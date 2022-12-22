If you were wondering just how much adding holidays to the Scarsdale Schools calendar would mean to community members, look no further than first-year board of education member Suzie Hahn Pascutti, who got emotional at the end of a lengthy discussion on possible ways to include holidays like Lunar New Year, Diwali, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha starting with the 2023-24 school calendar.
“You are leading our school community and embodying kind of what we're saying about DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and WIDE (well-being, inclusion, diversity and equity) and belonging and actually through your actions and leadership and you’re taking the time to put this calendar, these different scenarios together and getting stakeholder feedback from everybody is just so gratifying for me to see because I was one of those kids who never celebrated Lunar New Year with my family, so it’s emotional to me and I thank you for trying,” Hahn Pascutti told interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick.
Parents and students shared in the joy based solely on the fact that their message has been heard during public comment and petitioning throughout the fall and into the winter. For them it was a major leap toward equity and a feeling of belonging.
“I'm just gonna keep it short tonight by saying thank you on behalf of the Scarsdale Muslim community for everything that you have done,” student advocate Samina Malik said. “It's really nice to hear that the board has taken our thoughts and considerations into account as it reminds us of how we're valued in our community.”
Parent Attiya Malik, the daughter of a Muslim immigrant, celebrated Christmas growing up since there were no other Muslims in her town. She has no memories of Eid or Hanukkah, since there weren’t any Jewish families either.
“We created Eid traditions in our home, but they cannot replicate what you find in a community,” Malik said. “The fact that Eid is even being considered means more than you can even imagine. Little kids will know that they matter. Children will be able to go and say when a teacher asks, ‘What holiday do you celebrate?’ They will say, ‘Eid,’ with pride and know that their teachers know what they are talking about.
“Again, this is not saying that one holiday is more than another or something should be given preference, but as a minority, as somebody who never had the opportunity to celebrate these growing up, again it just means more than you can even imagine. And now I'm getting emotional, so I’m going to step back. Thank you so much again.”
An immigrant from China whose daughter had addressed the board earlier in the school year said that in China the new year was “the happiest day in my whole life.” Telling her children they couldn’t celebrate because of school — she did pull them one year, but all they had on their mind was homework and tests — was a heartbreaking necessity.
“We moved here about seven or eight years ago and honestly, the first few months had been challenging for my daughter and she told me she didn't feel the community was very inclusive,” the parent said. “She said she felt different. As the time goes by I think she finally found her own friend group and everything and things are getting better, but by adding the Lunar New Year and Eid and Diwali into the holiday calendar I think really shows that we are an inclusive community and as a minority we feel that our holidays are appreciated and celebrated as well. So again, I want to thank you for all your effort and I really hope this is the time that we can make this a reality.”
PT Council president Lauren Grossberg read a statement on behalf of the executive and DEI committees urging the administration and board of education to move forward with adding holidays to the calendar.
“The PT Council thinks it is of the utmost importance for all community members to feel included and for our students, of all backgrounds, to have an equitable experience,” Grossberg read. “That equity would be vastly improved by adding the proposed holidays, Diwali, Lunar New Year, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, to our district calendar for days off of school…
“As Dr. Patrick showed in his thorough calendar-look backwards and forwards, it is possible to add these holidays as days off, with limited disruption to the calendar overall. Other school districts from NYC to NJ are making these changes and we would love to lead the way for Westchester schools to do the same.”
Middle school and high school students repeated the unfair and difficult choices they feel they are forced to make when their religious and cultural celebrations fall when school is in session, while they are home for other holidays, most notably Christian and Jewish holidays, that aren’t theirs.
An 11-year-old boy who celebrates Eid said, “It isn't fair that I have to make this decision while other students get their holidays off to spend it with the family, but why can’t I? Islam is the second largest religion in the world and I know you may be thinking that there aren’t many Muslims here in Scarsdale, but there are actually over 150 families that we know and there may be more. How many kids have to miss school or make this difficult decision before it matters enough to make a change?”
A sophomore, who stopped staying home on Eid years ago, asked, “Are we supposed to stay in school and miss out on our culture, traditions and ceremonies? Or are we supposed to fall behind and stress about our work while engaging in those activities? There is no right answer, besides allowing these holidays to become a day of observation in the school calendar…
“It should not even be a choice for students to pick school over religion, but unfortunately in our case, it is the reality. To conclude, I deeply appreciate that Scarsdale is open to including more religious holidays in the calendar for the upcoming school year. I'm hoping that future generations will not have to experience the same divide that we did.”
A freshman said, “This under-representation of cultures that are already swept under the rug, it's not only unfair, but also cast a negative light on our efforts to respect all cultures equally. It seemed appropriate to finally put some light on this crucial problem of equal representation of cultures as the holiday season draws near.”
Multiple speakers commented that they wanted the existing holidays, the new holidays and to keep all vacation weeks intact, including a two-week break at the end of December into January.
Like many of the other religious holidays, the dates and days of the week of Lunar New Year, Diwali, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha change annually, which is just one part of the challenge. The district had been used to juggling Jewish holidays like Rosh Hashanah and Passover, along with Christian holidays Good Friday and Easter, along with figuring out holiday weeks in December, February and March/April accordingly.
“There are some longstanding norms that serve as guideposts for us and we think about in our minds in terms of a good school calendar,” Patrick said. “So for example, we think the calendar should be crafted where possible to maximize instructional continuity, where as much as possible days are consecutive for student learning, and minimize the disruption of instructional time. We try, we strive for that.”
One hundred eighty-one days of school instruction are required in order to receive full state aid and four superintendent’s conference days add up to 185 total days. K-6 students need 900 hours of instruction over those 181 days. Patrick said the district always plans a calendar that exceeds the number of hours required in case there are emergencies or excessive snow days, though in major weather events districts can apply to the state for a waiver.
Patrick explained there are several factors at play, including everything above, in addition to contractual obligations to multiple unions, including for specific days off and inclusion in the process of creating the calendar; federal and state mandates for holidays and the number of days of school and the number of hours of instruction time for elementary school and middle school students; testing schedules for Advanced Placement exams, state-mandated tests and Regents exams.
Patrick said it is his perception that once the district adds holidays, it will be permanent. Some years the district will get lucky with holidays during breaks, other scheduled days off and weekends, giving more flexibility to the scheduling.
One major change on the way that could give the district some scheduling flexibility is the soon-to-be-mandated computerized state testing. Instead of choosing 2 of 3 days to test on, the district could have about a month’s worth of leeway in schedule vacations or long weekends to avoid students coming right back into testing pockets.
Patrick presented several options and scenarios for the 2023-24 school year and also a spreadsheet that tracked when each holiday falls in the coming years. The information, along with a survey to provide feedback, is available at https://bit.ly/3GetyFC.
“And please note we’re attempting to make this year’s process more transparent in order to help our community understand the pushes and pulls associated with the choices we have to make and to foster a dialogue around the values our school calendar does, should or could reflect,” Patrick said.
The administration, board of education and community members seemed to agree that there will be hard choices ahead, especially in certain years, but that there can be a path with compromises.
“I view a calendar like a budget — it’s an expression of values as much as it is the job of scheduling,” board of education member Jim Dugan said. “And obviously diversity, equity and inclusion are important values for this community and for this board, so I think it’s the tough job of getting it done that falls to you guys, the district. But in terms of the overarching policy directive, certainly from my view, a schedule that embraces those values is to be sought after.”
Listening to students was impactful for board of ed member Colleen Brown, in addition to an educational report by assistant superintendents Dr. Edgar McIntosh and Eric Rauschenbach on how students thrive when they feel they belong.
“We’re looking at the student profile where they talk about how we want our students to be deeply invested in the community, willing to stand up for what's right and embrace being the change agent,” Brown said. “So I do think that trying to create a calendar where we embrace those qualities, where we include the holidays that our community is asking for, not only sends a message, but it really is encouraging us to put our students at the focus and let them thrive because they realize that they belong in this community, that we accept them in this community.”
Board member Bob Klein wondered if faculty and administration had discussed the impact of changing vacation weeks.
“There are all these tensions because in order to do that we may have to shortchange something else, so the pecking order starts to become a little bit gray in terms of the volume of the impact,” he said. “Yes, in a perfect world, you would meet all of those, but as we can see, it's almost virtually impossible to check every box, right?”
Following the presentation parent Laura Liu thanked Patrick, the administration and the board during the second public comment for their “responsiveness to community needs, and the tremendous, thoughtful work that you put into this,” adding “You have heard from many and I’m sure you understand, my family and many other families who celebrate these holidays are extremely heartened by this possibility. And we can't wait for it to be adopted by the board and become a reality.”
Liu suggested that when holidays fall during weekends and vacations that the district still recognize them on the school calendar in some way so they don’t get lost in the shuffle and then seem to magically reappear the following year.
Board of ed president Amber Yusuf applauded the students for leading the effort and reminding the district to stand up for its own DEI policy as they “have highlighted the feeling of belonging that could come from having their holidays recognized by the district.” She also lauded Patrick for his efforts in meeting with students and creating a thorough presentation.
“It is important to recognize that we are a diverse community in many ways…,” Yusuf said. “This diversity is part of what makes Scarsdale a special community. While no one calendar will be able to accommodate every priority, we can try to find an appropriate balance in the school calendar.
“I appreciate Dr. Patrick’s effort to develop multiple scenarios to provide the school community and board with the opportunity to reflect upon the multitude of trade-offs and constraints that must be considered when creating a school calendar.”
Patrick said the administration expects to present a draft of the 2023-24 district calendar to the board of education on Feb. 13, leaving the rest of December and all of January for additional public input.
“It's our hope that by presenting possible scenarios now that we are able to create an opportunity for community input prior to submitting a formal proposal to the board for adoption,” Patrick said.
Half days discussed
During public comment, elementary school parents took exception to the annual scheduling of 12 or 13 half days throughout the school year. Chelsea Weng said not only does New York City have four half days, but it celebrates the holidays residents are looking to add to Scarsdale’s calendar. She said peer districts only have five or six, naming Chappaqua and Bronxville.
“This 13 half days is extremely disruptive to young children and is a huge burden to my family and to families that are dual career and single parent families,” Weng said. “So I’m here to strongly urge that the board of education revise the school calendar to reduce the number of early dismissal days so we can be on par with our neighboring schools.”
Dianna Cohen agreed that the half days “placed randomly throughout the week” are “problematic for a few reasons,” including the importance of routine for young learners.
“If something is bad for our kids, why are we doing it?,” she asked. “Half days are disruptive to parents’ schedules, especially for working mothers who make up 50% of the community. Who can take up to 13 days from work to pick up their kid? On top of that the hourly rate for a caregiver has doubled post COVID, making them unaffordable for most families and leaving many in the lurch.”
She added, “What I have yet to hear is what is the argument for the half days? Our teachers are professionals. They pride themselves on their ability to educate our children. I’ve seen the passion and the love for our children from my children’s teachers. If this disrupted schedule is bad for kids’ learning, it's hard for me to believe that our teachers actually want them. There is a significant community support for this change.”
Cohen cited a petition launched less than 24 hours before the meeting that had over 150 signatures at the time of the BOE meeting.
Patrick explained that six of the half days that impact K-2 students are contractual for parent-teacher conferences. He said it’s “how we support teachers to have release time from teaching to be able to meet with parents,” and noted that while the days of the week and dates can change, that number can’t under the current agreement. He said there are also several half days at the end of the school year for elementary teachers to “close out the year” like the middle school and high school teachers do.
“Those days never used to appear on our calendar as half days,” Patrick said. “It was just sort of known and about five or six years ago we made it more explicit on the calendar that they're half days. And it is fairly common around the region about those days. So, for example, sometimes Chappaqua and Rye have been looked to as, ‘Well, they don't have,’ but actually they do.”
The other days are things like a half day before Thanksgiving or other long weekends or vacations.
Audit Committee
The Audit Committee, which consists of all BOE members, met prior to the business meeting on Dec. 19. Assistant Superintendent for Business and Facilities Stuart Mattey was unable to attend due to illness, so Patrick led the discussion.
Patrick presented the corrective action plan from the external audit from fiscal year 2022. This plan relates to accounting software, which has been a topic of discussion this year at past meetings. Smarts, which the district has used for “decades here,” is “really not the current industry standard, at least for New York,” used more in New Jersey, Patrick said. Patrick said the administration is seeking a completion date of Oct. 31, 2023, to start migrating to a new system with the intention of building the 2024-25 budget using that software at this time next year.
Yusuf said the target date of Oct. 31 of next year “seemed pretty quick.” Patrick said, “It does,” but after many meetings he said it is “a bit of an unusual opportunity” as there is “widespread internal stakeholder agreement that this change needs to be made, so sometimes these change processes really require getting people oriented and thinking about it and then part of a decision-making process. Our folks are ready to go… so that’s one hurdle that we’re moving through much more quickly.”
There are only two product choices, so the timelines to make a decision is “really accelerated” and Patrick expects a decision to be made based on new employees having used those systems in other districts.
Patrick said the district will “live in two systems for a period of time” during the transition.
The second item referred to a receivable not billed by the athletic department and the auditor recommendation that the district’s billing department handle that billing going forward. “We have put processes in place to assure that any future billing is overseen by the business office and [district treasurer] Lisa Zareski is the responsible party for that and that should be accomplished certainly by next month,” Patrick said.
There was also an audit and corrective action plan by the office of the state comptroller last spring, which happens every five or so years. The last one for the school district related to technology in 2016. This year’s audit focused on overtime and overtime controls.
“I would note this time period that they examined was the time period of COVID where we did have higher than usual overtime costs,” Patrick said. “They also did point out a sort of error in our practice related to how overtime relates to meal periods and to adjusted work schedules such as summer hours and vacation hours.”
The report has four recommendations and the district has a plan to respond to all four, three of them by March 31, 2023. Patrick said the fourth has already been accomplished.
“We were in collective negotiations with custodians at the time that the audit took place, and we were able to address the contract that specifies how overtime is to be paid in those time periods that are different, the vacation summertime time period,” Patrick said. “So we’re confident that that particular recommendation has already been satisfied.”
Board of ed member Jessica Resnick-Ault asked what the implications are of the new overtime arrangement with the custodians. Patrick said one measure could be to increase staffing “if it’s cost effective,” which would “lessen the need for overtime.” He said it is “likely” that in the January staffing proposal for the 2023-24 budget there will be an additional full-time custodian proposed for the high school.
Rise in absences
In a follow-up to an email he had sent to the community, Patrick reiterated the importance of being safe and healthy as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
“As a result, we’ve had an increase in absences as these illnesses have impacted our students and our staff and our families,” he said. “These illnesses have prompted an increasing number of students and staff to opt to wear masks during the school day, consistent with recommendations made by the CDC and the New York State Department of Health. We expect our students and staff to make the decision that makes the most sense to them and to respect each other's choices. Also a reminder that COVID tests are available to students, families and staff through our nurses.”
