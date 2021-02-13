Scarsdale Village’s Police Reform and Reinvention Committee released a state-mandated 50-page draft report Feb. 4 detailing recommendations to improve the Scarsdale police department, foster trust, fairness and legitimacy, and address any racial bias in policing.
The report will be on the March 23 board of trustees’ agenda for adoption as a resolution and must be forwarded to the state’s director of the Division of the Budget by April 1.
“We’re in really good shape,” said Robert Tucker, who served as the committee’s chair. “The police department in Scarsdale is the model police department in this county.”
A few weeks after the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers in May 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that required all municipal police departments in the state to consult with community stakeholders to create a plan and implement recommendations to review and modify policing practices.
The village of Scarsdale formed a committee of 16 people, which included village staff, residents, business owners, lawyers and former police officers to follow the executive order and put forward a plan for the village board to adopt.
According to Village Manager Steve Pappalardo, who served on the committee, the group met six times between October and December and police Chief Andrew Matturro helped inform the committee members on the department’s current protocols.
The committee is separate from the Ad Hoc Council to Combat Racism and Bias, which is planning to release a presentation of its own findings in March on combating racism in the community.
The Police Reform and Reinvention Committee recommended nine changes to the police department (see box), which range from advocating for Westchester County to activate a social services unit that would respond to people experiencing mental health crises to equipping all Scarsdale police officers with body cameras.
The Scarsdale Police Department is the only department in Westchester County to be nationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and follows the commission’s guidelines through the department’s own general orders.
According to the committee report, the police department has general orders against biased policing, requiring colleagues to stop officers who use unreasonable force, a prohibition on vascular neck restrictions and choke holds in most situations, a reporting requirement for use of force, a disciplinary system, and an internal and external complaint system.
The department also has guidelines in place that outline when an officer can use deadly force, which is restricted to when an officer believes his or her life, or the life of another person, is in immediate danger.
According to Matturro, the department doesn’t train officers in chokehold techniques and such actions are prohibited unless deadly force is being used against an officer or another person.
“This is basically a situation where it’s a last ditch effort if you’re being faced with death or deadly physical force against you,” said Matturro.
Pretextual stops, or a traffic stop where an officer pulls over a motorist for a traffic violation but uses the stop to investigate a more serious crime, is prohibited in the department. The report also said the department doesn’t have a formal or informal quota system for tickets.
When officers are involved in a critical incident, such as a shooting or violent confrontation, they are immediately required to undergo a debriefing with the department’s psychologist.
“Personally, I’d like to see this conversation continue. I don’t want to see this happening as a one-shot deal. We’ve seen the pendulum [swing] from national events [at] the World Trade Center, where people empathized with victims thousands of miles away and held the police in high regard, to the killing of persons during police encounters in their own neighborhoods,” said Matturro. “I think what’s important is the time between the pendulum swing. Don’t wait for one event to drive us.”
One of the nine recommendations in the report is the suggestionthat the police department purchase and deploy body cameras, which are “valuable tools supporting ethical, equitable law enforcement.” The police department has already funded to equip all sworn officers with body cameras in the 2021-22 budget.
Trustee Justin Arest wondered about the privacy issues with the body cameras and the psychological cost to officers.
Crandall also shared her concerns about the privacy of citizens and the use of body cameras especially when it relates to FOIL requests.
Matturro said he was struggling with the body cameras decision, as he was going back and forth on whether he was being irresponsible to the village for not deploying body cameras on officers. He decided the cameras were a good tool and wanted to implement best practice policies for when the cameras needed to be on with consideration for privacy.
“I think we have to hold our officers accountable and I think we need to be transparent to the public,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.