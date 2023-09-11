Matt Ben-Gera, a sophomore at Scarsdale High School, is collecting school supplies for the children of Ukraine who have been affected by the war. He calls his school supply donation drive “We Care As One” as a way to show unity and support for the children and the challenges they are going through as the new academic year begins. The name of the drive was inspired by Formula One racing’s motto: “We Race As One.” Ben-Gera is a big fan of F1 and ran a drive last spring collecting toy cars and other entertaining items for Ukrainian children who are displaced due to the fighting.
Ben-Gera contacted Razom for Ukraine, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian relief and has a delivery system to send aid directly to the people of Ukraine affected by the war. He said, “My goal is to help bring some sense of normalcy to these children so that they have what they need to get the most out of the school year. I also want them to know that people here are thinking of them.”
There are currently five donation bins set up in and around the Scarsdale area including at his home and his neighbor’s home in Greenacres on Brite Avenue, at the William Raveis Real Estate office, at Congregation Shaarei Tivkah and at Hitchchock Presbyterian Church. The bins will be there until the end of September. Ben-Gera is looking for other local businesses in and around Scarsdale to house a donation bin for a few weeks and encourage the community to support his efforts.
He has also set up a GoFundMe campaign (https://gofund.me/5abc2e53) where all monetary donations go directly to the nonprofit Razom for Ukraine to help support their humanitarian efforts in the country.
This project is very personal to Ben-Gera and his family as his grandparents, who were born in Ukraine, left the country and walked to Israel.
After his school supply drive, Ben-Gera plans to start a toy drive for the holiday season to collect and then send the donations to Ukraine to help bring a feeling of hope and happiness to the children whose lives have been so disrupted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.