One person was reported injured Feb. 6 in a two-car collision on Mamaroneck Road near the Hutchinson River Parkway when an Audi SUV crossed the double yellow line into the opposite lane. The operator of a Toyota whose car was struck said the Audi just kept going and never stopped. The Toyota driver refused medical attention and was unable to provide a more detailed description of the Audi.
A landscaping truck was parked on Saxon Woods Road near Crawford Lane Feb. 9. Landscapers had opened the back section of the truck and the cargo bed was extended. A Scarsdale school bus traveling in the opposite direction carrying 13 students sideswiped the cargo bed. A supervisor for the school bus arrived on scene. The students remained on the bus. No one was injured.
One person was reported injured Feb. 9 in a collision between a driver and a bicyclist on Brewster Road near Olmsted Road. The driver was making a right hand turn from Brewster Road; the cyclist, who said she was riding her bike to school, was traveling straight along the same road, but failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by the car. The driver exited the car and spoke briefly with the cyclist before driving away without providing the cyclist with any identifying information. Police took reports from a witness and the cyclist’s mother. The bicyclist’s father called police later that day to follow up and add to the report.
A car traveling on Weaver Street Feb. 10 was making a left hand turn on Hutchinson Avenue when it struck a pedestrian crossing the street. An ambulance arrived and evaluated the pedestrian, who was struck on the leg. They declined further attention or hospital transport.
Stolen license plates
On Feb. 7, a Weaver Street man reported Oklahoma license plates were stolen from one of his cars parked in a lot on Weaver Street sometime between Jan. 24 and Feb. 7. A report was made to EJustice regarding the stolen plates.
Disabled motorists
Police assisted a disabled motorist stranded in the middle of the road on Griffen and Grand Park avenues by directing traffic until a tow truck arrived and jumpstarted the car Feb. 7.
A second motorist that day was assisted on Weaver Street; the driver requested a tow.
Erratic driver
A caller reported an erratic driver traveling on Heathcote Road near Innes Feb. 7. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver blamed her bad driving on her emotional state as she had just received a report her son was sick. The officer twice offered to send an ambulance to her house and was twice declined. Police spoke to her long enough to determine she was OK. She was advised to drive home more carefully and prioritize safety.
Failure to yield
While on patrol in the vicinity of Post and Edgewood roads Feb. 8, an officer saw a driver failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The officer had to wait for traffic to subside before making a U-turn and lost sight of the car before he could speak to the driver.
Your car was towed
A caller reported her car missing Feb. 6 after she parked it in the Christie Place lot while she was at work. When she returned to her car, it was gone and another car was parked in her space. Police advised that her car was towed because she’s a scofflaw; she said she would be in touch with the village officials to rectify the situation.
Sketchy registration
A car parked on Cushman Road Feb. 9 was eventually impounded at the Scarsdale police station after it was discovered temporary New Jersey plates on it were supposed to be on a 2022 Ford work truck. This car was a 2014 Ford SUV. The car in question was last registered to New Jersey transit police and was reported having been sold Jan. 24, 2023. The car was towed by R&D Towing to the police lot for improper registration and the temporary plate taken into evidence.
Stolen car
A Heathcote Road man reported his 2021 Land Rover Autobiography valued at $150,000 was stolen from his driveway Feb. 11. He said it was unlocked and the keys were inside.
No hazard found
A Hampton Road caller alerted police Feb. 6 that people were continuing to park in private driveways when picking up children, causing hazardous conditions. On arrival, police didn’t see any hazards or the described condition. The caller didn’t answer the door when police attempted to make contact.
More glue traps at mailbox drops
A glue trap with mail attached was observed by police Feb. 10 at a U.S. post office box on Brewster Road and Huntington Avenue. The post office was notified and the box taped off to prevent further attempts at mail theft.
Another glue trap was found at a post office drop box Feb. 10 at Nelson Road and Boulevard. The postal service police were notified and this box was also taped off.
Credit card fraud
A Catherine Road resident reported fraudulent credit cards were opened in her name Feb. 6. She contacted her financial service and charges made on the cards were canceled or refunded; she’s not out any money. A report was made for documentation.
Argued over money
Police went to a residence on Edgewood Road Feb. 6 for a couple who self-reported fighting over family finances. The wife said her husband yelled at her and belittled her. Both parties were calm on police arrival and agreed to leave each other alone for the rest of the evening.
Flickering lights
Flickering lights were reported Feb. 6 at a business on Garth Road. On arrival, police thought the bulb might need changing. The door was secure and there were no signs of criminality.
Soliciting for mental health
A Farley Road caller reported two men soliciting for mental health wearing business suits and carrying briefcases Feb. 8. One man was described as being in his 50s, the other in his 20s. Police looked for the men, but couldn’t find them.
Stolen check counterfeited and cashed
A Franklin Road woman reported a counterfeit check that was forged resulting in a loss from her bank account of $9,280.17 on Feb. 8. A report was made to give to her bank so her funds might be restored.
Take your business elsewhere
A business owner on Palmer Avenue reported a problem with a customer who had already left the premises on Feb. 8. The business owner told police they didn’t want this person inside their business anymore and provided the person’s name. Police reached out to the individual and advised them of the proprietor’s sentiments and said if they returned, they would be arrested.
Teens working on a school project
A Secor Road caller reported a number of cars parked at a location for an extended period of time which they found suspicious on Feb. 8. Police spoke with teens, who said they were working on a school project. There were no signs of criminality or suspicious behavior.
Skunk already dead
A sanitation worker reported an injured skunk on Ramsey Road Feb. 9. Police arrived and saw the skunk was dead. A public works employee said they would pick it up.
Officer, help!
A Chateaux Circle resident reported she sent her assistant out with her credit card and a shopping list Feb. 9, but the assistant returned without the list or the card. Police went to the residence and spoke with the caller and her home health aide. The aide said she went to DeCicco’s with her employer’s shopping list, but somewhere along the way the card was lost. Police assisted the caller with contacting her bank and got her card canceled and a replacement card requested. The caller thanked police for their assistance and no further action was taken.
Weird love letter
On Feb. 9, a Harvest Drive man wished to speak to police about a suspicious letter mailed from the Czech Republic that arrived at their residence Jan. 5. They said it was a holiday/love card and suspected it was sent to them by mistake and that it was meant for their neighbor. They asked police to check on the neighbor as they felt some concern; police spoke with the neighbor and her home health aide. Neither one of them knows anyone in the Czech Republic. The caller said they would follow up with the post office about the letter.
Possible identity theft
A Corell Road resident reported identity theft Feb. 9 after they were contacted by a woman in Omaha, Nebraska, who said she got a credit card sent to her bearing this person’s name. The Nebraska woman said they’d cut the card up, but thought the Corell Road resident should know about it. The reporting party has been in touch with all their financial institutions and credit agencies and said they are not out any money. A report was made for documentation.
Circling raccoons spotted
A Boulevard caller reported a raccoon “going around in circles” in the park Feb. 10. Police arrived and saw the animal roaming through garbage scattered and blown onto the field. The animal appeared healthy and ran into the woods when the officer approached.
A Brambach Road caller Feb. 10 reported seeing a raccoon spinning in circles at that location. Police looked for the animal but didn’t find it.
A raccoon was reported walking in circles Feb. 10 in the vicinity of Boulevard. Police couldn’t find it.
Another caller reported Feb. 10 a sick raccoon walking in circles on Boulevard. This time police saw the animal, which appeared mortally wounded. It was dispatched and removed.
Sunbathing dog
A dog was reported on the school grounds at Greenacres Elementary School on Huntington Avenue and Montrose Road Feb. 10. On arrival, police saw a golden retriever sunbathing on the grass. The owner was informed of the regulation of no dogs on school property and they left without incident.
Toddler locks grandparent out
Police went to a home on Drake Road Feb. 11 after a toddler locked their grandparent out of the house. Firefighters were summoned and gained access. The child was fine and not in distress. The parent was notified.
Keep the burglar alarm on
Police went to Dolma Road Feb. 11 after a burglar alarm activated inside a house. The exterior was checked and a rear second story balcony screen door was seen open with a broken glass door behind it. The keyholder arrived and opened the garage door. Police entered the home and other points of entry were found secure. Nothing seemed amiss inside. Police said the door was intentionally damaged by an unknown party who likely ran off when the burglar alarm sounded. The broken glass panel door was valued at $1,000.
A Cooper Road resident reported Feb. 11 a burglary that had happened some time in the past. Police arrived and asked the residents to leave the scene while they searched the house. The homeowners were interviewed. A bedroom casement window valued at $900 was observed broken. At the time of the report nothing was reported stolen.
Very weird
Police went to Morris Lane Feb. 11, responding to a report of a man seen entering the property on numerous occasions. The complainant said this person looks in the front windows of her home and pulls on the door handle, attempting to gain access. The subject is a 64-year-old man who is believed to live on Morris Lane.
No sleeping here
Police went to a business on East Parkway Feb. 11 for a report of someone sleeping inside. Police woke the person up and advised them there is a firm no sleeping policy at the business. They refused medical attention and left the area.
Fire report
Firefighters went to a house on Walworth Avenue Feb. 6 for an activated smoke alarm. On their arrival, they found the resident doing painting work in the basement. He was advised how to cover the alarm heads while working.
A 20-year-old smoke detector malfunctioned Feb. 7 at a residence on Brite Avenue. As it was unable to be reset, the resident was advised to replace it with a new one.
Firefighters went to a house on Colvin Road Feb. 10 in response to a 911 call for help at the location. On police arrival, fire personnel said unattended candles lit furniture on fire. The fire was partially extinguished before help arrived. Burnt materials were removed from the house and firefighters checked for hazards.
A Dolma Road resident reported she was locked out of her house Feb. 12. Firefighters arrived and gained access through a sliding glass door, which wasn’t damaged in the process.
A cat reported stuck in a tree on Brookby Road was assisted by firefighters and a police officer who climbed the tree and helped get the cat down Feb. 12. Frankie was left safe in the arms of its owner.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, was made from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.