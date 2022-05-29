To much widespread excitement, a vibrant, four-panel mural was unveiled on May 25 in the DeCicco’s parking lot on Christie Place. The student-designed and painted mural was created by Scarsdale High School’s chapter of the National Art Honor Society (NAHS) and was sponsored by DeCicco Family Markets after the success of the club’s last mural.
NAHS is a global organization with local chapters for high school students who demonstrate an interest and outstanding ability in art. Scarsdale High School’s chapter, which currently has 30 students, stated its goal has always been to “better the community through the spread of art” and expressed great enthusiasm for this opportunity to do public service, create a piece of art for the village again, and put their artistic talents to use.
The mural’s theme — “Color the ’Dale” — takes the form of a coloring book style, where vibrant colors of blue and orange spill into a black and white coloring page of scenes in the village. The project, a simple albeit colorful addition to downtown Scarsdale, took more than 13 months of hard work to complete.
“We began work on the mural in late fall of 2021,” said Suler Lu, an officer of Scarsdale High School’s NAHS chapter. “[It’s] crazy. People from all different grades worked on this project [for about] two hours each week.”
The special event to mark the installation began at 5 p.m. on May 25, as the NAHS club members unveiled the mural, officially opening it to the public. Village officials were enthusiastic about this opportunity to showcase Scarsdale’s young talent, creativity and effort. Mayor Jane Veron expressed her gratitude for all those involved in the project, noting her admiration and enthusiasm for the passion NAHS members have demonstrated. With this project and possible future public art projects, “We want to bring vitality and life to Scarsdale Village,” she said, crediting Amy Nadasdi, chair of Scarsdale’s Arts Advisory Council, for her leadership in spearheading various outdoor art installations. The council’s first mural project — “Wing the ’Dale” on DeCicco’s wall, facing Starbucks — was a collaboration between the council, Scarsdale Business Alliance and DeCicco’s and was mounted in 2019.
“Collaborative public art is the best kind of art in that it’s not just the work product that brings people together to enjoy and appreciate, but the process brings us together as well,” Nadasdi said. “And this process could not have happened without the help of so many.”
SHS art teacher Janna Johnsen praised the students’ creativity and vibrancy as they tackled the design process — reviewing photos, themes, color schemes, perspectives and, finally, painting the panels.
“I can’t say enough about this group … [it] was a collective vision we all got excited about; everyone gave different parts of what made this creative and vibrant mural … [they] rallied all the way to the very end.”
“They are original, creative artists, and you are seeing their vision of the community that they love and navigate,” Johnsen said.
Frank DeCicco Jr., who supported the mural projects with spirit and funding, said, “After we did the Wing the ’Dale project three years ago, not only did I think it made the village more appealing, I felt that having the students of the community involved gave it such a personal touch. Being able to display artwork that people can enjoy for many years to come along with the artists that painted the murals is something special. It is taking a vision of many students and capturing that moment in time. One day, while looking at this big white wall in our parking lot, I said to myself, ‘This could be a big white canvas for another project.’ That is when I reached out to see if the students of Scarsdale High School would be interested.”
After the speeches ended, the students, and many others, took selfies in front of the mural.
Additionally, five new painted plant pots are displayed under the dining tent on Spencer Place, joining six that were revealed last year. The planters were created by students from the Advanced Topics 2D class and were sponsored by the Scarsdale Business Alliance. Scarsdale Flower Boutique donated an array of flowers and greens for the planters.
“As part of the Dine the ’Dale initiative, the SBA was seeking a way to beautify their tent, and based on the success of last year’s planter project, this was the perfect solution,” Nadasdi said, crediting the SBA and all participating merchants and donors for making it happen.
“It feels rewarding to contribute art to the community for everyone’s enjoyment,” Lu said. “I hope the village continues to incorporate public art to other buildings [and] I’m sure the club would love to do [a project] again in another area or for another store.”
— With reporting by Valerie Abrahams
