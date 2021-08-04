A one-car accident July 29 on Mamaroneck Road and Crossway involved an elderly Stamford, Connecticut, man who said he was traveling east on Mamaroneck Road; as he approached the intersection he might have briefly lost consciousness before his car hit a stop sign and a tree. Police issued paperwork to the man, who said he wasn’t injured.
A minor crash between two cars was reported July 26 at E. Parkway and Spencer Place. Police assisted in an exchange of information. No one was injured.
A two-car crash happened July 27 at Depot Place and Popham Road. Nobody was injured and both drivers exchanged information.
One car rear-ended another July 28 on Weaver Street in front of Quaker Ridge School. No injuries were reported and police facilitated an information exchange.
A Heathcote Road caller July 29 said she backed out of her driveway and struck her house cleaner’s car. No one was injured. Police helped with an information exchange.
A village employee reported July 29 his maintenance vehicle was struck while parked, unoccupied, at Christie Place. The other driver did not want to document what happened and wanted no assistance. A report was made.
A two-car crash occurred July 29 on Wilmot and Heathcote roads. And another on July 30 at Fenimore Road and the Bronx River Parkway. No injuries were reported in either incident.
He’s late
A Fox Meadow Road resident went to police headquarters July 26 to report her ex-husband was in violation of a custody agreement when he failed to drop off their child that morning. She contacted police because he was an hour and 40 minutes late. A report was made to document the incident and no further action was requested.
Housemates arguing
A resident at a group home on Post Road called police July 27 seeking help with a conflict with a housemate. According to police, numerous incidents have been reported and nothing criminal has happened. The two individuals just do not get along. The caller said she is working with a counselor to figure out a better solution.
Police responded when the same resident called July 28 and said her housemate was going to attack her. A staff member said the women argued over food but they didn’t get into a fight; she said she advised both women to stay away from each other.
Who stole the bin?
A Boulevard resident July 27 said he has video surveillance of someone stealing his garbage bin. He said a person in a green landscaping truck took his bin off the curb, but he couldn’t get a clear view of the person, or the name on the landscaping truck. With little to go on, police could not investigate further, but recorded the incident.
Irregular transaction
A Herkimer Road resident spoke with police July 27 about a car he bought from a private seller on Craigslist. He said he bought it on July 16 but was not able to register it with the DMV. He said the seller provided all the necessary documentation but the DMV advised him a new title was issued to the original owner on July 26 and that title is required to complete registration. When the Herkimer Road man attempted to contact the seller, he got no response. Police checked and assured him the car wasn’t stolen. He was advised to keep trying to contact the seller. The caller requested extra drive-bys of his residence because he was uneasy about the seller who never gave him the car’s extra key.
Let them play
Police responded to Greenacres School July 27 on a report of kids on the Huntington Avenue playground while school was not in session. Police saw a mother and her children using playground equipment, with no risk to school property, so police left them alone.
What the babysitter saw
A Broadmoor Road resident called police July 27 to report that her babysitter was at her house and someone was on the property. No visitors or deliveries were expected. Police drove around the area but saw nothing. The caller told police she found out it was a food delivery driver who arrived at the wrong address.
That’s my dog
Police responded to Penn Road July 28 on a report of a dog in the yard. The dog had a collar and a leash and, before long, the dog’s owner showed up. The owner said the dog slipped through a newly installed fence. As the person’s information matched information on the dog’s collar, the dog was turned over to the person who claimed to be the owner.
A black poodle reported loose on Montrose Avenue July 28 was reunited with its owner before police arrived.
Don’t talk to strangers
Police responded to Stratton Road July 29 and spoke with the resident who said he did not call police, although he actually did call police and said the words, “Help!” into the phone. He told police everything was fine and he didn’t need help, but then he called again to say the call for help was connected to a phone scam. He said he received a suspicious call claiming police were at his house, and he would be required to provide a large sum of money or be arrested. Police told him to stop giving information to suspicious callers on the phone and assured him they have no intention of arresting him.
Threats made
A 19-year-old Stratton Road man July 30 reported receiving threats over the internet telling him to share compromising images of himself to an unknown male party or face extortion. Police spoke to the young man about the threats and took a deposition.
Arrested for drugs
Police responded to Claremont Road July 31 on a report of two people sleeping in a parked car. Police saw a man and a woman sleeping in the front seats. The woman was in the driver’s seat. Drug paraphernalia was observed on her lap. The sleeping duo was awakened and asked to get out of the car. Police arrested both on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles. The woman, Renee J. Manfredi, 50, of White Plains, was taken to police headquarters for processing and released. Her car was towed to police impound. She was summoned to appear in court on Aug. 11. No information was available about the passenger.
Found
A Garth Road man turned in a charm bracelet July 31 to police. He said he found it in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Scarsdale Avenue. The bracelet was vouchered and placed in an evidence locker. The value of the bracelet was unknown.
Landscaper damage
A Sage Terrace resident called police July 29 to report that her landscaper had damaged a glass door. She said she spoke with the company who said the door would be fixed but she wanted a report made to document the incident.
Sick skunk
A Greendale Road resident called police July 31 to report a skunk that he thought was rabid. He said it was foaming at the mouth. On arrival police saw there was no safe place to dispatch the animal so police provided the caller with options for having it removed from his property.
Criminal mischief
A person who called police from the tennis courts at Scarsdale High School near Wayside Lane July 31 said paper signs that were posted on an equipment hut the day before were missing. She said a garbage can was knocked over but nothing else appeared tampered with. She said she wanted to report criminal mischief although the signs may or may not have been removed intentionally. Police said they would schedule extra patrols in the area.
Don’t argue with driver
A Gaylor Road man July 31 called police to report he got into an argument with a delivery driver who threatened to return to the house. Police said they would provide extra drive-bys of the house.
Cars rummaged through
A Brewster Road resident Aug. 1 said a bald man wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants attempted to enter her car parked in her driveway. She didn’t describe what he did, only that he left. No damage was reported to her car, which was locked.
Possible attempted illegal entry/burglary
A Ridgecrest West resident Aug. 1 reported someone tried to enter her house through a rear door in the middle of the night, but then ran off. She didn’t know what scared the burglar off.
Fire
Wires were reported arcing in front of a house on Farley Road July 26; on arrival, firefighters saw secondary wires burning while touching a fallen tree limb next to a utility pole. Con Edison Electric was notified, and residents of two houses on the street were apprised of conditions and hazards. An area between two poles was cordoned off with caution tape and firefighters stood by until Con Ed responded.
Firefighters responded to Berwick Road July 27 to help Con Edison with entry to a house. A gas leak was reported from an outdoor meter and the basement needed to be checked. Access was gained without damaging the house and the house was declared clear and resecured. Police were notified.
Fire personnel responded to Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at Mamaroneck Road July 28 on a report of a crash with injuries. First responders saw a sedan in the right lane with moderate front-end damage which had to be towed; emergency medical personnel were assisting the driver, who was taken to the hospital.
On July 29 firefighters responded to an unoccupied home on Paddington Road to assist Con Edison to get inside to check a gas leak. No dangerous gas readings were found and the house was resecured.
Firefighters responded to a car crash with injuries July 29 at the intersection of Mamaroneck Road and Crossway. They found a car that had hit a tree. The driver was out of the car and in the care of ambulance crew. Firefighters stayed on the scene until the car could be towed.
A hazardous condition was reported July 29 on Gaylor Road due to gas leaking from behind a stove. Firefighters located the leak and the unit was shut down to stop the leak. On further investigation a small leak was also found in the gas pipe; Con Edison Gas was contacted, and fire personnel shut down gas to the house. The homeowner was advised to have Con Edison investigate for leaks and to call a plumber.
A car crash with injures was reported July 31 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at mile marker 14.4. Three cars rear-ended each other; one had rear-end damage; one had front and rear-end damage and the last car had front-end damage. One driver was taken to the hospital for injuries. Two drivers were able to drive from the scene. One car had to be towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from July 26 to Aug. 1, was compiled from official information.
