The internet, COVID-19 and social media have changed comedy. But that isn’t stopping Joe Matarese from going old-school and opening up his own comedy club. Living in Westchester for the last 16 years, it’s something he believes has been missing from “the ’burbs.”
The well-known New York City stand-up comedian was producing and performing in monthly shows under the tent at Jackie B’s restaurant on Garth Road in Scarsdale in 2021 during the pandemic — Judy Gold was a major draw (“Countering COVID with comedy,” Inquirer, Oct. 15, 2021, https://bit.ly/3Prat5a) — and he finally decided to go all-in, taking over the party room at Jackie B’s starting next week with open mic night Tuesday, July 26, and then headlining a four-comedian ensemble with Nick Scopoletti, Pete Ungar and Daniel Tirado for the kick-off show two days later.
“It’s like if you built a new stadium and it’s your first game,” Matarese said. “This is going to let me know how good the room is. And I am working with a few of my friends who are really funny that night — and that’s another thing I’m looking forward to. This is going to be like a family reunion. I miss hanging around comedians. I’m going to get to do that at my club and pay them some money. I enjoy laughing. I’m not one of those comedians who’s jaded. I’ll laugh and enjoy the shows.”
Matarese, who has been doing comedy since he was 19 and is now 55, knows how hard it is to become a comedian. He said it takes a decade to become “mediocre” and when he was coming up the ranks, having a day job meant you were not committed to the craft. That has changed.
“It’s very hard to make a living doing stand-up,” he said. “When I came up if you had a side job you were not known as a serious comedian. I never had a plan B. I went 30-straight years with never having a day job except when COVID first hit, I started helping a friend doing construction because I’m kind of handy and there were no gigs. Once you do that, you know opening a comedy club will never be harder than building a deck in the 95 degree summer [heat] … I was doing that and I was like, ‘This sucks.’”
Matarese’s credits include specials on Amazon and appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “America’s Got Talent,” Comedy Central, “The Howard Stern Show” and “WTF with Marc Maron.”
“I’ve always been one of these all-or-nothing people. It’s always been in the back of my mind, ‘Could I open a comedy club? Should I open a comedy club? A full-time comedy club? Could I pull that off?’” Matarese said. “I don’t know anything about the food and beverage business, but I know a lot about the comedy business. That came up toward the end of COVID when my wife, who doesn’t ever chime in like this, said, ‘I think it might be time to open a comedy club.’ I started noticing in the past five years comedians have started to be more entrepreneurial in owning things and having side businesses.”
While the tent used for the previous gigs could hold 120 guests, and while outdoor comedy was a pandemic necessity, Matarese is thrilled to return indoors to an intimate room that seats 60 at what he’s calling B-Side Comedy Club (https://bsidecomedyclub.com/), which has its own entrance on the side of Jackie B’s. Having it’s own storefront and entrance is key for Matarese.
Jackie B’s owner Scott Weishoff, who opened the restaurant in January 2019, was trying “alternate” events to attract customers during the pandemic, including live music and comedy, and he believes in Matarese’s vision based on his track record not only at Jackie B’s, but throughout the years.
“I give credit to Joe here,” Weishoff said. “He felt if it was on a more regular basis, not just a show in a bar, but a permanent space, it would be more attractive to people. He’s talented and well known in the industry and I am embracing this, loving this and excited.”
Food was typically served during the shows under the tent, but seeking a more comedy club feel there will only be drinks served. Dinner will be served in the restaurant before and after the show — Weishoff recommends the Jackie B’s burger, the wings and the cauliflower appetizer — or from the takeout window that is open late.
With the help of business partner Greg Alpern, Matarese is targeting a mix of diverse A-List comedians with large social media followings. While he can’t bring in the big stars on weekends due to the cost, he can bring them in other nights when they aren’t typically working, but still have strong names on weekends for showcases that last 90 minutes. Some comedians are also booked for two shows on one night to maximize time and space.
Matarese, who lives in New Rochelle, has always wondered why Westchester hasn’t been able to maintain a comedy venue for the long term.
“To me Scarsdale, Mamaroneck or Bronxville are perfect for this because they’re like mini cities,” he said. “Scarsdale is even smaller, but I was amazed when I walked around the Scarsdale village recently. They have that [Dine the ’Dale] tent and all these restaurants. It’s very cool there. And the beer place is going to open and it looks fancy and unique.”
There is already buzz about the acts Matarese is bringing in. “He’s got a lot of plans, a lot of ideas and I’m curious to see where he takes this,” Weishoff said. “He knows everybody in the business. People are already commenting on the comics he has lined up. I was surprised at the response from people that they love these people. It’s already getting great feedback.”
The lineup so far includes Ophira Eisenberg, Dan St. Germain, Shannon Fiedler, Don Jamieson/Jim Florentine, Che Durena, Mark Normand and Modi, with show prices ranging from $20 to $36.
“Mark Normand is one of the biggest comics right now,” Matarese said. “He’s huge. He’s on everything and has like 600,000 Instagram followers. He’s got specials on Netflix and one or two on YouTube that have, like, 9 million views. That’s what comedians are doing now, making it themselves on their own dollar and putting it on YouTube … If it goes viral, it builds their following way up and they can make really good money on the road. Modi also has a big following and he’s selling well.”
This summer will feature open mic night on Tuesdays — up to 25 comedians at five minutes each with no cover charge — and professional comedians on Thursdays. In September that will extend to include shows on Fridays and Saturdays, in addition to any “pop-up big comedians” when Matarese can book them on other nights. He will also have the option to host other producers’ shows, do fundraising events and another goal is to provide an occasional spot for live music by artists doing original music, not covers.
“I think it’s a good time to have something live entertainment-wise in the ’burbs,” Matarese said. “I think it can be supported because [people] don’t want to make the trip [to the city].”
