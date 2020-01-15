Police responded Jan. 3 to a report of two cars unlawfully entered overnight. The caller told police two of her cars parked in the driveway of her residence on Cohawney Road had been entered overnight; about $30 in quarters was stolen, $20 from one car and $10 from the other. Both cars, she said, were unlocked. An incident report was completed. The caller told police she has video to assist in investigation.
More vehicle larcenies reported
Police spoke with a man Jan. 6 who said his wallet was lifted from his car that he’d left parked and locked overnight at his daughter’s Kingston Road residence. He said he went outside around 7:30 a.m. to clear snow from his windshield; he left the car unlocked when he went back inside the house. Two hours later preparing to run errands, he noticed his glove box was open, his wallet gone and the contents of the glove box and console tossed. Police advised him to contact his credit card companies and notify police of additional information.
Another caller notified police the same morning to say her car parked overnight on Brewster Road was entered overnight and change was stolen. She declined to make a formal report.
Additional incidents of cars ransacked were reported by the owner of an unlocked car on Shawnee Road, from which change was stolen, and a locked car on Brown Road from which a cell phone was taken. A Tompkins Road resident came to police headquarters to report an unknown party had entered her car sometime the night before while it was parked in her driveway. She reported a pink iPhone 6 was missing, as well as a change purse filled with quarters. All incidents are under investigation.
Who’s on today?
Police responded to a call from a library employee regarding a patron of the library making staff members uncomfortable by repeatedly asking questions regarding their work schedules. On Jan. 6 police spoke to the person in question who seemed unaware of having bothered anyone and agreed to stop the behavior. The assistant director of the library was advised to contact police of future incidents.
Resident arrested, charged with grand larceny
Yukari Natalie Shigeta, 44, of Scarsdale, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing cash and merchandise from a Scarsdale clothing store. According to police, about $1,700 in cash was stolen and approximately $19,600 in merchandise. The theft was reported by the business owner. Police conducted an investigation that led to Shigeta. After being contacted by police, Shigeta came to police headquarters to be interviewed and was charged with grand larceny in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. After being arraigned by Judge Joaquin Alemany, Shigeta was released on her own recognizance.
Dogs on the run?
On Jan. 6 at 4:31 p.m., a Leatherstocking Lane resident reported a “dirty brown dog” running in the street. Officers canvassed the area but found no such animal.
Police received a report Jan. 7 of a loose golden retriever in the area of Park and Eton roads. Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate any wayward dog.
He won’t leave
Police responded to a Palmer Avenue residence Jan. 8 on a report of a white male with gray hair believed to be in his 50s who had a verbal dispute with someone and then refused to leave the location. Police located the subject in the Wilgrin Lot, advised him of the complaint and warned him to stay away from the establishment.
Puppy left out in cold
A caller advised police Jan. 8 of a puppy left outside in the cold all day in the front yard of a School Lane residence. Police contacted the dog’s owner who said the dog had only been left out briefly. No further action was taken.
911 hang up
Police followed up Jan. 8 on a 911 hang up call from a residence near Madison and Barry roads. After repeated attempts to call the number, police connected with the caller who said she had been distraught about her 8-year-old daughter, whom she said had been out of control and would not calm down. The caller told police the child had calmed. The caller gave no further information and refused further assistance.
Menorah down
While patrolling Scarsdale Village Jan. 9, police observed a menorah down on the grass by Chase Road and Boniface Circle. It appeared to have been knocked down by high wind. No damage was observed except for a cracked light bulb. Police said no criminal activity was indicated. Both the highway department and the head of security for Westchester Reform Temple were notified.
Lawn debris dumped
Police responded to Wildwood and Secor roads Jan. 10 on a report that a lawn care worker at a Wildwood Road residence had dumped leaves and yard debris in an adjacent area. The caller said he had video to back up his complaint. Police located the worker who said he didn’t have enough bags to secure the yard debris. He was issued a summons and advised to refrain from future dumping of debris.
Strap her in
Police received a call Jan. 12 from a person who observed a car with several adult occupants driving around with a 15- to 18-month-old female child on its mother’s lap in the backseat. The caller said the car was a BMW and gave police its license plate number. About two hours later police located the car after observing it make an illegal U-turn on Garth Road. An unrestrained child under the age of 4 was seen on its mother’s lap and pressed up against the driver’s side rear window. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Edgemont and Ardsley roads. Police issued multiple summons and strongly admonished the child’s mother and father who was driving the car.
Hazardous condition
Firefighters and police were notified of a hazardous condition Jan. 7 on Richbell Road after a contractor working in the area reported an odor of gas. A slight odor was detected near a curb where a cap had been removed. Con Edison was on scene investigating. It was determined no gas was in the sewer line and there was no damage to the gas line.
Car vs. pole
Police were alerted Jan. 9 to a car accident in which a driver crashed into a pole in the area of Weaver Street and the Quaker Ridge School. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the occupant of the car being attended to by a member of the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. The fire department stabilized the scene and stood by for tow.
Smoky pizzeria
Firefighters and police responded to a fire alarm Jan. 13 at a pizzeria on Garth Road where a haze of smoke could be observed through the store’s front window. Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to use a Knox box key to gain entry, but had to force open a rear door instead. Once inside, they determined the smoke was coming from a burnt steam supply line to the dishwasher. They opened the restaurant’s front sliding door and vented the structure. When the structure was cleared, the alarm was reset and the doors locked. No damage was reported to the rear door. Police on scene made sure the structure was secure.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 3 to Jan. 13, was compiled from official information.
