No hazards were noted and the homeowner was advised to call an electrician.
Excessive steam from a clothes iron set off an alarm that brought firefighters to a house on Stratton Road Oct. 7. The homeowner reset the alarm prior to firefighters’ arrival and no hazards were found inside.
Firefighters and Scarsdale ambulance personnel responded to a reported two-car collision with injuries Oct. 8 on Cornell Street. On arrival, all occupants were out of their cars. As the injuries were minor, nobody needed to go to the hospital.
Firefighters responded Oct. 9 to wires reported in the road and burning at the intersection of Heathcote and Duck Pond roads. Police said two cars were involved. Ambulance personnel evaluated the occupants of the cars on scene. The guide wires on the pole were cut and the pole was removed from the roadway. One car was towed.
Cooking smoke was responsible for an activated alarm Oct. 9 at a house on Catherine Road. The resident met firefighters at the door and said they did not want anyone coming inside the house and said no ventilation was necessary.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, was compiled from official information.
