For three hours every Sunday afternoon, Via Forno Wood Fried Pizza on the corner of Garth and Popham roads in Scarsdale is a true destination for its Jazz Brunch featuring the Miles Gilbert Quartet. When the regular full lineup of musicians is present — and even when there are others sitting in — the free jazz from 12:30-3:30 p.m. would be worth the price of admission, if there were a cover charge.
With Miles Gilbert slapping the bass, Raphael Silverman wailing the guitar and Tyler Santee working percussion, a trio of up-and-comers in their early 20s, and Broadway and recording veteran Marc Phaneuf providing soul on saxophone, the sounds have a mix of both fresh and old school approaches to one of music’s most beautiful art forms.
“People love it,” Via Forno’s manager Sergio Silva said. “We were doing it outside on the patio, but when the weather doesn’t permit it we move it inside. It’s comfortable and not too loud. People enjoy seeing these young guys play.”
Not only do customers, a faithful core of whom come for the jazz and also enjoy the brunch, enjoy the weekly show, it’s a favorite gig of all four of the quartet’s main members.
Gilbert and Santee were originally playing at Via Forno with the Peter Hoerenz Jazz Quartet and Gilbert took over with his own lineup to keep it going this year. Gilbert, who is president of Jazz Takeout booking, also secured other talent for Pizza & Brew’s brunch on Central Avenue as they share the same ownership as Via Forno.
“Every week no matter who is there you can count on top-notch musicians who are eager to play there,” Gilbert said of Via Forno. “It’s really special and since we’ve been there so long, so consistently, people are starting to know about it. A lot of the people we see there, we see them week after week after week. They know there’s quality music there every week, which is rare for a restaurant.
“One of the special things about the pandemic is that musicians who might have been doing more high profile work before the pandemic are now more eager to be doing stuff like that.”
Gilbert, a 2016 Irvington High School graduate, has come a long way from busking at train stations when he was a teenager. He started playing classical music on bass, discovered jazz in high school and studied the art form at Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio.
“I quickly liked bass because of the versatility,” he said. “I was playing a lot of different types of things that maybe a violinist or a cellist wouldn’t get to play. Now a lot of the stuff I play is pretty unique to bass.
“If you play bass you can sit in an orchestra, you can sit in a jazz band, you can sit in a rock band. If you play cello, which is the next largest string instrument, you can’t really cross over into jazz or other genres quite as easily. It’s possible for sure, it’s just not as easy. Same goes for electric guitar where it’s harder to cross into classical, unless you’re playing a nylon guitar, which is different.”
While he again lives locally, he lives a “vagabond” lifestyle, finding a couch or other arrangements close to wherever he finds a gig. Most often he’s in Westchester and New York City, but recently he’s had invitations to perform in Cleveland on weekends, with one in Boston coming up, as more venues and opportunities have opened up with the COVID-19 numbers going down this summer and fall. Gilbert plays with a lot of familiar faces from when he was growing up, but has also expanded his network in the niche world of jazz.
“If you’re a musician and you want to get on a scene, you have to be available for an extended period of time,” Gilbert said. “When I moved home it took a couple of months for people to know I was reliably there.”
The pandemic was tough on live performers, but outdoor gigs became the norm.
“The people at Via Forno are all really supportive of music,” Gilbert said. “When I started it was a slightly different group, but then when the pandemic came along there were no gigs and the best gig in town was playing sessions in my backyard. Then when gigs started to come back a little bit … the best gig in town was doing something like Via Forno. We were able to get some of the best musicians in the area who normally would never do a small restaurant gig and they were happy to do Via Forno.”
Silverman, from White Plains, is a student at Columbia University, after spending his freshman year at University of Chicago, and has a slew of gigs similar to Via Forno booked between the quartet and his own trio. He’s enjoying the steady work.
“Those gigs definitely don’t come out of thin air,” he said. “I spent a lot of hours making phone calls and sending emails and meeting people in person” to get restaurant gigs and club dates.
As a young college student, playing is Silverman’s No. 1 priority and getting paid “is a bonus.” He knows he’ll have plenty of time when he’s older to worry about making a living. Right now it’s about seeing people “appreciate having live music again” and their excitement for “live interaction” with musicians.
Things really picked up after the winter in late April and Silverman has many regular gigs set up throughout the week.
“Playing with new people is a very good thing because you get exposed to different personalities and different ways of playing and also different repertoire,” Silverman said. “The thing about the jazz world is that, compared to other forms of music, it’s much smaller. Everyone knows each other … Everyone’s played with each other at some point.”
Silverman, who also teaches music, started off playing folk music, then rock. In jazz he found the beauty of delving into the American Songbook.
“Even the other night, this song called ‘Dawn that Dream’ that I’ve been playing since I started to learn jazz, I’m still working on it,” he said. “It’s never the case where you learn a tune once and it’s done. They keep going. If you look up ‘Dawn that Dream’ you’ll find hundreds and hundreds of versions and everyone does it differently … I play that tune at a lot of gigs and it’s going to be different each night just based on what I’m hearing, what the group is, what tempo we call. I remember one of my teachers used to say to me that every tempo is a different world, which is definitely a true thing.”
Santee, who grew up in Mamaroneck and now lives in New Rochelle, followed in his older brother’s footsteps as a drummer and started playing jazz when he was 15 after his band teacher showed him a clip of a Theolonius Monk performance. Santee studied at Northwestern Bienen School of Music.
“It was definitely tough graduating into the pandemic just because everything was kind of shut down,” Santee said. “Things are definitely opening back up. The delta variant was a concern, but at that point things were already kind of going. There’s definitely a demand for activities and outdoor music. You just have to put yourself out there. I played a festival in New Rochelle this weekend and it was nice getting out there.”
Playing with the core four in the Miles Gilbert Quartet is a highlight for Santee because the consistency of the lineup helps them play a better show every time.
“Knowing each other’s tendencies, knowing what we want to do in a solo, having a certain repertoire is great,” he said. “It’s been a real pleasure to play with them on this consistent basis because normally you don’t really get that as a single group. Usually you’re playing with different people and [making] adjustment in the moment, which we still are, but on a different level.”
While Gilbert, Silverman and Santee are working on building up their résumés, freelancer Phaneuf, who is in his 50s, already has one that is quite impressive. He’s primarily a saxophone player, but also plays clarinet and flute. The Boston native who moved to New York City in 1999 and now lives in Hartsdale with his accomplished cellist wife, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, has played with the L.A. Philharmonic with Quincy Jones, for the Boston Symphony, the Boston Pops conducted by John Williams and with recording artists like Aretha Franklin, Clark Terry, Ray Charles, Lou Rawls, Natalie Cole, Iggy Pop, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, including on his most recent album. He’s been a member of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, the Artie Shaw Orchestra and the Pete McGuiness Jazz Orchestra. On Broadway he was involved with the revival of “Cats,” played in “Tootsie” and he spent the week prior to the pandemic filling in at “Phantom of the Opera.”
Phaneuf has toured extensively around the world, recorded his own albums in 1996 and 2012 and appeared as a saxophone player in the 2000 Sean Connery movie “Finding Forrester.”
Phaneuf moved to New York City in 1999 and that gig happened soon after in 2000. “We were just playing in a party scene and they also recorded us as well. [Connery] was not in that scene, but still it’s nice to be in his movie and be involved in it.”
Phaneuf will be playing with the St. Luke’s Orchestra at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 10 and will be recording the work of trombonist Eddie Madden with a friend who is putting together a big band at Berklee College of Music. And “like the old days” there are plenty of last-minute gigs that come up to keep Phaneuf busy.
Phaneuf used the short shutdown during the pandemic to practice six to eight hours a day. “I created a regimen for myself on some things I knew needed some work and I just dug in,” he said.
He also played on “skeleton crew” web broadcasts for Congregation Kol Ami in White Plains, where the people are “like family” to him and Mairi, and he had gigs with a saxophone quartet, in addition to some remote home recording sessions. “Tootsie” had closed early January 2020 prior to the pandemic, so getting back to playing live at Via Forno was a gift two summers ago. Phaneuf connected with Gilbert through the trumpet-playing father of another trumpet player Gilbert knows.
“It was the middle of COVID, so it was easy to fit into my schedule,” Phaneuf said. “It really clicked. It sort of organically became this thing. I’m not used to playing with three guys in their 20s, so it’s an oddity at this point in my life, but it’s very cool.”
Not only are they “good guys,” but they’re “talented, very talented.”
“Even though I’m an older musician what’s kept me still loving what I’m doing is still wanting to grow and get better,” Phaneuf said. “It was an opportunity for all of us to do that ... I need to improve stuff and I think they’re in the same boat, they’re just younger, a younger version of that. I think my experience certainly helps them, but their enthusiasm and drive helps me and I learn stuff from them as well. It’s really great.”
Gilbert, Silverman and Santee always look forward to playing with Phaneuf because of the experience he brings to the table.
“Marc is definitely a guiding hand,” Santee said. “He’s the elder statesman of the group. He has a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge and stories. It forces you to play in a more mature way. I feel like sometimes if I’m playing my peers who are my age, I’ll maybe play a little too much. With Marc it forces me to restrain myself and play in a more sophisticated way … It’s playing for the music and putting yourself out of the equation.”
Silverman loves the knowledge and stories Phaneuf shares. Everyone appreciates his mentorship.
“Marc has a great way of talking to people about things and I feel like we’re always getting better,” Gilbert said. “As a group probably every week is better than the last week and I definitely give a lot of credit to Marc for that. I don’t know if he would call himself a great teacher, but he’s definitely a great teacher.”
With some great students.
