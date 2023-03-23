Asa Miller will go to the ends of the Earth and the depths of the ocean to make a difference in the world.
Ever since reading “The Lady and the Sharks” by Eugenie Clark as a fourth grader, the now Edgemont High School sophomore has been fascinated by the ocean habitat and even before that had his own aquarium with shrimp, a turtle and a frog.
As part of Edgemont’s three-year Science Scholars class, Miller is taking what he’s learned growing up, doing hardcore research and finding ways to protect ocean wildlife and human life by studying a key ocean organism, coral, which forms its own habitats and offers its own protections under the water.
“Ever since the beginning of this year when we were researching what we wanted to work on for our project I came across a lot of coral restoration projects that seemed very interesting because not only am I learning about these fascinating organisms that are extremely complex and extremely hard to restore, but I’m also learning more about what I love most, the behavior of marine animals as a whole ecosystem,” Miller said.
According to the Coral Reef Alliance, 25% of marine life depends on coral reefs and 500 million people depend on them for food, income and coastal protection. There are 840 species of corals and coral reefs, which cover less than 0.1% of the Earth’s surface, house 4,000 species of fish and are the “most biodiverse marine ecosystem in the world.”
Over February vacation, Miller traveled to Cuba to study and plant coral. In addition to having the passion for underwater life, Miller’s ancestry leads back to Cuba, including late grandmother Dina Miller and great-grandfather Charles Schwartz, who is buried in Havana.
“It was really important not only for my project, but for me to do this in Cuba because I was revisiting my roots,” Miller said. “Not only did we do coral restoration in Cuba, but we also visited the house where my grandmother grew up and my great uncle grew up and where my great-grandfather had passed away. We also visited his old paper company they had before immigrating to the Americas. In the old warehouse where the paper was manufactured, we met the people who are now living in there. All that along with the fact that I’ve researched that the reefs of Cuba are in need of restoration and their beauty is being lost day by day.”
Miller worked with divers and marine biologists in Matanzas, including Science Scholars mentor Nathaly Arzuaga, a master’s student at University of Havana, and coral restoration project leader and diver Luis Muiño, whose house Miller and his family stayed at for the week, which allowed Miller “to get the full experience and to fully understand the beauties and the difficulties that come with Cuban life.”
The Miller family had previously traveled to Belize to get certified to scuba dive and Miller got more certifications in Florida, among them coral restoration and cleaning the ocean.
“Once I got a feel for how coral restoration works step by step my family and I decided to practice in the Florida Keys, where we helped not only with the above ground restoration sites, which were these pools of saltwater growing coral, but we also took more developed coral and helped plant them using various tools so they could stay secure in the water,” Miller said. “Once I felt fully prepared and practiced I was ready for the real deal going to Cuba.”
Cuba doesn’t have the same restoration resources as the United States, so it was a different type of experience for Miller in Matanzas.
“In Florida they had these outdoor pools filled with these different corals to be planted in the ocean once they were more developed,” Miller said. “In Cuba they weren’t able to afford things like this, so they had to resort to finding coral in other reefs to be saved and grown on these trees so they can live a far more healthy life.”
Even entering the water to scuba dive to plant and check on coral was different. “Instead of jumping off a boat into deep waters, we had to walk from sharp rocks off the beach slowly into the water and then face against the rough current that makes it very difficult to maneuver,” Miller said.
Armed with healthy coral, nails, a hammer and zip ties, Miller got to work “planting” the coral on rocks while fish swam around him.
“When restoring the coral I got reminded by the beautiful fish and the beautiful shellfish and the beautiful coral itself how important this is to me,” Miller said. “I can’t imagine a world without such an amazing and complex ecosystem like the one I saw in Cuba.”
Though Miller was just a visitor in the ecosystem, he got a glimpse into life under the sea.
“The number of different colorful species of fish that I got to see in this extremely clear water while also helping restore the coral was just amazing,” he said. “They complemented the reefs so beautifully and it made me even more in love with the reefs of Cuba because I got to witness the behaviors and interactions with various organisms as I was in the water.”
The upside in Cuba is that the reefs are in better shape than the ones in Florida, so the restoration effort doesn’t have to be as intense. On the flip side, Miller saw the living conditions in Cuba aren’t what he’s used to at home.
“When driving down the road and even when scuba diving we saw fishermen fishing for food to put on their own family’s dinner plate, to feed their family,” Miller said. “It’s a really tough subject. Not only do I want to restore the coral reefs, but I also don’t want to see the Cuban families suffer.”
Having traveled to Cuba, which was not easy with paperwork and visas under his humanitarian project, Miller now has a better sense of what is needed to continue coral restoration in the country. He plans to raise money for supplies — zip ties are expensive down there and the nails aren’t proper quality — to further the mission in part through a marine biology club he recently founded at Edgemont High School.
Miller will continue to conduct research and combine it with data he collected about the best ways to grow coral and will continue to collect through his mentor to eventually prepare a presentation over the next year. He’s not quite sure where the research will take him, which is part of the fun of the exercise. It’s also a unique project in that he’s working hands-on to improve the world around him.
“Another thing that makes what I’m doing very special is not only the beauty of the corals and the reefs and the entire ecosystem, but corals play such a strong role in the life of humans in the sense that they dilute strong hurricanes that come in as well as they indirectly provide a source of food that is so prominent in countries across the world,” Miller said. “There are so many different fish that people eat and because I’m restoring these corals these fish are able to survive and humans are able to live luxuriously.”
Miller, whose father, Daniel, is a filmmaker with Ironbound Films, inspired him to shoot videos throughout the journey. One of the films Miller put together (https://youtu.be/Ub7NPy8sp1k) was 1 of 9 finalists — two from the United States — in the 2023 International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF) Student Competition that will be screened at the IOFF in San Francisco April 13-16.
“While I was restoring coral my dad and the dive instructor were filming with their two cameras,” Miller said. “When watching the video back I realized how important of a job I was doing and I realized that even the things I couldn’t see while I was in the water, but could see on the video, inspired me even more to make a change in the reefs.”
