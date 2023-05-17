Scarsdale athletics signing ceremony photo

From left, Haochen Liu, Aidan Lee, Toby Khang, Mackenzie Mauro, Mary Jane Callahan, Madeleine Greco, Natalie Hu, Alexandra Simon, Andrew Lehrman and Noah Chappell

 Courtesy Scarsdale Athletics

On May 3, Scarsdale High School and the Maroon & White recognized the seniors who committed to playing sports in college. During the ceremony, 11 students represented eight schools and seven sports.

Athletic director Ray Pappalardi began the ceremony by acknowledging the students who signed National Letters of Intent during the November ceremony before 11 more athletes, one by one, signed a ceremonial letter and took photos with their families to celebrate their athletic accomplishments thus far.

Scarsdale athletics signing ceremony chart

