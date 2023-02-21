Breidbart Eli Ivy League Emelin image
Contributed Photos

Twenty years ago, 1979 Scarsdale High School graduate Shaun Eli Breidbart, who performs as Shaun Eli, began doing stand-up comedy at night while he was working — quite successfully — in the banking industry. Six years later he quit his job to focus on comedy full time. The laugh is on anyone who doubted his move as all these years later and his close-to-home appearances at Mamaroneck’s Emelin Theatre are proof of that.

Breidbart, who performs his clean, smart stand-up mostly in theaters, not clubs, is a regular at the Emelin, performing there with his fellow Ivy League of Comedy colleagues two or three times a year, and filmed his lone special, “The Ivy League of Comedy Live from the Emelin Theatre” featuring Breidbart, Karen Bergreen, Clayton Fletcher, Carrie Gravenson, Jim Mendrinos and Wali Collins, there in September 2019. The special was finally released for rent or purchase on Amazon in December 2022 (https://bit.ly/3IpzbBH).

