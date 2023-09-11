p4-Schl-supplies-Ben-Gera-at-Shaarei-Tivkah.jpg

Matt Ben-Gera at Congregation Shaarei Tikvah is collecting school supplies for Ukrainian children.

 Contributed Photo

Matt Ben-Gera, a sophomore at Scarsdale High School, is collecting school supplies for the children of Ukraine who have been affected by the war. He calls his school supply donation drive “We Care As One” as a way to show unity and support for the children and the challenges they are going through as the new academic year begins. The name of the drive was inspired by Formula One racing’s motto: “We Race As One.” Ben-Gera is a big fan of F1 and ran a drive last spring collecting toy cars and other entertaining items for Ukrainian children who are displaced due to the fighting.

Ben-Gera contacted Razom for Ukraine, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian relief and has a delivery system to send aid directly to the people of Ukraine affected by the war. He said, “My goal is to help bring some sense of normalcy to these children so that they have what they need to get the most out of the school year. I also want them to know that people here are thinking of them.”

