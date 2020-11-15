A relief for those who need to relieve themselves.
The Scarsdale Board of Trustees passed (5-2) a resolution on Nov. 10 to enter into an intermunicipal agreement with the Scarsdale School District to build a 1,300-square-foot comfort station next to the six tennis courts at the Scarsdale Middle School on Mamaroneck Road.
The building, which is estimated to cost $150,000, will include a storage area for athletic equipment, a station for an attendant to verify court users’ permits from the recreation department and a covered area for use during inclement weather. Men’s and women’s restrooms will also be accessible for public use.
Because the proposed comfort station will be built on school-owned land, the project’s design will need to be approved by the New York State Education Department (SED).
For several years, the project has been advanced by Scarsdale resident Bob Harrison, who established Scarsdale’s Summer Youth Tennis League and has volunteered on behalf of Scarsdale’s tennis community for 36 years.
In September 2018, village staff posted a request for proposals to eight qualified architectural and engineering firms to design the project. After reviewing proposals submitted by four firms, the village chose LAN Associates — an engineering firm based in Goshen, New York — in December 2019 with a budget of $32,350 for the study, including $3,600 for on-site inspection costs.
The project will be funded through the village’s capital budget and constructed by in-house personnel under the direction of the Department of Public Works.
“There’s a lot of reasons to get this done and get it done now,” said Harrison, who’s lived in Scarsdale for 40 years. “We’ve waited too long.”
Although he supports the project, Harrison said he didn’t agree with the $150,000 price tag; he asked the board to pass the resolution, but to look at reducing the cost.
“Somebody’s not watching our pennies closely enough,” Harrison told the Inquirer.
Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said the funds minus the balance already spent for architectural design would be used for materials and building the structure. According to Superintendent of Public Works Jeffrey Coleman, the $150,000 estimate “was developed from staff discussions” and included the cost of design, permitting and construction inspection.
“We are not yet at the point in the design process where LAN has prepared a detailed cost estimate for construction,” Coleman told the Inquirer in an email. “Once we are closer to having a complete design, an estimate will be prepared.”
At the meeting, Pappalardo said Coleman and a number of consulting engineers had talked about the estimate and all approved.
“There’s some contingency built in, but we’re comfortable we can do it for that amount,” he said.
Harrison said the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League was willing to commit $10,000 to the project, if the station could be built “as soon as possible.” Harrison told the Inquirer the league hadn’t raised the funds yet but guaranteed the money would be available once the project is approved and ready for construction.
The resolution didn’t pass without a hitch, though. Trustees Justin Arest and Jonathan Lewis both commended the project and Harrison for his advocacy, but took issue with the intermunicipal agreement.
Arest specifically disagreed with sections 1 and 3 of the intermunicipal agreement, which obligates the village to construct the comfort station and only allows the village to abandon the project if the SED or school district requires an increase in the costs of construction.
“Regardless of my vote and my decision … there should have been modifications to that agreement because it ties our hands,” Arest told the Inquirer. “There’s no other way to look at it.”
Although he agreed the project was “important” he didn’t believe the project was essential, especially as the village copes with a $3.2 million revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic and has implemented austerity measures to slow spending.
“I think it’s unfair to me and all of my colleagues to even have to vote on this at this time,” Arest said at the meeting. “This should be a part of the budget discussion. It should be tabled. I shouldn’t have to vote ‘no’ on this.”
With the current language of the resolution, Arest said he was worried that if the SED approved the project and it was later discovered the village would need to go above the $150,000 estimate, then the village would be required to pay the additional costs, which could potentially lead to a tax increase or a cut to essential services. Rather than pass the resolution that night, Arest said he was in favor of holding it over until budget talks begin in the next two to three months, to see if the community wants to pursue the comfort station project over improving the village’s athletic fields.
In response to the criticisms, Mayor Marc Samwick said the project was “already fully funded” and that after the SED approves the project, which could take six to nine months, there is no deadline by which the village is required to build the structure. He voted in favor of the proposal.
Arest said he thought money was “fungible,” especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trustee Lena Crandall said she appreciated Arest’s comments but voted in favor of the resolution because the project timetable is flexible. Similarly, Trustee Seth Ross said he saw the comfort station as a “pre-pandemic project” and felt the community wanted it completed. Trustees Rochelle Waldman and Randy Whitestone expressed similar thoughts and voted in favor of the measure.
Tempers rose after the passage of the intermunicipal agreement when Harrison, during public comment, vehemently said he was “very disappointed” in Arest’s vote, asking him if he had any daughters, as girls in the tennis program were unable to use the current bathroom options at the location.
“You have to understand what this is all about,” said Harrison, as Samwick attempted to intercede. “Hopefully you get the message.”
In response, Arest said he appreciated Harrison’s passion for the comfort station, but that his tone was uncalled for, especially after taking the time to personally speak with him on the phone the previous night.
When the comfort station is eventually built, the structure will be owned and insured by the school district and maintained by the village.
The intermunicipal agreement was submitted to the school district on Nov. 2, and is on the school board’s Nov. 16 meeting agenda.
“We want to get this done. We want to see our community have a comfort station at this site next summer,” Harrison told the Inquirer. “It is urgent.”
