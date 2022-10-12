Scarsdale Police blotter logo

Three people were arrested Oct. 3 when police responded to Secor Road and Hazelton Drive in the early morning hours on a report of a car stopped in the roadway. The driver of the car was described as being asleep behind the wheel and slumped over. On arrival, police saw three people inside a Dodge Charger. They were all breathing but otherwise unconscious. The car was locked and police suspected there might be a possible hazmat situation. After multiple attempts by police to rouse the people in the car, the three did wake up and police asked them to get out of the car.

The driver, Peter R. Eichie, 22, from New Rochelle, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Police said he appeared disoriented. Eichie was placed under arrest and police searched the car and its occupants. Cocaine, Percocet and Xanax tablets were found, seized and entered into evidence. Also arrested were Erin Garces, 19, from Port Chester, and Ricci Johnson, 21, from Yonkers. Garces and Johnson were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Eichie was charged with highway violations, operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt and for having two open and empty glass bottles of beer inside the car.

