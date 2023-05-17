On May 3, Scarsdale High School and the Maroon & White recognized the seniors who committed to playing sports in college. During the ceremony, 11 students represented eight schools and seven sports.
Athletic director Ray Pappalardi began the ceremony by acknowledging the students who signed National Letters of Intent during the November ceremony before 11 more athletes, one by one, signed a ceremonial letter and took photos with their families to celebrate their athletic accomplishments thus far.
Of the 16 overall athletes, Maddie Greco was the only one to commit to playing two sports, field hockey and lacrosse, at Union College. Over the past four years, Greco became a strong offensive threat for field hockey and a strong defensive player for lacrosse, while also playing on both the boys and girls varsity ice hockey teams.
Greco credits much of her success to her parents for their help with “everything, like making highlight reels, writing emails to coaches, helping me when I got injured, and being supportive parents that push and encourage me.”
Greco also has a great appreciation for her coaches, especially field hockey coach Lauren Barton, who led the Raiders to the New York State semifinals last fall, with Greco scoring all three goals in a 3-2 Section 1 finals overtime win against rival Mamaroneck.
“Coach Barton has been an amazing person to me, both on and off the field,” Greco said. “On the field, she communicates well with her players and teaches us new things. Off the field, she is a great person to talk to if I’m having a tough day.”
Greco’s interest in continuing her athletic passions began during her freshman year when her club lacrosse coach helped her create a list of schools based on criteria such as school size and the level of competition — Division I, II or III — she was looking for. Greco had a list of around 20 schools and began contacting coaches and attending showcases.
In the fall of her junior year, Greco committed to DIII Union “on the spot” for field hockey and lacrosse after participating in showcases for each sport. She was determined to play both sports, a rarity, last achieved by 2017 SHS graduate Erin Nicholas at Middlebury.
Additionally, Greco’s mother and aunt both attended to Union, so she was already familiar with the campus prior to beginning her college search. Furthermore, the coaches and players for both the lacrosse and field hockey teams were welcoming and kind to Greco. “I really felt like I could be friends with the players on the teams, even prior to committing,” she said.
To high school athletes considering or desiring to continue competing in college, Greco’s suggestion is simple: “Keep pursuing the sport if that’s what you think you want to do. It will take a lot of time and may require some family sacrifice, but if it is really something you want to pursue, pursue it.”
Three other field hockey players will be playing next year, Riley Iasiello at DI Queens University of Charlotte, Mary Jane Callahan at DIII Muhlenberg and Mackenzie Mauro at DIII Wesleyan. Over the past four years, field hockey has been Mauro’s favorite time of year, both for playing the sport and the connections she formed with her teammates.
“[Field hockey] is very much a team game and we hung out all the time in the fall and became a very close team,” she said. “The close-knit team environment that I’ve experienced over the past four years is definitely something I am going to see in college.”
Mauro’s experience in Scarsdale’s field hockey program has taught her valuable lessons, especially Coach Barton’s “Win as a team, lose as a team” motto.
“We go into everything with a team mindset,” Mauro said. “It’s never one person’s fault; everyone is accountable and responsible.”
Despite Mauro’s enjoyment of playing field hockey both for Scarsdale and her club team, she found the college recruitment process to be “stressful, unnecessarily stressful.”
“The stress makes it really hard not to compare yourself to other people, both academically and field hockey-wise,” she said.
Though the process was difficult, Mauro is excited to be a part of an up-and-coming Wesleyan field hockey program. “Wesleyan [recently] got a new head coach and [this year’s incoming class] is part of her first recruiting class,” she said. “Wesleyan has been on the upswing recently, so they are on the rise rather than already being on top.”
Mauro’s choice to go to Wesleyan was largely influenced by the idea that she can help establish Wesleyan’s reputation for the sport. Furthermore, Mauro said she got “good vibes” from coach Christine Kemp during a visit.
Mauro urges others to “choose the school for the school, not the school for the sport,” because athletics doesn’t always pan out and the school has to be a good fit socially, academically and financially.
Barton is thrilled to have four of her championships players moving on to the next level. “All four girls had the opportunity to play with upperclassmen when they were underclassmen, some of whom went on to play field hockey at competitive DI and DIII programs,” Barton said. “Being able to learn from those upperclassmen and see their dedication had an impact on these girls and allowed them to be successful.”
Just like the upperclassmen that inspired them, these four girls had the ability to make an impact on the younger players on their team, which Barton believes “is more powerful than anything [she] can do as a coach.”
“All of the underclassmen aspire and look up to these girls after playing with them and watching them,” Barton said. “They want to be as good as these girls.”
The seniors’ success is the result of extremely hard year-round work. “All of these girls trained in the offseason and during the summer to make sure they were as prepared as possible,” Barton said, calling the foursome “the hardest working players on the team” who have a “true passion and love for the game.”
Another athlete who will be continuing his athletic pursuits at the collegiate level is Noah Chappell, who will be playing lacrosse at DIII Amherst College. Chappell, who also played football and basketball, credits much of his success on the lacrosse field to coaches James Synowiez and John Felix and the emphasis they place on hard work.
“There is so much talent on our team, so every day you come in and give your all,” Chappell said. “We say, ‘Every day is the most important day’ because that’s all you can control right now.”
Over the past four years, Chappell has developed as a player on and off the field. Off the field, he has taken the time to study his opponents and understand what he will need to do come game time to succeed defensively and protect goalie Andrew Lehrman.
“I really pride myself on preparing beforehand and understanding the player I am going to be guarding in the game,” Chappell said.
He’s also focused on conditioning, footwork and strength training for all of his sports. “Playing multiple sports and improving as an overall athlete has definitely made me a better lacrosse player,” Chappell said.
Chappell was part of the Section 1 Class A championship lacrosse teams the last two years and hopes to add a third this year. Over the winter the basketball team reached the Section 1 Class AA finals.
Chappell’s recruitment process began with him and his dad traveling to showcases throughout New England and Long Island. In addition to getting looks from coaches, it was also a chance to improve his skills against other top players.
The team’s success over the last two years also helped lift his profile.
“Coaches wanted to see a successful team,” Chappell said. “Scarsdale’s success definitely helped me get recruited.”
When it came time to choose a school, Chappell loved Amherst because it had the “perfect balance between high-level athletics and extremely high-level academics.” In addition to the supportive and welcoming coaches and the beautiful campus, Chappell “wanted to be able to pursue whatever academic interests” he had “without the confinement of general education requirements.”
Chappell’s advice to other athletes echoes the mentality coaches Synowiez and Felix have instilled in him: “Put your head down and keep working. Hard work is going to beat talent every single day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.