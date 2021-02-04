Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.