In January 1955, the Edgemont Board of Education approved sixth grade camp, which started out as a weeklong trip to Lake Sebago on Bear Mountain. Almost seven decades later, the school district decided to discontinue overnight field trips for elementary school students.
When parents started to get word of the decision, Edgemont Schools’ new superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton, along with elementary school principals Eve Feuerstein (Seely Place) and Marisa Ferrara (Greenville) sent a letter on Jan. 20 explaining the decision, noting an understanding of the “frustration and disappointment” felt by community members, in addition to “missed opportunities to effectively communicate how and why this decision was made,” which they said was “further exacerbated by COVID shut down and change in leadership.”
In the summer of 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit locally in March 2020, district leadership discussed “concerns” that had been brought to their attention by parents and staff about the trips. In spite of the positives of “traditions” and bringing students from the two elementary schools together, there were concerns when it came to “risks regarding student safety, security, and well-being, both physically and emotionally.” The letter referred to this as the “catalyst” for the discussion that “was in no way a reflection on Edgemont students, families, or faculty,” instead “an unfortunate consequence of the world we live in today.”
Among the “many concerns” that were “challenging and ongoing issues” are: direct supervision requirement, unattended sleeping arrangements and accommodations in unfamiliar locations, medical/dietary needs, other support needs, costs, inclusivity issues, “rising rate” of anxiety over rooming and being away from home and “potential social-emotional outcomes.”
The 2019-20 school year was going to be the final year with such trips for elementary school students. Trips from March 2020 and beyond were canceled due to the pandemic and as it turned out would not have returned until this school year, which is what parents were expecting.
Hamilton, who replaced Dr. Victoria Kniewel upon her retirement last summer, was not part of these discussions, but went back to find out the history to present it to the community. The letter called it a “difficult decision” that had “the very best intention,” and was reached “with extensive, thoughtful outreach to incorporate input from stakeholders” and looking into ways to replace the overnight trips with “fun, enriching experiences.”
The letter said that many other districts have also “eliminated overnight trips of this nature.”
“We recognize that canceling this experience is disappointing to many, especially those who had hoped to have their children participate in the same experience that they benefitted from as students, or that their older siblings may have enjoyed,” the letter said. “The elementary schools will continue to collaborate with the PTS to provide the students with robust programming and experiences that we believe will create memories they will cherish for a lifetime and forge new traditions.
“We apologize that the efforts to communicate this change effectively led to many parents not having the benefit of a rather elaborate and inclusive process to reach this decision. But this change is an important element of our continued efforts to ensure student safety in today’s climate and our commitment to inclusivity of all of our students.”
Andrea White, a parent of three Edgemont students in grades K, six and 10, told the board of education and administration at its Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting that she and others in the community were “blindsided” by the decision and submitted a petition with 300 signatures to have the policy reexamined. She said while the letter that “gave some context” was appreciated, there was “profound disappointment and deep frustration” in the decision.
“I am neither moved nor satisfied by it and I know others feel the same,” White said. “I will strongly disagree with the statement that the decision was reached with ‘extensive thoughtful outreach.’ I am an actively involved parent in the district and not once did I hear about the possibility of overnight trips being canceled.”
White said she and others wish their voices had been heard prior to the policy change that is “based on fear.”
“These trips are not beloved simply because they are decades-long traditions — they provide an intangible that regular field trips simply cannot,” she said. “Research shows that overnight trips provide students with a sense of independence and that they boost students’ social-emotional health, enhancing positive social interactions. After the past couple of years it should be a priority in our district to encourage more connection and camaraderie, not to strip that opportunity away. I am, of course, sympathetic to the many challenges and the enormity involved in planning and undertaking trips such as Philadelphia and sixth grade camp. But I refuse to believe in a district such as ours that any concerns could not be addressed and solutions found if the desire was there to find them.”
Another parent, whose children graduated in 2008 and 2010, said the trips such as Japan, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia are “the best” and was “horrified” when she learned of their elimination.
“My kids just thrived with these trips,” she said. “It’s so different when these children get to go away from our little cocoons we build for them at home and the exposure they get, not only the whole thing with learning to take care of themselves on the bus ride, managing to share hotel rooms, managing to get along with each other. Sometimes they’re put in groups where they don’t really like the kids that they’re with, but it’s all adapting, and just being away from our watchful eyes and learning to be independent.”
Board of education president Monica Sganga told the Inquirer the board was aware of the change being considered and enacted. Board members sit on various committees and Sganga, prior to becoming president this school year, was on the curriculum committee when this was first being discussed pre-pandemic.
“They knew it might not be completely popular with all the parents and they were going to be looking at some other ways of creating those enrichment opportunities for the students in a different way,” Sganga said. “That was going to be introduced to the parents as it made sense …
“But I think what got lost is that graceful transition in communicating with the parents. And so when parents caught wind that there was no plan for those trips this year it kind of exploded. Dr. Hamilton tried to get ahead of that with the letter.”
Sganga said the feedback received so far from the community has been “very evenly divided.”
“We understand that the parents are upset and we are going to make sure the parents feel heard and Dr. Hamilton will be reaching out to parents and giving them that opportunity,” she said. “What is new to the board is how emotional the subject is, not that this was a direction curriculum was going in. The pandemic just kind of slammed the breaks on everything and then it was, why go back to something you were going to eliminate anyway?”
Budget talks
Hamilton has introduced some changes and upgrades to the budget process, which has been going on leading up to budget presentations. There have been “budget defense rounds” with principals and department chairs and improved facts, figures and charts being presented to the board and the community. He said that while it is “time-consuming,” it’s also “worthwhile.”
Assistant superintendent for administration and business Bryan Paul gave a presentation about anticipated revenues in advance of two more presentations on Feb. 7 (curriculum and instruction, pupil personnel services and technology) and Feb. 28 (building level budgets, enrollment and staffing projections, presentation of the administrative budget proposal) in advance of a budget work session March 7 and budget adoption April 18.
“We are developing a template for the presentations so that we are time sensitive and content savvy in this process in order to create a user-friendly fiscal plan for the academic vision for the district,” Hamilton said.
Paul said that while the governor’s office and the state legislation still have to solidify aid numbers, there were many assumptions and estimates that could be made to get the process started.
The district expects Foundation Aid from the state to go from $3.54 million this school year to $4.87 million next year as a correction from previous years of not having proper increases.
Edgemont is currently getting 4.2% interest on its investments, but interest rates for borrowing are high and expenses are also up, so there is good and bad there. Through last month the district had earned $194,000 in interest and Paul estimated another $400,000 the final six months of the fiscal year based on an “assumed conservative” 3% interest rate.
Sales tax from the county had had a “sharp, positive linear trend” since changes were made in 2018, so the district anticipates bringing in $845,000 this year, $130,000 more than what was anticipated in last year’s budget process.
Edgemont also brings in revenue from tuition from other school districts and from nonresident families. There are five out-of-district special education students at Edgemont this year, bringing in $513,000, with expenses figured into those costs. At least three others plan to return next year for a projected $360,900. Those rates are set by the state.
The district had 10 nonresident students this year. The board-approved K-6 student rate this year is $28,340, and $37,788 for grades 7-12. Paul said eight students are anticipated to attend Edgemont next year at an estimated $290,000.
Ending a pandemic hiatus, the district has resumed renting out building spaces and indoor and outdoor athletic facilities to outside groups and this year is bringing in $144,000, with an estimated $150,000 next year. Built into those costs are increased custodial fees.
Overall state aid, including Foundation Aid, is expected to go from $6.6 million to $8.1 million. Property taxes, which took in $56.9 million last year, are expected to be solidified in the next month for the upcoming budget.
Since the 2015-16 budget cycle when the district decided to exceed the tax cap, they have used a minimum $1 million in unassigned fund balance each year in the budget.
“I think this year more than most we really need to be strategic about our use of reserves to ensure that our utilization of the reserves is aligned with our long-term vision of the capital bond work that we intend to complete and is developed in consideration with the assumed debt service that will result from this work,” Paul said. “That is how we are going to be able to manage the effect on the taxpayers over a number of years.”
Paul said the district expects to have “more solid estimates” in the next 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.