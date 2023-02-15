Scarsdale Police blotter logo

One person was reported injured Feb. 6 in a two-car collision on Mamaroneck Road near the Hutchinson River Parkway when an Audi SUV crossed the double yellow line into the opposite lane. The operator of a Toyota whose car was struck said the Audi just kept going and never stopped. The Toyota driver refused medical attention and was unable to provide a more detailed description of the Audi.

A landscaping truck was parked on Saxon Woods Road near Crawford Lane Feb. 9. Landscapers had opened the back section of the truck and the cargo bed was extended. A Scarsdale school bus traveling in the opposite direction carrying 13 students sideswiped the cargo bed. A supervisor for the school bus arrived on scene. The students remained on the bus. No one was injured.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.